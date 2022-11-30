The bronchiolitis epidemic continues at a level higher than the last ten years – France

The intensity of the bronchiolitis epidemic remains “particularly marked throughout the metropolitan territory and in Guadeloupe”, according to the weekly bulletin published this Wednesday, November 30 by Public Health France. For the fourth consecutive week, hospitalizations for bronchiolitis represented the half of hospitalizations following a visit to the emergency room in children under 2 years old.

From November 21 to 27, the number of children seen in the emergency room for this viral respiratory infection increased by 24%. 8,647 children under 2 went to the emergency room for bronchiolitis, compared to 6,882 the previous week. 91% of them were under 1 year old.

3,007 children, or just over a third (34%), were hospitalized, 2,851 of whom were under 1 year old.

As a reminder, bronchiolitis is a very common respiratory disease in infants and children under two years of age. If your child is embarrassed to breathe or if he has difficulty eating or suckling, Santé Publique France recommends consulting his usual doctor as soon as possible.