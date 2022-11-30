Usa Players Cheered As They Returned To Hotel In Qatar After Reaching World Cup Knockouts

<!–

The USMNT were greeted as heroes upon returning to the team’s hotel in Qatar on Tuesday, as a group of fans – including Christian Pulisic – cheered them on as they entered.

Pulisic left the game at half-time after colliding with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand immediately after scoring the game-clinching goal, and was later diagnosed with a pelvic contusion.

But the match-winner, who went to hospital after his injury, was on hand to celebrate with his team-mates after their crucial 1-0 victory over Iran, as he giddily registered the start of the team on his phone and hugged Tim Weah.

Sergino Dest can be seen in the clip delivering a peace sign to supporters, while Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Tim Ream were also all smiles.

Earlier in the day, the USMNT qualified for the Round of 16 with a resounding win over Iran, with Pulisic’s 38th-minute close-range shot enough to secure all three points.

And the celebrations also continued in a virtual sense after the game, as several players took to social media to acknowledge the win.

Christian Pulisic was delighted to see his teammates back at the hotel in Qatar

Tim Weah, who started for a third consecutive game on Tuesday, was also all smiles

USA captain Tyler Adams received a warm welcome when he returned to the hotel on Tuesday

“WE ARE NOT FINISHED YET!” said fullback Antonee Robinson on Twitter. “So proud of this team, now we keep going to the knockouts!”

‘No words to explain what this means to us! Let’s go @usmnt,’ Pulisic said on Instagram.

Midfielder Yunus Musah, who turned 20 on Tuesday, said: “Thank you God for making me reach my 20th birthday. What a way to do it with this family. Thank you for the messages everyone. Thank you all .

Musah was greeted with a birthday cake after the match by Berhalter, as a video posted to the midfielder’s Instagram account showed the coach bringing dessert with the USA starter blowing out a candle.

Several USMNT players took to social media to acknowledge victory over Iran on Tuesday night

The USMNT was also honored by New York’s Empire State Building on Tuesday, as video from the skyscraper’s official account showed it lit up in red, white and blue.

“Sparkling in red, white and blue to celebrate @USMNTadvancing in the 2022 World Cup,” read a tweet from the account.

The USMNT will now focus on the Netherlands, who they will face on Saturday with a trip to the quarter-finals on the line.

Proud USA manager Gregg Berhalter has paid tribute to his team after reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“I have less hair on my head now! Berhalter joked. “With this new additional time, I counted every second. It’s stressful. But we will take it and fight Holland.

‘I feel proud. Proud. I think in the first half we showed what we could do football-wise. We played a good first half.

“In the second half we showed what we could do in terms of determination. The guys crushed it, we’re unbeaten in the next round.