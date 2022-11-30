Nov.24-26 Meta Expo Singapore Web3 Summit has been Successfully held！

Nov.24-26 Meta Expo Singapore Web3 Summit has been Successfully held！
Vision: to be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystem

Mission: connecting the industry chain – build a platform for sharing knowledge and matching resource, empower enterprise with information and solutions

Values: open, cooperation and win-win

https://metaexpo.com/

On November 24-26, 2022, Singapore Meta Expo was successfully held in Marina Bay Sands Hotel! The Expo involves Metaverse, NFT, Blockchain, AR/VR, GameFi, DeFi and Crypto, attracted more than 1200 participants, professional audience accounted for more than 70%.

Summit Features

Participation of World-renowned metaverse companies: this summit attracts world-renowned metaverse companies, internet companies, crypto companies, digital technology and financial industry to gather in Singapore, bringing state-of-art metaverse technology research and development exchange and applications to participants, allowing us to track the most cutting-edge metaverse technology and business application.

Authoritative guests, sharing of scholars’ speeches: this summit has invited executives in charge of metaverse technology in world-renowned internet companies and authoritative metaverse researchers to be guests sharing ideas, guiding us through birth of metaverse & development to experiencing future application scenarios. With a combination of theory and technology, we are more than ever to have much clearer understanding of metaverse how the third-generation internet technology evolves to change our life.

Immersive interactive experience : in this summit, exhibitors bring immersive on-site experience built upon AR/VR technology in such way that audience can have a more intuitive experience about basic metaverse application scenarios.

Professional networking and upstream/downstream resource across metaverse industrial chain: This Metaverse Summit has set corresponding thresholds for participation. The main audience of the audience are the management of technology companies, and the level of vice president or above, and they are more inclined to communicate with professional customers. At the same time, this summit integrates the upstream and downstream resources of the Metaverse industry chain.

Appreciate to all the sponsors, local strategic partners, online education partner, media partners, speakers and all the participants.

Next：

April 5-7, 2023  Meta Expo Shanghai

Welcome to join us！

https://sh.metaexpo.com

Contact us:

Oscar

