Upgrade your home office with this $300 HP all-in-one desktop (save $80)

Now that tons of people have home offices for their remote work, desktop computers are starting to come back in style. And if you’re looking for a simple machine that can do it all, you won’t want to miss this one-day Best Buy deal. Until 9:49 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can grab this HP 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop PC on sale for $300, saving you $80 off the regular price. . Plus, it comes with a wired keyboard and mouse included, so it’s ready to go right out of the box.

If you’re looking for a simple, big-screen device to have at home for work, school, or just browsing the web, this HP all-in-one is a great choice. It has a stunning 21.5-inch Full HD WLED display with an anti-reflective coating and a peak brightness of 250 nits. Internally it comes with 4GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB M.2 SSD, so it’s good for basic tasks and web-based work, but you need to upgrade if your job involves more demanding tasks like video editing. It’s also great for video conferencing and conferencing thanks to the dual front speakers, built-in dual array microphone, and HD webcam that only shows up when in use to protect your privacy.

