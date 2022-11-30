Tiger Woods ‘doesn’t have much left in this stage’ to compete – The Denver Post

By DOUG FERGUSON

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture of how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don’t have much left in that leg.”

He also doesn’t have much hope that the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is the leader of LIV Golf.

“Not right away. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Rory McIlroy also said in Dubai two weeks ago that Norman had to “leave the stage left” before there could be any meaningful talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Woods shrewdly skirted other questions on Tuesday, such as details of two unexpected surgeries he underwent last year and whether the 20-man Hero World Challenge group should earn world ranking points.

He was forceful on the effect of LIV Golf, referring to the friction caused by the rival league and how lawsuits stand in the way of any reconciliation.

“If one party has so much animosity – someone is trying to destroy our tour – then how can we work with that?” Woods said.

Phil Mickelson was among 10 players who filed an antitrust complaint against the PGA Tour in August, a lawsuit since taken up by LIV Golf. Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones are the only players still involved as plaintiffs. The PGA Tour has since filed a countersuit. A trial date is tentatively scheduled for January 2024.

Woods said the lawsuits would have to be settled — he’s used the word “stay” on more than one occasion — or there’s no way forward.

Woods is at Albany Golf Club strictly as tournament host. He withdrew on Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot that made it too difficult to walk 72 holes, even on a relatively flat course for a holiday event.

Woods said he was posting low home scores in Florida as he rolled around in a cart. And his next two events — a made-for-TV 12-hole match on Dec. 10 and the PNC Championship with his son the following weekend — allow carts.

“I can hit the golf ball and hit any shot you want,” he said. “I just can’t walk.”

He said plantar fasciitis was linked to injuries he suffered in the Los Angeles car crash in February 2021, which ended any hopes he would play on a regular basis.

A year ago, Woods was just starting to get into the driver’s seat and his ambition was to travel to St. Andrews for the 150th edition of the British Open. He also played the Masters and the PGA Championship.

That was nine rounds — four at Augusta National, three at the PGA Championship (he retired after the third round) and two at St. Andrews.

Woods felt he was making progress in the months after the British Open, only to injure his right foot trying to prepare for a 72-hole event in the Bahamas.

“When you have plantar fasciitis, the worst thing you can do is walk, and I was walking more and more, trying to prepare my legs for this event, and it was only making it worse,” he said. -he declares. “So I had to shut it down.”

He said he would take a month or two to rest, which wouldn’t affect his golf schedule as he wasn’t going to play much anyway.

It comes. Woods turns 47 on December 30 and he’s had about as many surgeries as he’s won majors (15).

“The goal is to only play the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it. Physically, that’s all I can do. I told you that (at) the start of this year too,” he said.

“I mean I don’t have much left in this leg so get ready for the bigger ones and hopefully lightning strikes in a bottle and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win, and I hope I remember how to do that.”

He said he had done everything to prepare for St. Andrews, only for his leg to act on him and lead to an emotionally-filled early departure. Woods does not plan to return to another Open at St. Andrews.

His health wasn’t great that week beyond his leg, even though it wasn’t COVID-19.

McIlroy, in an extensive interview with the Sunday Independent in Ireland, said he and Woods played a practice round at Ballybunion on the Thursday before the British Open and McIlroy felt ill afterwards.

He said sweat was pouring out of him and his temperature had shot up. McIlroy called Woods, who said he felt fine. But then Woods texted him that night and said he had chills and a fever.

“And I’m like, ‘(Expletive), I just gave Tiger COVID!’ It’s horrible !’ said McIlroy. “So we both had COVID for the Open.”

Woods said he tested for coronavirus and came back negative.

“Did I feel bad? Yeah, I didn’t feel good all week,” Woods said. “But I never had a positive test.”

___

AP Golf: and