Sentencing is ‘the first time he has suffered consequences’

Hearing that her ex-husband, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, has been convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States, Tasha Adams said she felt “relieved and happy”, although she warned that Rhodes could try to ask for a presidential pardon.

“It’s the first time he’s faced consequences – ever. Really, it’s the first time he’s been held accountable for anything he’s done,” she said.

Adams spoke briefly to HuffPost on Tuesday after the verdict was read in Rhodes’ trial, a two-month case that named him as a defendant alongside four other people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers group he has founded over ten years ago.

After three days of deliberation, the jury’s verdict was mixed on many of the charges against the Oath Keeper defendants. All five were found guilty of obstructing due process for their role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Two of them, Rhodes and Kelly Meggs – a leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers – were convicted of sedition, the most serious charge against the Capitol rioters to date. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Adams shares six children with Rhodes; she filed for divorce in 2018 after more than two decades of marriage. In previous interviews with news outlets, Adams alleged that Rhodes spent Oath Keeper money on indulgences for himself and was abusive towards her and the children, three of whom spoke out against their father earlier. This year.

Regarding the overall mixed verdict, Adams said she trusted the Washington, D.C. jury to do their job well, saying, “I thought they were just going to take this very seriously and not just emotionally. . [decide] guilty or not. »

While she said she was happy with the outcome of the trial, Adams warned that Rhodes was already likely looking to 2024, planning to seek forgiveness if Donald Trump was elected president again.

“I think he’s already mentally grouped for it, and I think that’s where he’s thinking right now,” she said. “Mentally, he will continue to see himself as this great man, this mystical martyr messiah that he thinks he is. He will see that.

Adams said Rhodes believed it was his “destiny to be a martyr before he eventually became a great leader”.

When facing setbacks, Rhodes usually has “a few down days,” but bounces back quickly, Adams said.

“It usually takes about three days to recreate a narrative about his beauty, no matter how badly he messed things up,” she told HuffPost.

Adams explained how she wants people of all political stripes to understand that her ex-husband is not the man he describes himself as.

“He abused my children, he abused me. He is completely amoral. …I want them to understand that too, so he can’t just come back.

Judge Amit Mehta is expected to issue sentences in the coming weeks.

Two other seditious conspiracy trials — one for a second group of Oath Keepers and one for a group of Proud Boys — are due to begin in December.

