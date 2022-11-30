‘Ukrainian drone attack’ sparks hell at Russian oil depot in Bryansk

<!–

An oil depot in Russia exploded in a towering blaze this morning after a drone attack believed to have been orchestrated by Ukraine.

Three tanks containing thousands of tons of diesel fuel caught fire around 6 a.m. local time at a site in Bryansk, a Russian region that borders Ukraine to the north.

The fire started after a drone dropped explosives into one of the fuel tanks, according to Russian media. No one was injured in the attack.

Videos taken shortly after the strike showed two fuel tanks belching smoke and flames, with at least one showing signs of damage from the blast, with its metal shell bent outward.

Diesel tanks located in Bryansk, a region of Russia that borders Ukraine to the north, caught fire this morning after being attacked by a drone

Images taken after sunrise showed a thick column of black smoke rising into the sky.

Russian media said the drone’s origin was ‘unknown’ and Kyiv did not claim credit for it, but it is widely believed to be behind dozens of attacks on facilities used to supply supplies. Putin’s armies located in the western border regions of Russia.

Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod – three oblasts that border northern Ukraine – have been repeatedly targeted.

“Tanks with petroleum products are on fire in the Surazhsky district. Fire and rescue teams are on the scene,’ Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on social media.

Bogomaz said the fire engulfed an area of ​​1,800 square meters (19,000 square feet) and more than 80 people were involved in putting it out.

He added that no casualties had been reported.

Citing emergency services, state news agency TASS later reported that the fire had spread to an area of ​​4,000 square meters.

In October, Russia said an oil depot was on fire after it was bombed in Belgorod, which also borders Ukraine, soon after complaining of an increase in artillery and missile strikes on its territory .