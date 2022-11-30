Some US dioceses lift restrictions on communion cup

WASHINGTON (CNS) – While many restrictions put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted, some Catholic dioceses across the country are returning, or have already resumed, offering consecrated wine in the chalice for Communion. while others are waiting to do so.

Some dioceses lifted this restriction in June, particularly for the feasts of Corpus Christi or Pentecost.

More recently, the Archbishop of New Orleans announced that parishes could once again offer the communion cup.

Father Nile Gross, director of the New Orleans Archdiocese Worship Office, announced the decision in a Nov. 25 column in the Clarion Herald, the archdiocesan newspaper, saying, “The long break is finally over! “

He said Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond “has formally removed all restrictions on the offering of Communion under both types in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Effective immediately, parishes may reintroduce Communion to the Precious Blood of the Chalice Some parishes may have already started the practice.

The priest said the decision was made “with due diligence and with the support of local and state health officials. The health of the local community is among his (Archbishop’s) highest priorities. »

He also pointed out: “Not all parishes may be ready to resume this practice, which is understandable. Some parishes never offered communion from the chalice before the pandemic. Some pastors and pastoral councils may think it’s best to wait until after flu season or until later when the fear and anxiety of the past few years has subsided. The decision is a pastoral decision that must be weighed by each parish. »

He pointed out that even in parishes that offer this option, it is a personal decision whether or not to receive the communion cup.

But he said Catholics in the archdiocese should “regard this as a precious gift”.

“The possibility of receiving the Blood of Christ at Mass connects us directly to the apostles, who received the chalice directly from Christ himself,” he explained. “It connects us to great saints throughout history who have done the same.”

With no use of the Communion chalice for nearly three years, he reminded local Catholics that consecrated wine “cannot be offered in separate cups (plastic, paper, etc.) to individual communicants. If fear of disease exists, that person should abstain from the chalice.

He also said that the intinction, dipping the Communion host into the chalice, is only permitted for clergy. “Lay worshipers,” he said, “cannot immerse their hosts in the chalice themselves, as this is considered ‘self-communication,’” which the church prohibits.

Father Gross said the announcement of the return of the communion cup “marks an important moment in the life of the Archdiocese”.

“COVID has arrived and continues to pose serious health threats,” the priest said. “However, guided by prayer and the advice of health officials, Bishop Aymond decided it was time to strengthen our liturgical life in this important gesture.”

The week before the New Orleans announcement, the bishop of the neighboring diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made a similar statement.

In a Nov. 12 letter to Catholics in his diocese, Bishop Michael G. Duca said that to “make a full return to our normal celebration of the liturgy,” he told diocesan pastors that he was encouraging and allowing “parishes to restore the practice of distributing Communion in both species from the first Sunday of Advent, if ministers and the congregation are willing to do so.

The bishop said receiving Communion from the cup was always voluntary and each parish could participate when ready.

He said parishes can move forward at their own pace “taking into account the time needed to prepare lay ministers and the current desires and willingness of people to receive, once again, the chalice.”

Bishop Duca also took the opportunity to remind Catholics that “while receiving the chalice is a spiritually significant experience for many, it is not necessary to receive the fullness of Christ in Holy Communion. As always, receiving the chalice when offered is an optional choice for the individual communicator.”

The bishop said there might be difficulties in restoring the practice, but he did not think they would be insurmountable.

He said he hoped that with the removal of this latest restriction, parishes could begin to return to the spiritual and liturgical traditions in place before the pandemic.

While some bishops have yet to officially announce the lifting of the restriction, others have done so this summer, including for the start of a three-year Eucharistic revival in the United States.

Bishop David J. Bonnar of Youngstown, Ohio, announced in June that parishes in his diocese could begin offering consecrated Pentecost wine to the faithful, noting that he made the decision after consulting with medical professionals.

He stressed, as other bishops have also done, that the decision to resume this practice “is not an order. Parishes will decide whether or not to serve wine from a chalice at all Sunday Masses and other celebrations.

A question-and-answer page on the diocese’s website emphasized that “the act of receiving Holy Communion is an act of faith. The person makes this act of faith in the full presence of the Lord, whether receiving Holy Communion in one form or both.

The headline of an August 15 column in America magazine by Terence Sweeney, adjunct professor of philosophy at Villanova University in Philadelphia and theologian-in-residence at the Collegium Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, read: “It’s time to bring the communion of the chalice.”

“Since the start of COVID-19, we have been missing that something,” he wrote. “Retaining the chalice was a valid precaution (although there is little reason to believe that drinking from the common cup poses a high risk of contracting COVID-19).”

He said that with the lifting of previous pandemic restrictions, “now is the time to reconsider this sacramental restriction”.

Sweeney said many people have “continuing and legitimate concerns about COVID-19 and will be making decisions about their own health.”

“Nevertheless, as we open up society, we must not leave the chalice out of reach,” he continued. “In many parishes, after mass you can now grab a donut from a tray, have a polystyrene cup of coffee and chat with other parishioners. But you cannot receive the Precious Blood.

But not everyone feels that strongly about returning to fellowship from the cut.

In the Sept. 6 “Ask an Apostle” section of the American Catholic Magazine, one question was, “My parish has the chalice at Mass again and it makes me uncomfortable because of COVID-19. I don’t think it’s safe. What can I do about this? »

Teresa Coda, who works in parish faith formation in Pennsylvania, wrote that in response, the questioner simply could not receive communion from the cup or could contact the pastor or parish council if the concern was for the health of all parishioners.

This summer in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, feelings were mixed when Bishop David A. Zubik announced June 24 that the diocese would allow each pastor to determine whether the communion chalice should be reimplemented during Mass.

An article in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review quoted a pastor who said parishioners did not ask for the return of the chalice and

another who said parishioners were very happy to have him back.

Diocese spokesperson Jennifer Antkowiak told the newspaper that Bishop Zubik “had received many emails and messages from parishioners who really wanted to see (the cut) reinstated” and that after his announcement there were no major concerns. was raised by the local Catholic community. .

She said most people saw the decision as a “sign of hope”.

Whatever action the dioceses take, the suspension of the Communion chalice and its reinstatement for some has been a period of explaining the importance of Communion in its two forms in bishops’ letters and on diocesan websites.

Father Dustin Dought, associate director of the United States Bishops’ Divine Worship Secretariat, told the National Catholic Reporter earlier this year what the church says about fellowship among the two species.

He said that since the Second Vatican Council, the Catholic Church has emphasized that while the distribution of host and wine “expresses more fully the gift of himself by Christ at the Last Supper”, the fullness of sacramental grace is present in every form.

“As far as the sign is concerned, the sign is less full, the expression is less full,” without the two forms of communion, he said. “But when it comes to grace, there is no privation of grace” without the cup of communion.

Follow Zimmermann on Twitter: @carolmaczim

