tastytrade Inc. Affiliate Introduces New tastycrypto Brand and Unveils Self-Custody Digital Wallet

tastycrypto will give users control over their digital assets and access to opportunities across decentralized finance.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi–IG Group North America today introduces newly formed tasty Software Solutions, LLC, a technology company dedicated to building software that provides users access to opportunities across digital assets, web3, and decentralized finance. Continuing to drive blockchain innovation, tasty Software Solutions has launched the tastytcrypto brand which unveils the first of many offerings – a self-custody blockchain wallet on the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks. The launch of tastycrypto reinforces IG Group North America’s commitment to strategically invest and innovate in the digital asset and DeFi space.

“We have a long history of acting to help people on their path to becoming better at assessing risk and decision making,” said Tom Sosnoff, Founder of tastytrade, Inc., an affiliate of tasty Software Solutions. “tastycrypto represents the next phase of personal investing. Given recent events, self-custody should be a significant consideration for those trading digital assets. DeFi is the next frontier and should be a great equalizer for all.”

tastycrypto’s software will enable users to custody, control, and take ownership of their digital assets (such as cryptocurrency, tokens, and NFTs). Users will initially be able to view their token balances, transfer cryptocurrency, and view transaction history on the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks. In the future, tastycrypto plans to allow users to fund their wallet using licensed third-party payment methods, swap tokens on-chain, connect to decentralized applications, and transfer cryptocurrency to their wallet from their tastyworks brokerage account where they have access to trading in 25 different cryptocurrencies today.”

“Our core focus is on developing tools and resources to empower individuals to take control of their finances in a rapidly changing landscape,” said Ryan Grace, IG Group North America Head of Digital Assets. “DeFi, web3, and blockchain will play a major role in the future of finance and we have the foresight, experience, and passion, to continually innovate to meet investors’ needs in this space.”

By offering a best-in-class self-custody wallet experience, tastycrypto will empower users to take true ownership of their digital assets and participate in the exciting world of decentralized finance. tastycrypto’s wallet will be the first of many products being developed that will leverage blockchain technology to create unique experiences for self-directed investors.

tastycrypto’s self-custody digital wallet will be available in January 2023. Those interested in the new offering can visit tastycrypto.com to learn more.

About tastytrade, Inc.

tastytrade, Inc. and its affiliates are focused on empowering investors through its award-winning financial content and media network and investor education. Established in 2011 as a disruptive force to reinvent the accessibility of retail options and futures content and education for individuals, tastytrade offers 10 hours of daily, live, commercial free programming 7 days a week to retail investors in 190 countries.

The tastytrade ecosystem also includes brokerage firm tastyworks, Inc., established in 2017, which empowers investors who want to actively manage their own money with an innovative trading platform and access to educational development for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. tastyworks, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and tastyworks Australia Pty Ltd is an ASIC registered broker-dealer. tastyworks, Inc. and tasty Software Solutions, LLC are separate but affiliated companies.

tastytrade, Inc. is part of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) a global fintech company that provides its award-winning products and platforms to ambitious people around the world, giving them access to around 19,000 financial markets.

