Power outages hit Washington as winter storm crosses northwest

More than 100,000 customers in Washington were without power and some flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled early Wednesday as high winds and a winter storm were expected to batter parts of the Pacific Northwest into the end of the week, meteorologists said.
Nearly four million people – in central and northern California; parts of Idaho, Montana and Oregon; and most of Washington — were under a winter storm warning Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of the region were also under a severe wind warning and late Tuesday evening the weather service office in Seattle had reported winds of 78 miles per hour on Crystal Mountain, a ski area southeast of Seattle, and winds of 61 mph on Smith Island, northwest of Seattle.
Seattle meteorologists also noted that there was a stark difference in the area, with only wet roads and no snow a few miles south of areas with several inches of snow. “With this heavy, wet snow, as well as gusty winds, expect other tree limbs and power lines to potentially be affected by additional outages in the area,” the forecasters said.
Forecasters predicted that a front, producing coastal rain and snow at high elevations, would move coastward over the region on Wednesday and move eastward into the Rockies by Friday. . Heavy snowfall was also expected to develop over parts of the Southern Cascades, Northern California and parts of the Northern Intermountain region.
Overnight Thursday through Thursday, snow levels will decrease over parts of California and heavy snow will accumulate over the Sierra Nevada Mountains and parts of the Northern Rockies. About three inches of snow per hour was expected at the height of the storm, forecasters said, and it will weaken on the West Coast by Friday.
The weather service said widespread travel disruptions were expected, particularly at higher elevations and in mountain passes.
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, officials said the airport is “snow ready” and ready to respond to predicted winter weather conditions. At least 22 flights were canceled at the airport early Wednesday, with Alaska Airlines making up the bulk of the cancellations, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. Nearly 200 flights were canceled at this airport on Tuesday.
On the roads, the Washington State Police on Twitter urged residents to travel with caution, reminding them to slow down, increase their following distance and be patient. The Federal Emergency Management Agency office serving the area has also asked residents prepare their homecars and families for the winter season.
Other weather preparedness messages echoed across the region. The Sacramento Weather Service Office urged residents to secure their holiday decorations ahead of high winds and said mountain travel was “strongly discouraged” due to heavy snowfall in the mountains and upper foothills. In Medford, Oregon, near the Northern California border, authorities opened a weather shelter until the end of the week.
