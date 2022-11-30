The dark side of Meghan and Prince Harry’s fairytale romance chronicled in a new book

“Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors” by Tom Bower; Atria Books (464 pages, $25.99)

It was like a bad fairy tale: the princes and the pissed off.

The story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began as a love story. But somewhere along the way, it dissolved into petulant arguments and family feuds. Tom Bower’s “Revenge” goes into ugly detail.

He also thinks he knows who to blame. Although the full title of the book is “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, Markle is the real subject of the book – and the target of its sarcastic author.

Markle’s debut didn’t hint at the international drama to come. She was born in Los Angeles in 1981, the daughter of Thomas Markle, 37, and Doria, 24. Thomas was white, television light director. Doria was Black, a free spirit trying to establish herself as a designer.

The marriage did not last. But Thomas adored his new daughter – “All his life, his little princess,” said Tom Jr., his son from a previous marriage. When Doria started traveling with her fashion business, Thomas assumed full custody. Meghan was 9 years old.

She already loved the spotlight. At a friend’s birthday party, “Meghan was filmed sitting on a red blanket, wearing a gold crown,” Bower writes. “Asking the other girls to bow and intone to her ‘Your Royal Highness’, she had been swayed after watching a tape of Princess Diana’s fairy tale wedding.”

Her father sated her craving for attention, paying for acting and ballet lessons and lighting his school plays. He also paid for her college education — $45,000 a year to study acting at Northwestern — and helped her settle in after graduation with her own place and a used car. He even paid for gasoline.

He would be amazed years later when Markle gave speeches to working-class students, saying she understood their financial struggles. “I’m sorry but that’s completely wrong,” her father told reporters. “I paid every penny of his tuition and I have the bank statements to prove it.”

After college, Markle went on countless Hollywood auditions. Few paid. She was one of the hostesses of “Deal or No Deal”. She started an anonymous blog, Working Actress, and complained about having to “kiss actors with foul breath.” She met and married a young producer.

The union – a “starting marriage”, says Bower – did not last. But Markle had already landed a role in “Suits.” Her profile high, she began to seek sponsorship deals and spokesperson gigs. She also began to distance herself from her father and her past. Friends who have tried to stay in touch have noticed a change.

“The tone of her voice, her mannerisms, the way she laughed, didn’t seem real to me anymore,” one said. “It was like a light turned off.”

With the success of “Suits”, she did Canadian TV commercials and landed a spot promoting a Christian charity. Then, at a “Suits” junket in London in the summer of 2016, Markle met a fashion publicist who was a childhood friend of Harry’s.

Bower reports that Markle asked if the publicist could set up the actress with the prince.

A date was eventually arranged at a private club in London. When Markle breathlessly told her agent, the woman wasn’t surprised. “I understood where she was coming from,” the agent said. “His dream of packing a prince was even written in one of his old blogs.”

The date was a success and Markle and Harry started seeing each other regularly. Four months after the couple’s first date, the Sunday Express broke the news. “The UK media were thrilled,” Bower writes. “He is happier than he has been in many years,” The Times reported.

The honeymoon with the press was brief.

British tabloids began investigating Markle’s American roots. The cover became snobbish, even racist. Newspapers reported that her father lived in a seedy Hollywood apartment. They claimed his mother was from the slums. They quoted Markle’s estranged half-sister calling her “a social climber with a thing for gingers.”

A still-in-love Harry invited Markle for a weekend in the countryside to meet his friends. It didn’t go well. She was a biracial, liberal, feminist Yank. They were white, wealthy, conservative Britons who enjoyed hunting, horse riding, drinking and politically incorrect jokes.

Markle was not amused and let them know.

After the party was over, Harry’s friends quickly texted each other. “OMG and HER?” “A total nightmare.”

As we know, Harry proposed, and she accepted. After the official announcement, there was a second round of good publicity in the press. But privately, the family remained suspicious. Harry’s uncle Charles, Diana’s brother, told him not to rush. His older brother William urged him to “get to know the girl”.

Harry wasn’t listening.

Wedding plans have moved forward. Friction too. Palace workers complained that Markle was rude and demanding. “Princess Pushy”, her half-sister had already nicknamed her.

There were disputes over the wedding menu, music and guest list. A conversation with Kate Middleton, Markle’s future sister-in-law, reportedly ended in tears for Kate as the two argued over which dress 3-year-old Kate should wear.

Harry defended his fiancée throughout. “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” he finally shouted.

After that, his grandmother, the Queen, summoned him for a private meeting. “He was firmly put in his place,” reported the Times.

Over 17 million people watched the wedding. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams were present. The only member of Markle’s family to come was her mother. His father, a palace spokesman, said he was too ill to travel. The spokesperson did not add that the father and daughter no longer speak to each other.

The wedding itself was a success. But what happened next? Traditionally, this was the time when the new bride should step back and take on a supporting role. But Markle had always dreamed of being a star. She wanted to manage her publicity and pursue any new opportunities — charitable or business — that arose.

“The royal family had embraced a media junkie determined to exploit her newfound status,” Bower says.

“She never intended to give up her career and become a loyal member of the family.”

Reporters began comparing the two young royal couples – and found the young couple lacking. This only fueled Markle’s anger. “She hated the comparisons to Kate who didn’t complain,” Bower notes. The distance between the two brothers grows.

When Harry told William they should be more respectful to Meghan, William pushed back harshly, citing his willful ignorance of protocol and his rudeness to his staff. “Meghan’s behavior, he told Harry, was unacceptable,” Bower reports.

Harry was outraged. Markle was devastated. There were dark days ahead — and, she later said, suicidal thoughts. In 2020, the couple decided the only thing to do was turn their backs on it all. They would give up any role as “working royals”, Harry said.

The couple have since settled in California, where they spend their time on a media business, a charitable foundation and their two young children. And what did they leave in England? All bad feelings, insists Bower. He coldly sums up Markle as a “ruthless opportunist”.

Yet Bower admits she has a unique strength: the “luckyness,” he writes, of being unable to feel guilty.