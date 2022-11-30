Russian-Ukrainian war live: new missile fire on the Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenskiy says the Russians are ‘planning something in the south’ | Ukraine

New missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight – local official
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram early Wednesday morning that Russian strikes in the area hit a gas distribution point overnight, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries or casualties.
“In one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district, a gas distribution point was damaged as a result of rocket fire (probably S-300), causing a fire. It was quickly eliminated, but three streets remained without gas. Luckily no one was hurt,” he wrote.
Key events
The United Kingdom Department of Defense highlighted Russia new foreign agents act in its daily update, which the MOD says will be used to crack down on critics and dissenters.
Vladimir Poutine amended the existing 2012 law to mean the personal data, including address, of designated “foreign agents” can be published – meaning they could be the target of harassment. It will come into effect on Thursday.
Previously, it was limited to people who, according to the Kremlin, had received financial support from abroad. However, it will now extend to those the government perceives to be under the “influence or pressure” of foreign actors.
The MOD said: “The Kremlin is likely acting preemptively to prevent further national dissent as the conflict remains unresolved and increasingly impacts the daily lives of Russians.”
Zelenskiy says the Russians are ‘planning something down south’
In his late evening update, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that “despite extremely heavy Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk, to move to the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.
“But we are holding on and, above all, we are not allowing the enemy to realize their intentions.”
Summary
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram not long ago that Russian strikes hit a gas distribution point overnight, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries or casualties.
In his late evening update, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram: “Despite extremely heavy Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Lugansk, to move to the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.
“But we are holding on and, above all, we are not allowing the enemy to realize their intentions.”
Meanwhile, NATO leaders will gather for a second day of talks in Romania on Wednesday, after pledging more help to Ukraine to restore power and heat knocked out by strikes as Russia attacks on several fronts.
Here are the other key recent developments:
NATO on Tuesday doubled its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a promise that some officials and analysts say contributed to the Russian invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance has also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces stuck in battle with Russian troops.
Ukraine’s supplies of spare parts for its dilapidated power grid are running out amid sustained Russian bombardment. European companies are urged to donate surplus kits as a matter of urgency to help the country weather the winter, after the latest stage of Russian bombardment targeting power stations and substations led to 48-hour power cuts or more across the country.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems and called the alliance a “criminal entity”. “If, as [Nato secretary general Jens] Stoltenberg implied that NATO should provide Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian forces hit a power station in several attacks on Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday, causing power outages, the local governor said. “In total, there were about 11 launches. A power plant was hit,” said Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine did not claim responsibility and made no immediate comment.
Ukraine’s state energy operator Ukrenegro said it was still struggling to restore full power nearly a week after Russian strikes damaged energy facilities across the country. The electricity deficit was 30% as of 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Ukrenegro said in a statement, a slight increase from the previous day.
Jailed Belarusian main opposition leader Maria Kolesnikava was taken to intensive care in the town of Gomel, according to reports. Belarusian opposition politician Viktor Babariko told Telegram that Kolesnikova, one of President Alexander Lukashenko’s most prominent opponents, was taken to hospital on Monday for unknown reasons.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow had “no choice” but to call off nuclear weapons talks with the United States, state news agencies reported. He said it was unlikely a meeting would take place this year. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of “the highest level of toxicity and hostility” and “a pathological desire to harm our country”.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Beijing is ready to “forge a closer partnership” with Moscow to “maintain international energy security”. “China is willing to work with Russia to forge a closer energy partnership, promote the development of clean and green energy, and jointly maintain international energy security and the stability of industry supply chains,” said Mr. Xi, as quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.
Ukraine has arrested a newly released Deputy Head of the Kherson City Council on suspicion of aiding and abetting Russian occupation forces, said the State Prosecutor of Ukraine. The official, who has not been named, cooperated with the occupation authorities and helped run public services under the Russians, according to the prosecutor.
European Union countries are closing in on an agreement on a Russian oil price cap this week, a way to adjust the cap in the future and tie it to a package of new sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday. The deadline for a deal is December 5, because that’s when the EU’s full embargo on Russian maritime oil purchases, agreed in late May, comes into effect.
The G7 group has agreed to set up a network to coordinate war crimes investigations, as part of a campaign to prosecute alleged atrocities in Ukraine. In a joint statement, G7 justice ministers said member countries would ensure there is a central national point of contact in each state for the prosecution of international crimes.
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia following an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of his armed forces have shown more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. He said soldiers from Buryatia, where Buddhism is a major religion, and the Muslim-majority republic of Chechnya, were “the cruellest” when fighting in Ukraine.
German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann says his country helped start the war by “joining” the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Buschmann also said Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure were a “terrible war crime”, adding that he was “certain that in the end we see war crimes cases before the international criminal court against senior Russian officials.” direction as well.
