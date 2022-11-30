Mooofarm Pockets $13M in Series A and Cashify Retail Strategy

Agri-tech and dairy startup, MoooFarm, which focuses on bridging the technology gap to empower marginalized dairy farmers, has raised $13 million in its Series A funding round.

Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investment arm of Aavishkaar Group, led the round in partnership with Aditya Birla Ventures and Accel Partners as well as existing investors Rockstart Agrifood, Navus Ventures, including venture capital debt from Alteria Capital.

To talk about the road ahead at MoooFarm, Co-Founder and CTO, Jitesh Arora and Sushma Kaushik, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, spoke to Startup Street.

Cashify, a used electronics resale platform, has set out an aggressive retail expansion strategy. The startup which currently has 170 offline stores plans to grow to 250 by March next year. This with the aim of achieving 120% annual growth. It also wants to be present in 30 other cities by the end of this year.

The company, as of June, had raised $90 million and was backed by Newquest Capital Partners and Prosus. Startup Street sat down with Cashify co-founder Nakul Kumar to discuss the company’s expansion plan and its path to profitability.

It’s the dawn of a new era in the fintech space, with the Reserve Bank of India’s new rules on digital lending guidelines taking effect from tomorrow. These guidelines cover the areas of lending processes, disclosures, technology and data collection by regulated entities, their digital lending applications/platforms (DLAs) and the lending service providers (LSPs) they have engaged.

The standards prohibit the presence of third-party accounts in the loan stream, they prevent an automatic increase in credit limits and the consent-based use of borrower data, among other changes. So how ready is the system to comply, and what will this mean for the digital lending ecosystem?

To discuss, Startup Street spoke with Sugandh Saxena, CEO of the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment or FACE, and Anurag Jain, Founder and Managing Director of KredX and founding member of the Digital Lenders Association of India.

