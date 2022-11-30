NFL moves next game to Dolphins road in prime time – The Mercury News

The Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers game on Dec. 11 has been eased to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The game, which is part of the league’s “flexible” lineup, will be televised on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

As the success and popularity of the Dolphins grew, they became increasingly preferable to move their games or fit them into national prime-time television slots. This could happen again for the game against Buffalo.

The Chargers’ Week 14 game is the second of the Dolphins’ three-game road trip that begins at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers. Next comes the Chargers game. The Dolphins are staying in California for the week.

The road swing culminates in a game in Buffalo that could be played on Dec. 17 (Saturday) or Dec. 18 (Sunday) depending on what the NFL considers the best time slot under its flexible schedule.

Five matches are eligible for flexible scheduling that week. Besides the Dolphins-Bills, there are the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL will announce its schedule for this week at this time next week.

If the Dolphins (8-3) played in Buffalo on Saturday, they would face a short week after returning from the Chargers game and a week on the West Coast, a pretty daunting task.

