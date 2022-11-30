San Francisco allows police to deploy robots with lethal capabilities

San Francisco supervisors voted on Tuesday to give city police the ability to use life-threatening remote-controlled robots in emergency situations – following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions within the politically liberal advice on supporting law enforcement.

The vote was 8 to 3, with the majority agreeing to grant the option to the police despite strong objections from civil liberties and other police watchdog groups. Opponents said the authority would lead to further militarization of a police force already too aggressive with poor and minority communities.

According CBS San Franciscoat the start of the meeting, supervisor Aaron Peskin acknowledged the controversy, saying the robots “speak about fears of a dystopian robot killing the future”.

“I understand the concern and the fear this can cause in our society,” Peskin said.

Supervisor Connie Chan, a member of the committee that took the proposal to the full board, said she understands the concerns about the use of force but that “in accordance with state law, we are required to approve the use of such equipment. and it’s certainly not an easy discussion.”

The San Francisco Police Department said it has no pre-armed robots and has no plans to arm robots with firearms. But the department could deploy robots equipped with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate or disorient a violent, armed or dangerous suspect” when lives are at stake, SFPD spokeswoman Allison Maxie said in a statement.

“Robots equipped in this way would only be used in extreme circumstances to save or prevent further loss of innocent life,” she said.

Supervisors amended the proposal on Tuesday to clarify that officers could only use robots after using alternate force or de-escalation tactics, or after concluding they would not be able to subdue the suspect by those means. alternatives. Only a limited number of high-ranking officers could authorize the use of robots as a deadly force option.

“San Francisco is not a war zone, and these types of devices are not needed to protect this city,” said supervisor Dean Preston, who was one of three supervisors who voted against the proposal. , according to CBS San Francisco.

San Francisco police currently have about a dozen functional ground robots used to assess bombs or provide eyes in low-visibility situations, according to the department. They were acquired between 2010 and 2017, and not once were they used to deliver an explosive device, police officials said.

But explicit permission was required after a new California law took effect this year requiring police and sheriff departments to inventory military-grade equipment and seek approval for its use.

The state law was drafted last year by San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu when he was a member of the assembly. It aims to give the public a forum and a voice in the acquisition and use of military-grade weapons that negatively affect communities, in accordance with legislation.

A federal program has long distributed grenade launchers, camouflage uniforms, bayonets, armored vehicles and other surplus military equipment to aid local law enforcement.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed an order reviving the Pentagon program after his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, cut it in 2015, sparked in part by outrage over the use of military equipment during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting. Death of Michael Brown.

San Francisco police said Tuesday night that no robots were obtained from military surplus, but some were purchased with federal grants.

Like many places in the United States, San Francisco tries to balance public safety with valuable civil rights such as privacy and the ability to live free from excessive police surveillance. In September, supervisors agreed to a trial allowing police real-time access to feeds from private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances.

Tuesday’s debate lasted more than two hours, with members from both sides accusing the other of reckless fearmongering.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who voted for political clearance, said he was troubled by rhetoric portraying the police department as untrustworthy and dangerous.

“I think bigger questions arise when progressives and progressive politicians start to view the public as if they’re anti-police,” he said. “I think it’s bad for progressives. I think it’s bad for this oversight board. I think it’s bad for Democrats nationally.”

Board chairman Shamann Walton, who voted against the proposal, pushed back, saying it made him not anti-police, but “pro people of color.”

“We are continually asked to do things in the name of increasing guns and opportunities for negative interaction between the police department and people of color,” he said. “It’s just one of those things.”

San Francisco’s office of the public defender sent a letter Monday to the board saying that granting police “the ability to kill community members from a distance” goes against the city’s progressive values. The office wanted the council to reinstate language prohibiting police from using robots against anyone in an act of force.

Across the San Francisco Bay, the Oakland Police Department dropped a similar proposal after public backlash.

The first time a robot was used to deliver explosives to the United States was in 2016, when Dallas police dispatched an armed robot that killed a hidden sniper who had killed five officers in an ambush.