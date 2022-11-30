When is England-Senegal? UK kick-off date and time for the last 16 World Cup clashes at Al Bayt Stadium

England fell within four wins of World Cup glory after crushing Wales to finish top of Group B.

The Three Lions staged a Round of 16 showdown with Senegal who beat Ecuador in Group A to finish second.

Getty Kane and this England team hope they can win some major silverware

The Teranga Lions will be a tough test in Qatar, but England will be full of confidence after their emphatic 3-0 win over Wales saw them top their group.

England and Senegal have never met in a competitive game.

England v Senegal: Kick-off date and time

The Round of 16 of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, December 4.

Kick-off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor is scheduled for 7pm UK time, which is 10pm in Qatar.

Al Bayt was the backdrop to England’s goalless draw against the United States in their second group match.

England v Senegal: how to listen on the radio

Full coverage of Al Khor will be live on talkSPORT, with our pre-match build-up extended from 5pm.

talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog for all the action.

talkSPORT World Cup 2022 coverage talkSPORT brings you comprehensive coverage of the 2022 World Cup. We broadcast all 64 matches of the tournament live, with over 600 hours of coverage on our network. You can tune into talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 via our free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com. talkSPORT is widely available across the UK via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. You can also download the talkSPORT app or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT.

Getty England star Phil Foden fired at home against Wales

England v Senegal: Squad rosters and news

England team

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), James Maddison ( Leicester City)

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Mendy, Seny Dieng

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Pape Abou Cissé, Ismail Jakobs, Formose Mendy

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Pathe Ciss, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye

Attackers: Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, Famara Diedhiou, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye