Rishi Sunak to face PMQs as new strikes take place and more healthcare workers vote for industrial action – British Politics Live | Policy

My door remains open to discuss with the unions how to make the NHS a better place to work.

Keeping patients safe during strikes is our priority and the NHS has tried and tested plans to minimize disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.

This is on top of last year’s 3% when public sector wages were frozen and wider government support with the cost of living.

We prioritized the NHS with record funding and accepted the independent pay review body’s recommendations in full to give over a million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1 £400 this year, with the lowest earners receiving a raise of up to 9.3. %.

Our economic situation means that union demands are not affordable. Each additional 1% pay rise for all Agenda for Change contract staff would cost around £700million a year.

I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of NHS staff and deeply regret that some are taking industrial action – which is in no one’s interest as a tough winter approaches.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, issued a statement this morning in response to Unison’s strike announcement. He said his call for a pay rise above inflation was “not affordable”. He said:

Hello. Rishi Sunak is getting ready for PMQs this morning. This will only be his fifth exchange with Keir Starmer, and he may be wondering what happened to the idea of ​​new prime ministers enjoying a honeymoon during their first weeks of vacation. As he ponders what Starmer might ask for, he will realize that the outlook is dire. Here are, in no particular order, 10 of the problems he needs to solve.

1) Strikes are getting worse. Today, Royal Mail workers, university teachers and sixth form college staff are all taking industrial action. And last night Unison announced that healthcare workers in England, including ambulance staff and 999 call handlers, had voted to strike, likely before Christmas. Christina McAneaUnison’s General Secretary, said:

The decision to take action and lose a day’s pay is always a tough choice. It is especially difficult for those whose job is to care for and save lives. But thousands of paramedics and their NHS colleagues know that delays will not decrease, nor wait times, until the government acts on wages. That’s why they made the difficult decision to strike.

2) The Conservatives’ split on onshore wind farms is no closer to gettresolved. Today The Times reports that Sir John Hayes now has 19 colleagues to support an anti-wind amendment to the Leveling Bill, as a pro-wind counter tabled by Simon Clarke.

3) Rail transport is still terrible in the north of England. The northern metro mayors meet with Mark Haper, the transport secretary, today and Tracy Brabinthe Labor mayor of West Yorkshire, said: ‘This chaos is having a devastating impact on the North’s economy.’

4) And the drivers who were held back by the Just Stop Oil protests are still angry at the disruptions. Today, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is meeting with police chiefs to discuss the issue.

5) Labor launches a new attack on the windfall tax. Sunak may have thought that the relatively broad windfall tax in the fall statement would neutralize that as a campaign argument for Labor, but today the opposition that his own tax plans on strengthened windfall profits could bring in an additional £17bn.

6) China’s conservative hawks were unimpressed with Sunak’s “tough pragmatism” rhetoric in his Monday speech, and are pushing for a tougher response to the arrest and assault of a Chinese journalist. the BBC by the police in Shanghai.

7) Michael Gove’s journalistic back catalog makes it difficult for Sunak to attack Labor over its plan to put VAT on private tuition fees. The Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, posted it on Twitter on Monday.

“Removing tax benefits from private schools would raise standards in the public sector and raise vital additional funds.” For once, I agree with Michael Gove. It’s just too bad the Prime Minister doesn’t. —Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) November 28, 2022

8) The government still does not have a credible plan to reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

9) NHS waiting times are still at record lows and winter hasn’t even started properly yet.

10) The polls for the Conservative Party remain catastrophic. “The Conservative brand is in as bad shape as I’ve seen in all my years of polling,” said Lord Ashcroft, the former Conservative vice president and leading pollster in a report released over the weekend. In a report filled with depressing charts for conservatives, the one below was probably the worst. It shows that, on the two issues that matter most to voters, Labor has a decisive lead over the Tories. (Were it not for the cost of living measure, the chart would show Labor having the biggest lead on the most important issue for voters, the NHS, who vote nirvana for a political party) .

Here is the program for the day.

9:15 a.m.: Mel Stride, the Secretary for Work and Pensions, testifies before the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee.

9:50 a.m.: Dame Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, gives evidence to the House of Commons Science Committee on lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic. At 10:30 a.m. Neil O’Brien, the Minister of Health, gives evidence and at 11:15 a.m. Dame Kate Bingham, chair of the Vaccine Task Force, gives evidence.

10 a.m.: Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, testifies before the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee.

12 p.m.: Rishi Sunak takes on Keir Starmer in PMQ.

1:30 p.m.: Kemi Badenoch, International Trade Secretary, testifies before the House of Commons International Trade Committee.

