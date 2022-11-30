Shows Alex Ovechkin’s 800th goal

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently chasing the No. 800 NHL career goal. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored 13 goals so far.

Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The second-highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, ranked 37th with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.

Follow here as Ovi scores his way through the record books, including a schedule of upcoming matches and highlight videos from goals No. 787 and beyond.

Schedule to come | Lens Videos

Top 10 NHL career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Gordie Howe (801)

3. Alex Ovechkin (793)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Marc Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Strong points

Objectives n° 792 and 793

Ovechkin scored two goals in the first period of the Capitals’ game against the Vancouver Canucks – the first unassisted and the second assisted by Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin has now passed Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time road goals.

to play 0:40 Alex Ovechkin jumps on the loose puck and scores his 792nd career goal against the Canucks.

to play 0:39 Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead against the Canucks.

Goal #791

A victory over the Calgary Flames was already well in hand, but Ovechkin’s goal at 12:24 of the third period — assisted by Conor Sheary and Sonny Milano — put him off nine of 800 points.

to play 0:52 Alex Ovechkin scores a goal for the Capitals on the power play

Objective No. 790

At 1:04 of overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin scored a game-winning goal assisted by Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson.

to play 0:45 Alex Ovechkin wins for the Capitals with this slap shot in overtime against the Flyers.

Goal No. 789

A goal at 15:12 of the second period against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 17 took Ovechkin one step closer to 800. Dylan Strome was credited with the only assist overall.

to play 0:42 Alex Ovechkin scores a goal against the Blues

Goal No. 788

Ovechkin scored at 14:36 ​​of the second period in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 7, a power play goal assisted by Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov:

to play 0:32 Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for the Capitals

Goal No. 787

With his goal at 8:55 of the second period – a power-play tally helped by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha – Ovechkin broke Gordie Howe’s record for most goals scored by a player with a single franchise:

to play 0:53 Alex Ovechkin scores his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for most goals with one team.

Schedule to come

Note: All games not on ESPN, TNT, or NHL Network are available through NHL Power Play, which is included with an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

November 29: at the Vancouver Canucks

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

1st December : in Seattle Kraken

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 3: at the Calgary Flames

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 5: at Edmonton Oilers

8:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 7: at the Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 9: against Seattle Kraken

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 11: at Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 13: at the Chicago Blackhawks

9 ET | ESPN

December 15: against the Dallas Stars

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 17: against the Toronto Maple Leafs

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 19: against the Detroit Red Wings

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 22: at the Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 23: against the Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 27: at the New York Rangers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 29: against the Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

December 31st : vs. Montreal Canadiens

4 AND | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 3: against the Buffalo Sabers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 5: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | ESPN

January 6: against the Nashville Predators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 8: against the Columbus Blue Jackets

5 AND | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 11: at the Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 14: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 16: among New York Islanders

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 17: vs. Minnesota Wild

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 19: in arizona coyotes

9 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January the 21st : at the Vegas Golden Knights

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 24: to the Colorado avalanche

9 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 26: against the Pittsburgh Penguins

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 29: at the Toronto Maple Leafs

5 AND | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

January 31: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+