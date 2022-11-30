Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2022 — Will PYR Hit $4 Soon?

Bullish PYR price prediction is $3.82 to $10.79.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) price might also reach $4 soon.

Bearish PYR price prediction for 2022 is $2.69.

In Vulcan Forged (PYR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about PYR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is $3.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15,415,684 at the time of writing. However, PYR has decreased by nearly 2.2% in the last 24 hours.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a circulating supply of 23,897,700 PYR. Currently, Vulcan Forged (PYR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, WhiteBIT, Gate.io, LBank, and BKEX.

What is Vulcan Forged (PYR)?

PYR is the utility token of Vulcan Forged and is an ERC-20/MATIC token that players can use in all games. PYR launched on 19 April 2021. Vulcan Forged (PYR) is a Polygon and Ethereum-based blockchain-based community gaming hub. In its native ecosystem, the platform develops its games, supports third-party game developers, incubates DApps, and allows NFT trading. PYR is used for purchasing NFTs in the Vulcan Forged Marketplace, staking in-game assets and land plots, and staking in VulcanDex, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for exchanging gaming tokens.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2022

Vulcan Forged (PYR) holds the 269th position on CoinGecko right now. PYR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

PYR /USDT Horizontal Channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Vulcan Forged (PYR) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern. Horizontal channel also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Vulcan Forged (PYR) is in the range of $3.18. If the pattern continues, the price of PYR might reach the resistance levels of $3.73, $5.24 and $10.47. If the trend reverses, then the price of PYR may fall to $2.62.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Vulcan Forged (PYR).

PYR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Vulcan Forged (PYR).

Resistance Level 1 $3.82 Resistance Level 2 $5.32 Resistance Level 3 $7.56 Resistance Level 4 $10.79 Support Level $2.69 PYR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Vulcan Forged (PYR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, PYR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $10.79.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) might plummet to almost $2.69, a bearish signal.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of PYR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

PYR /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Vulcan Forged (PYR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, PYR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of PYR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the PYR is 48.79. This means that Vulcan Forged (PYR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of PYR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Vulcan Forged (PYR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

PYR /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Vulcan Forged (PYR). Currently, the ADX of PYR lies in the range of 20.38 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Vulcan Forged (PYR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of PYR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is at 48.79 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of PYR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Vulcan Forged (PYR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs PYR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH and PYR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of PYR also increases or decreases respectively.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Vulcan Forged (PYR) might probably attain $5 by 2023.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Vulcan Forged (PYR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, PYR might rally to hit $8 by 2024.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2025

If Vulcan Forged (PYR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, PYR would rally to hit $11.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2026

If Vulcan Forged (PYR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, PYR would rally to hit $14.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2027

If Vulcan Forged (PYR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, PYR would rally to hit $17.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2028

If Vulcan Forged (PYR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, PYR would hit $20 in 2028.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Vulcan Forged (PYR), it would witness major spikes. PYR might hit $23 by 2029.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Vulcan Forged ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in PYR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Vulcan Forged (PYR) might hit $26 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Vulcan Forged network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for PYR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Vulcan Forged (PYR) in 2022 is $10.79. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Vulcan Forged (PYR) for 2022 is $2.69.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Vulcan Forged ecosystem, the performance of PYR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $49.24 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that PYR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Vulcan Forged (PYR)?

PYR is the utility token of Vulcan Forged and an ERC-20/MATIC token that players can use in all games. Vulcan Forged (PYR) is a Polygon and Ethereum-based blockchain-based community gaming hub. 2. Where can you purchase Vulcan Forged (PYR)?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, WhiteBIT, Gate.io, LBank, and BKEX. 3. Will Vulcan Forged (PYR) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Vulcan Forged platform, PYR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Vulcan Forged (PYR)?

On December 01, 2021, Vulcan Forged (PYR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $49.24. 5. Is Vulcan Forged (PYR) a good investment in 2022?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Vulcan Forged in the past few months, PYR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Vulcan Forged (PYR) reach $4?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Vulcan Forged (PYR) will hit $4 soon. 7. What will be Vulcan Forged (PYR) price by 2023?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) price is expected to reach $5by 2023. 8. What will be Vulcan Forged (PYR) price by 2024?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) price is expected to reach $8 by 2024. 9. What will be Vulcan Forged (PYR) price by 2025?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025. 10. What will be Vulcan Forged (PYR) price by 2026?

Vulcan Forged (PYR) price is expected to reach $14 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

