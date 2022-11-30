‘Willow’ review: Disney Plus reboot has fun updating ’80s whimsy

If Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones take themselves too seriously, Willow is back for some fantasy fun. This new Disney+ is a long-awaited sequel to 1980s sword and sorcery, and it’s a welcome mix of resounding swordsmanship and comedy (with some spooky elements to blow the kids off).

Written by George Lucas, the original 1986 film starred Warwick Davis as a small-bodied but big-hearted farmer battling a cackling witch for the soul of a baby destined to save the world. Val Kilmer came along for the ride as cocky swordsman Madmartigan in a film that injected a healthy dose of humor into its fantasy world.

Kilmer is sadly absent from the new series due to the actor’s recent illness, but Joanne Whalley returns as the heroine of the first film, Sorsha. She reigns over a time of apparent peace and prosperity, though her children with the missing Madmartigan are not so easily commanded. The movie’s baby was hidden thanks to Willow having a vision, which seems like a pretty big thing for yada yada past in a voiceover, but then we’re straight into a hilltop sword fight and we rush into an all-new adventure with a cast of cheekbone-sharp teens.

The 2022 series, streaming now on Disney Plus, stars a feisty new princess who would rather practice swordplay than accept an arranged marriage, her twin brother the arrogant man, and various underlings at varying levels of love with them. It all begins the day before the wedding as an evil force launches a surprise attack, and before you can say “JRR Tolkien”, a community of bickering royals, gruff old guys and pleasant warriors embark on a quest through picturesque landscapes. Hooray!

It’s not entirely clear why the heirs of not one but two royal families are being sent into danger, but never mind. Things get moving with rousing action, spooky villains, and an inexplicable mix of accents saying fun fantasy names. But what’s most charming is the show’s sense of fun. This seven-episode series features plenty of genuinely funny bits, including an Amar Chadha-Patel who steals the stage as the talkative new warrior and a savvy Warwick Davis turn drawing inspiration as much from his recent comedy work with Ricky Gervais as from the original movie.

It’s very hard to avoid comparison in a post-Game of Thrones era saturated with fantasy television. In the premier league are the posh, grown-up, and clearly expensive spinoffs of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Amazon’s Rings of Power. Some recent shows have strong hooks, like the sexy monster hunting of The Witcher, the military magic of Shadow and Bone, or the steampunk of Carnival Row. Willow’s world of magical lore is less distinct, coming dangerously close to flat-out fantasy like The Wheel of Time. That means Willow relies almost entirely on name recognition nostalgia to hook you. But once the title gets you through the door, the series is worth sticking with. The cast and characters are engaging, and it’s a winning mix of action, humor, and dread.

Speaking of which, the villains are suitably evil, with spooky magic and even scarier makeup. There’s a big fight in the opening episode that’s kinda gory and intense (and someone says “shit” for no reason), but no 80s kids adventure was complete without a piece. weirdly terrifying that marked a generation, so we’ll allow it. And the deliciously spooky stuff is also laced with playful touches like irreverent music cues and familiar 80s cameos.

Whether Willow was a memorable part of your childhood or you’re coming to it for the first time – perhaps with your own children – the film and its world have aged surprisingly well. Maybe not the hokey special effects, which look like Star Wars breakthroughs that never happened – and let’s face it, the first movie was basically Star Wars in Lord of the Rings cosplay. You can see why George Lucas’ story of a farmer, a mercenary and his furry pal, a princess and a wizard battling an evil emperor and a masked general would be seen as Lucas ripping off his own creation (even though Star Wars was a space based on a remix of the classic Japanese samurai movie The Hidden Fortress). It’s only over time that the sheen of nostalgia has worn away the Star Wars association.

But the film holds especially thanks to its positive atmosphere. Released in the macho Reagan-era 1980s and in theaters at the same time as Rambo 3, Willow featured a villain and a magical mentor who were both female. The story revolved around a valiant midwife, and a mother-daughter love/hate relationship was one of the main storylines. Unlike Star Wars and most stories about a Chosen One, the prophesied child was a young girl. And among men, Willow was a devoted family man called to be a hero not because of his fighting skills, but because of his nurturing parenting instincts and hands-on experience caring for a baby. Even Kilmer’s Madmartigan, the arrogant swordsman, was a far cry from the ultra-macho man man Kilmer played shortly before in Top Gun. Kilmer happily embraced the silly look (spending part of the film in a dress), and his character grew as he was exposed to Willow’s benevolent nature.

Luckily, that feminine energy and general sense of fun translates easily today. Whether you’re a fan of the ’80s film or not, the new Willow is a clever and entertaining mix of swordplay and puns that evokes some old magic.

