What to know about Herschel Walker’s residency status in Georgia

Herschel Walker, the Republican second-round candidate for Georgia’s Senate, disclosed in a financial disclosure statement that his Atlanta residence was being used as rental property as recently as 2021.
Tax and assessment records from Fulton County, Georgia, said Mr. Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, was the sole owner of the 1.5-acre property in northwest Atlanta , further undermining the candidate’s narrative of his Georgia residency in the hard-fought Dec. 6. runoff against Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.
On a financial disclosure form required by the Senate for incumbents and nominees, Walker said in May that the “Georgia residence” generated between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income in 2021 for his wife. The revelations were reported earlier by The Daily Beast.
Here’s what to know about the issues surrounding where Mr. Walker lives:
Does a candidate have to live in the state he is running to represent?
No, although the Constitution requires senators to reside in the state they represent after their election.
The Georgia property details emerged a week after media reported that Mr Walker had received a tax exemption on his Texas home, intended for principal residents of the state.
Georgia Senate Runoff: What You Need to Know
Another runoff in Georgia. The contest between Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, will be decided in a runoff on December 6. This will be the state Senate’s third runoff in two years. Here is an overview of the race:
Mr Walker listed the Atlanta home as his Senate campaign address in an initial filing in August last year with the Federal Election Commission, just before declaring his candidacy. A spokesperson for Mr. Walker’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
So why is it important?
Mr. Walker, a college football legend at the University of Georgia, introduced himself to voters as “born in Georgia, raised in Georgia and when I die, I will be dead in Georgia.” But he was dogged by charges of being a baggage handler in the tight and closely watched nationwide race he was pressed into by former President Donald J. Trump.
At a press conference held by Georgia Democrats on Tuesday, Mr Walker’s critics said he repeatedly misrepresented critical details about his residency, personal life and credentials.
“Georgians need to elect someone who lives in Georgia,” said Dewey McClain, a state representative who also played in the National Football League like Mr. Walker. “In other words, Herschel Walker wasn’t honest with the Georgians about where his house is. He tried to game the system and he got caught.
Some Democrats have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Mr. Walker voted illegally in that state or falsely certified that he was a resident. A spokeswoman for the office said in an email Tuesday that it had not received a request to investigate the matter.
What did Mr. Walker say about whether he resides in Georgia?
In an interview published in September by Rolling Out, a multimedia company, Mr. Walker said he often stays at a hotel in Atlanta instead of his residence of “about 17 years” because of the upkeep needed to maintain the House.
“The weird thing is, I sit on a hotel board, and so when I come back to Atlanta, I almost never come back to this house because I would stay at the hotel,” said Mr. Walker during the interview at the Atlanta residence. “Because it’s not that I’m lazy. I didn’t want to clean up. When you open a house, you have to fix it and do all of that. So it’s easier to stay at the hotel and not come home.
Fulton County this year listed the fair market value of the Atlanta residence at $853,800.
Mr Walker said he grew up about two-and-a-half hours in the middle of the state, where he noted he had a house and his mother lived there.
What is a family exemption?
Homestead exemptions, offered in many states, are generally intended to give homeowners tax relief on their principal residence.
In Texas, Mr. Walker received an exemption of about $1,500 for his home in the Dallas area, which he listed as his primary residence. He has received the tax relief for that home since 2012, according to an official with the Tarrant County Tax Assessment Office, where Mr. Walker’s Texas home is located. The program requires recipients to own and occupy the home as their primary residence.
In Atlanta, no homestead exemptions were in place for property associated with Mr. Walker, according to Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica A. Corbitt-Dominguez. There were also no pending requests for tax relief.
Is the Texas Homestead Arrangement Illegal?
No. According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, recipients of homestead exemptions may continue to receive them if they temporarily move away from their home. Mr. Walker is not allowed to establish a primary residence elsewhere under the terms of the program, but he would still be eligible for the tax relief if he intended to return home to Texas and be away for less two years.
What is the challenge of the race?
Democrats are eager to retain the seat, which would give them an absolute majority in the Senate – meaning they would no longer need to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote in the divided Senate and would demand one-seat majorities. on commissions. Such an outright majority would help them advance legislation and confirm judges and presidential candidates and give them breathing room if a moderate party breaks ranks.
