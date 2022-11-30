Tencent bets on overseas cloud computing growth amid slowing gaming

Tencent faced a number of headwinds in 2022, including a Covid-induced slowdown in China’s economy and a tougher market for games.

Tencent said it would launch new cloud computing products aimed at overseas markets as it seeks new growth avenues amid a slowdown in its core online video game business.

On Thursday, Tencent will host a cloud product launch event specifically for markets outside of China, including a suite of cloud-based audio and video products.

The move signals the realization that Tencent needs to find new sources of growth overseas as the Chinese economy slows. Besides the continued pressure from Covid outbreaks, Chinese tech companies are also facing a tougher regulatory environment at home.

Tencent, in particular, has been hit by tighter online gambling regulations. Last year, Beijing introduced rules that reduced the time under-18s could play online games to a maximum of three hours a week. Regulators also froze game approvals for several months, meaning companies like Tencent and rival NetEase couldn’t launch and monetize new titles.

Although there are signs that the crackdown on gambling may now be over, Tencent has felt the impact. Domestic online gaming revenue fell 7% in the third quarter from a year ago.