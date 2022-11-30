Pension reform: announcements “by the end of the 2nd week of December” – France

Government spokesman Olivier Véran assured on Tuesday that “the consultation continued” between the government and the social partners on a decline in the retirement age and that announcements would be made “by the end of the 2nd week of December.

During the report of the Council of Ministers, Olivier Véran denied information from RTL which affirmed on Tuesday that a decline in the starting age to 65 was the government’s preferred route.

“There is nothing new in what came out this morning,” he said. “There is no announcement to make, there will be announcements soon since by the end of the second week of December there will be a communication which will be made, which will prefigure the future bill for the reform of pensions”, he developed.

Third round of consultation from Thursday

When questioned, the cabinet of the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt, in charge of the consultations, recalled that the 3rd cycle of these was to open “Thursday” then would be declined over several days on the crucial question of the balance of the system, therefore its financing, the retirement age and the extension of the contribution period.

“Anything that would be information on an arbitration on age is rumor. The consultation is continuing,” it said.

“Obligation to succeed” for the deputies of the majority

This Tuesday morning, the deputies of the three majority groups (Renaissance, MoDem, Horizons) met in the presence of the Prime Minister on this subject in particular.

“She came to reaffirm our commitment to carry out the pension reform”, which is “a reform of social justice”, declared to the press Aurore Bergé, boss of the Renaissance group, assuring that “there is no worry” but an “obligation to succeed”.

“We were more on the method” than on a discussion of the parameters, also reported the president of the MoDem deputies Jean-Paul Mattei. The majority groups could receive the social partners, ahead of the debate in the Assembly in early 2023.

Early 2023 in the Council of Ministers

“The text (on pensions) will be presented to the Council of Ministers at the beginning of next year,” said the Prime Minister at this meeting, according to a participant.

“Let us not be impressed by the rebellious intox on a reform (which would pass, editor’s note) at the turn of a 49.3 in the PLFSS”, the Social Security financing bill, added Elisabeth Borne, according to the same source .

“The relative majority does not lead us to be prevented from carrying out the necessary reforms for the country”, she further underlined, reported this source.

65 years remains the “roadmap”

During his campaign, Emmanuel Macron promised to raise the retirement age to 65. Then, he mentioned a decline to 64 years accompanied by an extension of the contribution period.

The age of 65 is the “road map”, recalled Olivier Véran. “Which does not mean that consultation will not be useful, necessary and that it cannot change things”.