Home News Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Green Hills business

Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Green Hills business

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
3
Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Green Hills business
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify two shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Green Hills business last week.

Police say the two suspects entered The Luxury Label consignment store, located at 2120 Crestmoor Rd., on Nov. 23 and took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

The man and woman walked into the store and appeared to be browsing as they took the items, including a Hermes Birkin handbag, a Hublot men’s watch and a Versace silk shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Cnn

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleBitNile Holdings Announces 2023 Revenue Guidance of More Than $200 Million
Next articleChicago Bears Q&A: Have Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus given hints about offseason priorities? Who’s a better fit in the draft, Jalen Carter or Will Anderson?
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© RecentlyHeard.com - All rights reserved
MORE STORIES
FIFA officials arrested in Zurich for corruption and face extradition to US

The Greatest FIFA World Cup Upsets in 2022

Upgrade your home office with this $300 HP all-in-one desktop (save $80)

Upgrade your home office with this $300 HP all-in-one desktop (save...

2022 FIFA World Cup Tunisia v France, Australia v Denmark Live Score: Offside flag denies Tunisia opener v France; Australia 0-0 Denmark

2022 FIFA World Cup Tunisia v France, Australia v Denmark Live...

NTT Research and NTT R&D Deliver Award-winning Research at Asiacrypt 2022

NTT Research and NTT R&D Deliver Award-winning Research at Asiacrypt 2022

Russian customs seize a 4 kg gold chain – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Russian customs seize a 4 kg gold chain – RT Russia...

USA advance to next round of World Cup with win over Iran

USA advance to next round of World Cup with win over...