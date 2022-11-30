When the abortion clinic came to town

There had never been an abortion clinic in the sleepy college town of Carbondale, Illinois. So when her first clinic opened this fall, it revealed tensions between residents that had been largely hidden.

Regine Garmon, a Carbondale resident who works at the clinic, was standing on the sidelines of her son’s basketball game when she overheard a group of parents discussing the clinic’s opening. One mother wondered aloud if clinic workers would encourage local teenagers to be sexually irresponsible.

“It’s very frustrating to think that’s what some people think of us,” Ms. Garmon said, “but we’re providing health care, we’re doing a good thing.”

Mark Surburg, a pastor from nearby Marion, joined an early protest, watching workers arrive at the clinic. “It was a shock to realize this was happening in our own backyard,” he said.