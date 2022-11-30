The best city in the world for expats, and the worst

Miami was the highest ranked North American city on the list. (Representative)

According to a new survey, three different cities on three separate continents are the best places to live and work for expats.

Spain’s Valencia topped the InterNations Expat City Ranking 2022 – with respondents raving about the quality of life, public transport and sporting opportunities – followed by Dubai, which was hailed for its hospitality to newcomers. Mexico City came in third for affordability.

Johannesburg, which ranked bottom of the list of 50 respondents, called the South African city unaffordable and unsafe. Just above are Frankfurt in Germany and the French capital Paris, both of which scored poorly on affordable housing.

Miami was the highest-ranked North American city on the list, at 12th place, with New York at 16th and Toronto at 19th. In the UK, London limped to 40th place.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bangkok came in sixth thanks to its low cost of living, Melbourne’s work-life balance earned it eighth place and Singapore rounded out the top 10.

InterNations collected information from 11,970 expats living in 181 countries or territories. Fifty cities met the sample size requirement of at least 50 participants per destination.

Here’s the top 10 in full – with InterNations’ brief description of each city’s top polling features:

Valencia, Spain: livable, friendly and affordable Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ideal for work and leisure Mexico City, Mexico: Friendly and affordable, but dangerous Lisbon, Portugal: Incredible climate and quality of life, poor work options Madrid, Spain: Great Leisure, Welcoming Culture Bangkok, Thailand: expats feel at home despite security concerns Basel, Switzerland: Expats Satisfied with Their Finances, Jobs and Quality of Life Melbourne, Australia: A city that’s easy to get used to Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent healthcare, hassle-free bureaucracy Singapore: easy administration, satisfactory finances, improved career prospects

And the last 10:

Rome, Italy: expats feel at home despite low quality of life Tokyo, Japan: difficult to access, but high quality of life Vancouver, Canada: Unaffordable housing and not-so-friendly local residents Milan, Italy: Troubled financial situation, difficult professional life Hamburg, Germany: The unhappiest expats here have the hardest time making friends Hong Kong, China: Frustrating Environmental and Work Life Factors Istanbul, Turkey: The worst city to work abroad Paris, France: A top destination for culture and cuisine – if you can afford it Frankfurt, Germany: Struggle with Digitization, Administration and Language Johannesburg, South Africa: the worst expat destination in the world

