What to know about Herschel Walker’s residency status in Georgia

Herschel Walker, the Republican second-round candidate for Georgia’s Senate, disclosed in a financial disclosure statement that his Atlanta residence was being used as rental property as recently as 2021.

Tax and assessment records from Fulton County, Georgia, said Mr. Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, was the sole owner of the 1.5-acre property in northwest Atlanta , further undermining the candidate’s narrative of his Georgia residency in the hard-fought Dec. 6. runoff against Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

On a financial disclosure form required by the Senate for incumbents and nominees, Walker said in May that the “Georgia residence” generated between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income in 2021 for his wife. The revelations were reported earlier by The Daily Beast.

Here’s what to know about the issues surrounding where Mr. Walker lives:

Does a candidate have to live in the state he is running to represent?

No, although the Constitution requires senators to reside in the state they represent after their election.