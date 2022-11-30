Why Patience May Be the Best Path for the Blues Up and Down

Doug Armstrong is in his 12th year in charge of the St. Louis Blues, making him the second-longest-serving general manager in the NHL. Although he doesn’t know what to think of his team this season, he does know one thing.

“I’ve never been in a group that had such diversity of play and results,” Armstrong told ESPN over the weekend. “Our peaks are high and our valleys are low. And we are reaching both quickly.”

The Blues have had a spectacular start to the season. A franchise-record eight-game losing streak was followed by a seven-game winning streak.

Along the way, the Blues demonstrated some bad habits, like allowing a one-goal deficit to quickly become two or three. They also engineered some amazing comebacks, like Saturday; Trailing 4-1 early in the third period, St. Louis surprised Florida with an overtime win.

“I know what our identity has been in the past and I don’t think this team has an identity anymore,” Armstrong said. “That’s one of the difficulties our coaches have at the moment. You’re in the quarter of the season and you still haven’t found anything to hang your hat on and say, ‘This is what a good match.’”

With an average age of over 28, the Blues are the eighth oldest roster in the NHL. And they will soon have to face big decisions: the two highest-paid players (captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko, with earnings equivalent of $7.5 million) both become free agents without restrictions this summer.

But for now, Armstrong is showing patience — despite his team hovering around .500 in a competitive Central Division. With tenure comes perspective, and Armstrong knows how to weather a storm. In a high-profile chat, the Blues general manager explained why seismic moves this season are unlikely – and a rebuild isn’t in the team’s plans anytime soon.

Rewind the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup season. In January, the Blues had the worst record in the league and had already undergone a coaching change, replacing Mike Yeo with Craig Berube. The team had made several big acquisitions of free agents the previous summer: O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Pat Maroon, David Perron.

“A lot of pundits thought we were a solid team, a Cup contender, but we weren’t playing like that,” Armstrong said. “We wanted to be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Good players have bad years. I learned that early in my career from Bob Gainey. If a player is going to have a career of 12 or 16 years, it “will not all be memorable. You don’t want to make mistakes out of frustration. “

On a Western Conference road trip just before Christmas, a change began. “We didn’t win the games, but we started playing really well,” Armstrong recalled. “It didn’t look like we had turned the corner, but inside it felt like we were turning the corner. In January Jordan Binnington came along and a season of storytelling happened after that.”

Every Blues player has apparently had their names popped up in the trade rumours, including the captain, O’Reilly. Armstrong laughs and says he’s learned to live with white noise.

“People just make things up that they think would work because they want to play GM,” Armstrong said. “I’m not sure how many deals come through. You know, people have a job to do – whether it’s every day on TV or radio or Saturday night. That’s exactly where we we are as a company, and we as managers, players and owners need to understand that.”

Asked specifically about O’Reilly, Armstrong said: “At the end of the day, he’s a good player and he has been for us for a long time. If I say we want to gradually improve over the next month or two , it must be a big part of that.”

“I don’t even know the last time there was an upset exchange,” Armstrong said. “Not in the season. And in the offseason – for me it’s contract-forced trades or changing management trades. Not ‘I want people’s attention’ trades.”

Since the Blues won the Cup four years ago, around two-thirds of the league’s chief executives have been new to their jobs. Unfamiliarity makes him less likely to enter a franchise-altering craft, Armstrong said. There is also an aspect of risk aversion.

“I think it’s easy for managers, myself included, to say, ‘Well, the salary cap is making it hard to trade,’” Armstrong said. “In fact, I just don’t think there’s an appetite to make these trades like there was in the past. It’s become a seasonal industry where you make your trade at the trade deadline and at the repechage. You always talk to the teams, but it seems like it’s more talk and less action.”

“We all have a different definition of what a retool, rebuild, or refit means, but that just means you take a step back,” Armstrong said. “For me to step back to do two forwards, I have a vision of what that would look like. But to take eight steps back and try to pick from the top five for a good part of five or six years, those things sound good in July, but they’re not a whole lot of fun in January, and if you do that year after year, you need a special market to be able to sustain an income and keep fans wanting to come and see this team. who have, their attendance has dropped significantly When they come back they will probably have a big turnout again, but it’s still business at the end of the day and we still have to put a product on the ice that can sell tickets.”

Armstrong is proud of the team he has built and wants to realize his vision. And there’s a specific reason why he thinks the Blues can avoid a rebuild: the draft of Jordan Kyrou in the second round (2016) and Robert Thomas at No.20 in the first round (2017).

“They’re both points-per-game players. If you take those guys back, they’re probably both top 10,” Armstrong said. “So in my mind we went through a rebuild without having to because our amateur scouting team did a good job of finding us competitive players. If we had picked normal players who go into that area, at the instead of points per game players, you have players you’re trying to get into the league.”

Kyrou is 24 years old. Thomas is 23 years old. They both signed extensions with a cap of $8.125 million that will begin next season.

“Because we have these building blocks moving forward, we can keep our veterans together and push with the best teams,” Armstrong said. “So I don’t think a rebuild for us is going to look like other teams. If you just look at those two players, they’re too good to let us go to last place consistently.”

“Teams that rebuild improve faster than teams that have been good get bad,” Armstrong said. “So we have everyone meeting in the middle.”

The style of play has also changed, leading to even more unpredictability. “Now no lead is safe because defending has become a secondary thought process for most teams,” he said. “They play offense – and offense is great when you score, but it creates offense for the other team when you don’t. It’s an entertaining style of hockey, but it creates such variance from a day to day and team to team.”

And it also created crowded leaderboards.

“Boston and New Jersey are the outliers at the top,” Armstrong said. “Apart from that, you have five or six more [.500]and four or five cents [.500] for 26 teams. Sprouting new teams is a good thing because we’re in an entertainment business. And that’s the beauty of the cap system. Every organization, every owner, every fan base believes they have to be competitive. But the reality is that half the teams won’t make the playoffs, and three-quarters of the teams will be finished within two weeks of the playoffs. »

Craig Berube was signed to a three-year extension in February 2022. That belief hasn’t wavered. After the Blues lost five straight games earlier in the month, Armstrong decided to handle media availability himself – and give players and coaches a day off. And during this session, the general manager reaffirmed the safety of his coaches.

“At that time we weren’t playing well, and asking for a coaching change is usually the lowest fruit,” Armstrong said. “None of us are immune. Craig took this job, I took this job, and every day we wake up, we’re one day closer to being fired. It’s just nature beast of our profession, and we accept that, but it’s not something we would take lightly.

“I thought it was beneficial for me to let it be known because we had lost five. If we lost another game or two, I knew that would be the narrative. I figured if we crushed the narrative before If he didn’t start, we wouldn’t have done it. We have to deal with it. But also… Craig is a good coach. Like O’Reilly, it’s also his job to get us out of there.”