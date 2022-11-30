US calls for calm fail to resonate along Turkish-Syrian border

US efforts to ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria appear to be having little effect, with both sides refusing to back down despite warnings that a conflict will only benefit the Islamic State terror group.

US defense and military officials say they have been in constant contact with Turkey, a NATO ally, and with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key partner in the fight against the coronavirus. ‘EI, so far to no avail.

“We have not seen signs of de-escalation,” a spokesperson for the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS told VOA on Tuesday, reiterating the call for “immediate de-escalation. from all sides”.

“We continue to oppose any military action that destabilizes the region and threatens the safety of the civilian population as well as disrupts our ongoing operations to defeat ISIS,” the spokesperson added, using another acronym for the terrorist group.

Despite repeated pleas, Turkey and the SDF said on Tuesday they were preparing for an escalation in the conflict, with Turkish officials insisting the SDF should not be seen as an ally in the war on terror, but as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist group based in Turkey.

“Our determination to eliminate this threat to our national security will continue unabated,” officials from the Turkish Embassy in Washington said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We are guided by the ultimate goal of ensuring the protection of Turkey’s borders and striking at the root of terrorism,” Turkish officials told VOA, adding, “Terrorists’ shelters, hiding places, fortifications, their so-called HQ [headquarters] and training centers are legitimate targets.

But the United States has been reluctant to abandon the SDF, crediting the mainly Kurdish force with helping crush the self-proclaimed IS caliphate in Syria in 2019.

Already, Washington’s inability to broker a lasting deal between the SDF and Turkey put some of the 900 US troops in Syria, who are part of an ongoing anti-ISIS mission, at risk when a Turkish airstrike struck. hit within 300 yards of US personnel.

And for its part, the SDF warns that the situation on the ground is about to worsen.

“Their [Turkey’s] preparations are in full swing for an imminent ground offensive,” SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi said in a virtual forum hosted by Columbia University on Tuesday.

Turkish proxy forces in Syria “are now fully prepared”, he said, speaking through an interpreter. “The Turkish Armed Forces have also amassed a large number of forces and equipment on the border as well.”

Turkey launched what it calls Operation Claw-Sword with a series of airstrikes against Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq earlier this month, describing it as retaliation for a November 13 bombing in Istanbul which killed eight people and injured dozens more.

The SDF has denied any connection to the terror attack, arguing that the suspects currently being held in Turkey have links to IS.

Abdi also argued that IS hopes to reap the rewards of renewed Turkish-Kurdish hostilities, pointing to new intelligence estimates on Tuesday.

“The Islamic State is actively preparing to release many prisoners and is waiting for a Turkish offensive,” he said. “They expect a ground offensive and will do their own planning if and when the ground offensive comes.”

Similarly, US officials have expressed concern that IS cells in northeast Syria are taking advantage.

The US-led coalition confirmed on Tuesday that anti-ISIS missions were no longer a priority for the SDF, and in Washington, the Pentagon said the number of patrols aimed at tracking down remnants of the terror group was decreasing.

“They [the SDF] reduced the number of patrols they do, and so that forces us to reduce patrols,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

“Ongoing conflict, especially a ground invasion [by Turkey]would seriously jeopardize the hard-won gains the world has made against ISIS,” he said.

On Tuesday, Turkey pushed back against the accusations, saying the concerns “couldn’t be more divorced from reality.”

“The fact is that Daesh remains a threat first and foremost to neighboring countries due to the misdeeds and misguided strategies of those who make such statements,” Turkey’s UN Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu told the Security Council. security, using the Arabic acronym of IS.

“We have repeatedly warned against the mistake of outsourcing the fight against Daesh to another terrorist organization, namely the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, which in reality is nothing but the PKK” , he added.

In a further effort to reduce tensions, the Pentagon said it expected Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speak with his Turkish counterpart soon.

SDF officials hope this time the message to Ankara will be more forceful.

“The American position should be stronger,” Abdi told VOA Kurdish in an interview on Monday, referring to a 2019 tweet by then-candidate and now US President Joe Biden, which described the support of the former President Donald Trump at the time to a Turkish invasion of Syria. “a betrayal”.

“I recently sent a letter to President Biden and reminded him of these things,” Abdi said. “President Biden should keep the promises he made in the past. We hope he keeps them now.”

Zana Omer of VOA’s Kurdish Service and VOA’s UN correspondent Margaret Besheer contributed to this report.