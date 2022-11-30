Ravens heavily favored in Week 13 game against Broncos – The Denver Post

The Ravens are big favorites over the Denver Broncos heading into Sunday’s game in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas Sportsbook.

After both teams’ losses on Sunday, the Ravens (7-4) are favored by 8 1/2 points in their Week 13 game. Denver (3-8) has lost three straight and seven of its last eight in total, including a 23-10 road loss on Sunday to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Russell Wilson was one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, ranking 30th in the NFL in QBR.

The Ravens are coming off a 28-27 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their fourth fourth quarter slump of the season. They have won three straight games at M&T Bank Stadium since the start of their season with two home losses.

Both teams failed to live up to bettors’ expectations. The Ravens are 0-4-1 ATS at home, tied for the worst in the NFL, while the Broncos are the worst in the NFL 3-8 ATS overall.

The Ravens lead the all-time series against Denver 9-7, including wins in their last two meetings. They routed the Broncos at Empower Field in Mile High last season, 23-7, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 316 passing yards and a defense that eliminated Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 38 1/2 points.

