Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Green Hills business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify two shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Green Hills business last week.

Police say the two suspects entered The Luxury Label consignment store, located at 2120 Crestmoor Rd., on Nov. 23 and took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

The man and woman walked into the store and appeared to be browsing as they took the items, including a Hermes Birkin handbag, a Hublot men’s watch and a Versace silk shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

