Russian-Ukrainian war live: new missile fire on the Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenskiy says the Russians are ‘planning something in the south’ | Ukraine

New missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight – local official Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram early Wednesday morning that Russian strikes in the area hit a gas distribution point overnight, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries or casualties. “In one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district, a gas distribution point was damaged as a result of rocket fire (probably S-300), causing a fire. It was quickly eliminated, but three streets remained without gas. Luckily no one was hurt,” he wrote. Updated at 1:56 a.m. EST

Key events

Show only key events Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

The United Kingdom Department of Defense highlighted Russia new foreign agents act in its daily update, which the MOD says will be used to crack down on critics and dissenters. Vladimir Poutine amended the existing 2012 law to mean the personal data, including address, of designated “foreign agents” can be published – meaning they could be the target of harassment. It will come into effect on Thursday. Previously, it was limited to people who, according to the Kremlin, had received financial support from abroad. However, it will now extend to those the government perceives to be under the “influence or pressure” of foreign actors. The MOD said: “The Kremlin is likely acting preemptively to prevent further national dissent as the conflict remains unresolved and increasingly impacts the daily lives of Russians.” Updated at 02.16 EST

Zelenskiy says the Russians are ‘planning something down south’ In his late evening update, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that “despite extremely heavy Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk, to move to the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south. “But we are holding on and, above all, we are not allowing the enemy to realize their intentions.” Updated at 1:55 a.m. EST

New missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight – local official Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram early Wednesday morning that Russian strikes in the area hit a gas distribution point overnight, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries or casualties. “In one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district, a gas distribution point was damaged as a result of rocket fire (probably S-300), causing a fire. It was quickly eliminated, but three streets remained without gas. Luckily no one was hurt,” he wrote. Updated at 1:56 a.m. EST