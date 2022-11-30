Russian customs seize a 4 kg gold chain – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

A huge gold chain, weighing almost four kilograms, was seized by customs officers in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia.

A passenger heading to the United Arab Emirates used the “green corridor” of Koltsovo airport, indicating that he had nothing to declare. But an X-ray of his carry-on baggage revealed a large metal object, the Urals Customs Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

It turned out to be a heavy gold chain made up of unsoldered rings, with an estimated value of around 10 million rubles (nearly $164,000).

The man claimed it was for personal use and was usually worn around his neck.

A temporary ban on the export of blanks, semi-finished products or scrap precious metals has been in place in Russia since September 1 due to their “essential for the internal market”, amid the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The entered string will be evaluated by experts before a final decision is made.