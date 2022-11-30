Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker on the 9th anniversary of his death

Wine Diesel keep Paul Walker in his heart year after year.

The guardians of the galaxy The star commemorated the ninth anniversary of Paul’s death by sharing a photo of himself and the late actor on Instagram. Vin captioned the Nov. 29 post, “Nine years…love you and miss you.”

Paul died on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40 following a car accident. And in the years since his passing, Vin has spoken of the huge loss he suffered after being very close to Paul, whom he acted with for five years. fast furious movies – for over a decade.

Immediately following the tragedy of his passing, Vin shared a touching tribute in honor of him and his legacy.

“Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now…and the profound impact your entire life has had on him, on us…on me,” Vin wrote on Facebook at the time, referring to his nickname for Paul.