Trump campaign has new rules to prevent Nick Fuentes dinner rehearsal: AP

Former President Donald Trump’s team is rolling out new measures to try to reduce the number of scandals he gets involved in, according to The Associated Press.

A senior Trump campaign official will accompany the former president at all times, a source familiar with the plans told the AP. Additionally, the Trump 2024 campaign also plans to vet and approve every person who meets Trump.

The measures come after Trump had dinner with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago on Nov. 22.

Fuentes participated in the 2017 “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, in which an avowed neo-Nazi drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 35 people. The Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group, describes Fuentes as a leader of the “Groyper Army”. It is a loosely organized alt-right group that espouses pro-white, racist, and anti-Semitic views.

In a statement to Axios, Trump said he didn’t know who Fuentes was or what his views were until dinner. And in several posts on Truth Social, Trump called Ye a “seriously troubled man, who happens to be black.” He denied knowing Fuentes or Ye’s other companions who joined them at dinner.

Trump’s team also claims, per NBC, that Ye tricked the former president into meeting Fuentes. Several sources close to Trump told NBC that the dinner was a real blow to the Trump camp.

“It’s a fucking nightmare,” a longtime unnamed Trump adviser told NBC. “If people are watching DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason.”

The former president drew backlash within the GOP over the dinner.

Former GOP Governor Chris Christie, a former Trump ally turned critic, on Friday called the meeting “another example of a terrible lack of judgment on the part of Donald Trump” and a sign that Trump is an “untenable candidate in the general elections”. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lambasted Trump’s meeting with Ye and Fuentes on Tuesday, saying there was “no room” in the GOP for white supremacy.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the new campaign rules.