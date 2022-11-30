The remains found in the apartment are those of 4 infants

The Boston Police Department said the remains recently discovered in a south Boston apartment are those of four infants. On November 17, officers were called to investigate a large brick building at 838 East Broadway, separated into several apartments. said those officers found what appeared to be a human fetus or the remains of an infant. The following day, homicide detectives found what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation. On Monday, Boston police said further examination revealed the remains were those of two infant boys. and two little girls. Autopsy results are still pending, according to police. The neighbors are destabilized by the discovery. “Finding child’s leftovers in the freezer is something that keeps you awake at night. You think about it when you come home,” neighbor Brandon Bowers said. “Hopefully we can find out more about this because with all the questioning it doesn’t seem quite right,” neighbor Kimberly Mallozzi said. BPD homicide detectives and members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident with information being asked to call 617-343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-8477 or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463. At the time the remains were discovered, 5 investigators learned that police had located four boxes as part of their investigation. All of these boxes were about the size of a shoebox wrapped in foil. A neighbor said the apartment building where the remains were found has several condominium units with different owners.

The Boston Police Department said the remains recently discovered in a south Boston apartment are those of four infants.

On November 17, officers were called to investigate a large brick building at 838 East Broadway that is separated into several apartments.

Boston police said officers found what appeared to be a human fetus or the remains of an infant. The following day, homicide detectives found what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

On Monday, Boston police said further examination revealed the remains were those of two baby boys and two baby girls. Autopsy results are still pending, police said.

The neighbors are destabilized by the discovery.

“Finding child’s leftovers in the freezer is something that keeps you awake at night. You think about it when you come home,” neighbor Brandon Bowers said.

“Hopefully we can find out more about this because with all the questioning it doesn’t seem quite right,” neighbor Kimberly Mallozzi said.

BPD Homicide Detectives and members of the Suffolk County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-8477 or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

By the time the remains were discovered, 5 investigators learned that police had located four boxes as part of their investigation. All of these boxes were about the size of a shoebox wrapped in foil.

Sources told 5 Investigates that one of these boxes was opened and that’s when the remains were discovered.

A neighbor said the apartment building where the remains were found has several condominium units with different owners.