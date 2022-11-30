Tencent bets on overseas cloud computing growth amid slowing gaming

Tencent faced a number of headwinds in 2022, including a Covid-induced slowdown in China’s economy and a tougher market for games.
Bobby Yip | Reuters
Tencent said it would launch new cloud computing products aimed at overseas markets as it seeks new growth avenues amid a slowdown in its core online video game business.
On Thursday, Tencent will host a cloud product launch event specifically for markets outside of China, including a suite of cloud-based audio and video products.
The move signals the realization that Tencent needs to find new sources of growth overseas as the Chinese economy slows. Besides the continued pressure from Covid outbreaks, Chinese tech companies are also facing a tougher regulatory environment at home.
Tencent, in particular, has been hit by tighter online gambling regulations. Last year, Beijing introduced rules that reduced the time under-18s could play online games to a maximum of three hours a week. Regulators also froze game approvals for several months, meaning companies like Tencent and rival NetEase couldn’t launch and monetize new titles.
Although there are signs that the crackdown on gambling may now be over, Tencent has felt the impact. Domestic online gaming revenue fell 7% in the third quarter from a year ago.
Tencent’s second largest revenue driver is online gaming, so a slowdown in this segment is a drag on overall growth.
The Shenzhen-based company sees cloud computing as an area that could take over. Tencent’s fintech and business services division, which includes its cloud computing division, grew 4% year-on-year in the third quarter.
Chinese tech giants aren’t just looking to new business divisions for growth, they’re also looking for new sources of overseas revenue. E-commerce business Ali Baba has used its AliExpress and Lazada brands to expand overseas, for example, while Tencent has found great success with its online games.
Now Tencent is betting on cloud computing. Products launching Wednesday focus on audio and visual products such as live streaming for e-commerce or online meetings.
The products are aimed at companies that want such services but don’t necessarily want to maintain the infrastructure, such as servers, or create these features themselves.
Tencent’s strategy could focus on trying to recruit global companies with a presence in China as well as Chinese companies expanding overseas. Already, companies such as BMW are using some of Tencent’s cloud products.
As the Chinese company expands overseas, it will enter a highly competitive cloud computing market dominated by US giants Amazon and Microsoft. Tencent’s international push with cloud computing is relatively late compared to that of rival Alibaba, which has expanded outside of China in recent years. Today, Alibaba is among the top five cloud computing companies in the world.
Tencent’s focus on audio and video products plays to its strengths as one of the world’s largest gaming companies and owner of WeChat, China’s most popular messaging app with more than one billion users.
