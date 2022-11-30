When the abortion clinic came to town

There had never been an abortion clinic in the sleepy college town of Carbondale, Illinois. So when her first clinic opened this fall, it revealed tensions between residents that had been largely hidden.
Regine Garmon, a Carbondale resident who works at the clinic, was standing on the sidelines of her son’s basketball game when she overheard a group of parents discussing the clinic’s opening. One mother wondered aloud if clinic workers would encourage local teenagers to be sexually irresponsible.
“It’s very frustrating to think that’s what some people think of us,” Ms. Garmon said, “but we’re providing health care, we’re doing a good thing.”
Mark Surburg, a pastor from nearby Marion, joined an early protest, watching workers arrive at the clinic. “It was a shock to realize this was happening in our own backyard,” he said.
Carbondale is in the southernmost corner of Illinois, a place where most residents have largely avoided talking about abortion. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade said the city has found itself in a prime location for abortion clinics seeking to serve patients traveling from states where the procedure is now banned, including Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. Carbondale now has two abortion clinics, including Ms Garmon’s employer, Choices.
The city is a study in contradictions, not quite conservative or liberal. There’s an LGBTQ community center across the road from a Southern Baptist church and a recreational marijuana dispensary next to a turn-of-the-century train depot. Representative Mike Bost, a trusted ally of former President Donald J. Trump, has an office in Carbondale, but the town has voted Democratic in the last two presidential elections. Locals say Southern Illinois University has brought a more diverse population to the city, which is still over 60% white.
Choices opened up in Memphis nearly half a century ago, but as the specter of Roe’s end loomed in recent years, Jennifer Pepper, the clinic’s chief executive, said she knows the clinic would need a new location from which to provide abortion services. When Mrs. Pepper and her team settled in Carbondale, they began to engage local community leaders to help with the transition.
“You walk into someone’s house, you have to introduce yourself, break bread with people,” Ms Pepper said.
Chastity Mays, a mother of three who has lived in Carbondale since 1994, helped with the introductions. Ms Mays, who works as a doula who accompanies pregnant women through childbirth, hosted lunches between Ms Pepper’s team and Carbondale leaders like the police chief and councillors.
Clinic staff said some Carbondale residents have offered small tokens of support, bringing baked goods and encouraging notes to the clinic.
Learn about America’s abortion issues
“That’s how Carbondale is,” Ms. Mays said, hailing the community as a place where residents readily offer each other help.
But at a meeting of Carbondale City Council in May, abortion opponents urged city leaders to stop Choices, and any other abortion providers, from opening.
The hall was so full of local residents and people from surrounding towns that a second hall was needed.
At the start of the meeting, the Council gave the public the opportunity to speak on any issue in the town. Jared Sparks, a Baptist pastor from Carbondale, was the first to approach the microphone.
“Abortion is murder – those who do it violate God’s law,” he said. The room erupted in applause as Mr Sparks told councilors they were ‘complicit in violence and murder against little boys and girls’.
As he spoke, a line of people formed behind him. For nearly an hour, Council heard from men and women, many of whom passionately voiced concerns similar to those of Mr. Sparks. Many people seated behind the speakers nodded in agreement.
A few participants, including Ms. Mays, spoke in favor of the clinic.
While waiting for her turn, Ms Mays said she was surprised to see people she had known for years – faces she had seen in queues at school, at the grocery store – s speak out against abortion.
“It was that moment of, ‘Oh, are you there?’ — people I see day to day,” she said. “But the next day, we were all back to normal.”
As the clinic’s opening day approached, there was more evidence of the tensions simmering in town. A few companies refused to do business with Choices. A spokesperson for Ms Pepper said a local power company asked the clinic to find a new utility provider because she said she had received harassing online messages and phone calls from opponents to abortion.
Yet the clinic opened last month and patients have driven hours to Carbondale, underscoring demand from across the region.
In late October, Miracle, who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of harassment, drove three and a half hours to Carbondale from Arkansas with her baby girl for an abortion. She said she had an intrauterine device, or IUD, inserted shortly after giving birth to her daughter, but less than a year later her IUD failed and she was pregnant again. Like the majority of women seeking an abortion, many clinic patients are already mothers.
When Miracle asked her doctor about her options, she said the doctor told her to pray about it.
She was grateful that she could afford to take time off work to cross state lines, largely because she owns her own business and doesn’t have to ask for time off.
Anti-abortion groups in other states have also turned their attention to the Carbondale clinic. After Missouri’s abortion ban, Churches for Life, a St. Louis-based organization, began focusing on neighboring states. The group is in contact with Mr. Surburg, the pastor of Marion, Illinois.
In the 16 years that Mr. Surburg and his family have lived in southern Illinois, he says he has felt isolated from the abortion debate. He was concerned to learn that another abortion provider, the Alamo Women’s Clinic, had recently opened, moving to Carbondale from Texas.
“There are a lot of churches that are worried but doing things in their own little silo,” Mr. Surburg said. He praised Churches for Life for coordinating protests against Choices, which have shrunk in size since the clinic opened.
James Price, who has lived in southern Illinois for two decades, said he met Mr. Surburg and other local Christians who oppose abortion.
“I never got more into it until it came to my hometown,” Mr. Price said of the abortion debate.
Mr. Price and Mr. Surburg said they hope to build a network of abortion opponents in southern Illinois. Mr Price also said they were determined to protest peacefully.
“We absolutely disagree with any approach that harms the workers or the facility,” he said.
Ms Garmon, who left a remote job at an insurance company to join clinic staff, said she was still acclimating to the irregular protests.
“Sometimes they’ll just stay on the sidewalk,” she said, “but the bold ones will come right to the edge of the parking lot, right there in front of your car.”
In response to protesters, clinic staff were given several directives during a safety training session in September: do not engage with protesters, put on your gowns once you arrive at the office, and do not wear your t- shirt Choices in public. , to avoid revealing where you work.
But much of that advice doesn’t translate to a place like Carbondale, where the tight-knit community makes anonymity difficult. Clinic workers said having conversations about their work with close friends and family was a necessity in a small town where hiding their affiliation would be difficult.
Stacy, a nurse at the clinic who asked to be identified only by her first name because she was worried about the reaction of her religious community, said she was relieved when her grandmother supported her new job. She and her family attend Sunday services every week, and she said she has struggled to reconcile abortion with her Christian faith.
“It took a lot of prayer for me to take this job,” she said. She was against abortion, she said, until she got pregnant at 18, “and I thought about it.”
Stacy said she didn’t have an abortion and didn’t regret her decision, but the fear she felt softened her view of the matter.
“It’s a scary decision to make,” she said, “and you just don’t know how you’re going to feel until you’re faced with that choice yourself.”
She says she tries to remember this fear when she meets patients at the clinic, who often arrive exhausted after long car journeys.
Alyssa, who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of the backlash from her community, arrived at Choices last month after driving five and a half hours from her home in Mississippi. She has two young children, one of whom is a baby, so when she recently found out she was pregnant she said she knew she couldn’t afford to care for a third child .
Alyssa said she spent every penny of her savings to get to Carbondale, the nearest clinic, and made the journey alone. Anxious about her ability to undergo the procedure, she said she had been unable to sleep for a few nights. When she arrived at the clinic, she told the staff that she was worried she would not be able to afford gas to get home.
Mrs. Garmon helped raise enough money to cover Alyssa’s abortion, leaving her enough money for fuel for the long drive home.
nytimes