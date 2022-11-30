Tunisia v France: World Cup 2022 – live | World Cup 2022

Key events Show only key events Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

The players are on the pitch, preparing for the anthems in front of absolutely MASSIVE flags.

Tunisia are yet to score in this tournament, so they have turned to former Sunderland striker Wahbi Khazri. He scored three goals in 38 games during his time in England. However, he has 24 out of 73 for his country.

Camavinga at left-back looks interesting to watch. Can Tunisia make the most of central midfield playing out of position?

Tunisia boss Jalel Kadri has previously said he will quit if he fails to get the team out of the group. Will he be a man of his word? “Let’s wait for the result of the match and we’ll see. We are people who bear responsibility and I hope to be able to answer your question after the game.

As we suspected, France made a plethora of changes (nine to be precise). It’s good that the players have the chance to play in a World Cup, but Denmark and Australia will be furious if Tunisia succeed.

Starting lineups Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Ghandri, Talbi, Meriah; Kechrida, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laidouni; Ben Slimane, Ben Romdhane, Khazri. France (4-4-2): Mandanda; Disasi, Varane, Konate, Camavinga; Guendouzi, Tchouaméni, Fofana, Veretout; Kolo Muani, Coman.

As mentioned earlier, 10 players in the Tunisian team were born in France. Montassar Talbi will put his emotions aside for the match. “I was born in France, I have a lot of friends in France, but it’s still a football game in the end,” said the Lorient defender. “Even the players born in France, we wear the Tunisia jersey and we will give everything. “It’s a special game for our families in France but as a player you always want to play as well as possible and represent your country.” Montassar Talbi was born in France. Photography: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Didier Deschamps says he is ready to rest Kylian Mbappe for this match. Will he? “His physical condition is good, so we don’t need to deal with that,” Deschamps said. “Maybe then you ask about his ego. Kylian doesn’t have a big ego. Of course he’s an important player, a key player, but he’s a team player. “Of course he’s a star because he’s such a vital player, but he’s not 18 anymore. He has a bit more experience. He still wants to play but that’s true for all players “Not everyone can start tomorrow. There are a lot of factors to consider.”

