Before +10.6%

Core CPI +5.0% vs +5.0% y/y expected

Before +5.0%

The headline reading may be softer than expected, but note that the core reading remains unchanged from October, holding at an all-time high. As mentioned here yesterday, the lower price pressures are largely related to lower energy costs, but we are seeing higher prices being priced into other areas of the economy and that is reflected in basic reading.