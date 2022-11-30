Power outages hit Washington as winter storm crosses northwest

More than 100,000 customers in Washington were without power and some flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled early Wednesday as high winds and a winter storm were expected to batter parts of the Pacific Northwest into the end of the week, meteorologists said.

Nearly four million people – in central and northern California; parts of Idaho, Montana and Oregon; and most of Washington — were under a winter storm warning Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the region were also under a severe wind warning and late Tuesday evening the weather service office in Seattle had reported winds of 78 miles per hour on Crystal Mountain, a ski area southeast of Seattle, and winds of 61 mph on Smith Island, northwest of Seattle.