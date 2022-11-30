Tunisia v France, Australia v Denmark in Group D with Mbappe benched, England face Senegal in the Round of 16 after knocking out Wales and Argentina against Poland.

The 2022 World Cup groups are in the final stages with A and B all wrapped up after Tuesday’s action.

England came top of the ‘Battle of Britain’ to knock out Wales and book their place in the Round of 16, where they will face Senegal.

Groups C and D will reach their final on Wednesday with already-qualified France in action ahead of the big clash between Argentina and Poland… or more specifically Lionel Messi versus Robert Lewandowski.

talkSPORT will have live coverage of EVERY match on our network during the World Cup.

And follow our live blog below for all the latest news, views and reaction from the showpiece tournament.

Today’s World Cup schedule (UK time)

3 p.m.: Australia vs Denmark – Group D – talkSPORT 2

3 p.m.: Tunisia vs France – Group D – talkSPORT

7 p.m.: Poland vs Argentina – Group C – talkSPORT

7 p.m.: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Group C – talkSPORT 2

