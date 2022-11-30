You can grow mushrooms inside the house and use them in these recipes

We are able to grow our own food outdoors seasonally only. Indoors is another matter, although anything large scale, of course, is the domain of commercial greenhouses and enclosed grow farms.

However, at home, in addition to a small herb garden in a south-facing window, you might also consider growing some of your own mushrooms for cooking and eating. I did, and it was quite the treat.

Buy a few kits online (prices are around $30 each) and tend your mushroom garden for a few weeks for two to three crops (“flowers,” as they are commonly called). You can see that it’s not as profitable as just buying a box of buttons at the grocery store, but it’s both a lot more fun than that and you can grow much more exotic kinds of mushrooms.

I imagined the two types of pink oyster mushrooms and lion’s manes, which I became particularly fond of. Lion’s Mane is both versatile in the kitchen and valued for its homeopathic benefits.

Here are two recipes, tested and tasted, using both lion’s mane and pink oyster mushrooms from the garden. In the stew, you can use any number of home-grown or store-bought mushrooms, so the recipe isn’t limited to mushrooms from your farm.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crab Cakes

Adapted from aubreyskitchen.com. vegetarian lacto-ovo; see note for preparing as a vegan. Makes 6 cakes.

Ingredients

3-4 cups lion’s mane mushrooms, grated

2 large eggs, lightly whisked

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 cup shallot, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay brand seasoning

2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Lemon wedges, extra chopped flat-leaf parsley

directions

Shred the mushrooms lengthwise into pieces (but no more than 2 inches long), resembling flaked crabmeat. Put aside. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, mayonnaise, shallot, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay seasoning, Dijon mustard, parsley, salt and pepper. Mix until fully incorporated.

Stir in shredded mushrooms until fully incorporated. Stir in panko breadcrumbs until fully incorporated. Let the mixture rest for 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

To Prepare: Remove mixture from refrigerator before forming into 6 equal-sized patties, each about 3/4-inch thick. Let the patties sit for a few minutes while heating the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

When the oil shimmers, cook the patties for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown, turning once (it may help to use 2 spatulas, one in each hand; n do not use pliers).

Serve on a bed of lettuce or on their own, garnished with chopped parsley and lemon wedges.

Note: To prepare as a vegan, use the same measurements in flaxseed eggs and vegan mayonnaise. For Worcestershire sauce, substitute 1 tsp soy sauce and 1/2 tsp miso paste.

Mushroom Stew (Ragù)

Adapted from Martha Rose Shulman at cooking.nytimes.com and foodandwine.com. Serves 4-6 (or more if used as a topping for pasta, rice or potatoes.)

Ingredients

1 cup (or more) light apple juice or dry white wine

1 handful of dried porcini mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 shallots or 1/2 white onion, peeled and finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 pound button mushrooms (cremini, white, “baby Bella”), cleaned, stems trimmed and caps sliced ​​or trimmed

1 pound wild or garden mushrooms (oyster, king, hen of the woods, chanterelles or others), cleaned, stems trimmed (if woody) and sliced ​​or cut

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 3-inch portion of Parmigiano-Reggiano crust (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

directions

Heat the apple juice or white wine to a boil and drop the dried mushrooms into it in a heatproof bowl or saucepan. Slices should be adequately covered. Soak the mushrooms for at least 30 minutes.

Carefully pour the liquid over an open bowl using a strainer lined with a coffee filter or cheesecloth, reserving the liquid. Under running water, rinse the mushrooms of any grits and squeeze firmly. Chop the big slices. Put aside.

In a large skillet (non-stick OK), heat the oil and butter until frothy and cook the shallot or onion, stirring often, until tender, about 3 to 5 minutes . Make an open space in the middle and cook the garlic for 30-40 seconds only, then add all the fresh cut mushrooms, salt and thyme.

Cook for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms release their water. Add flour and mix well. Cook another 2 minutes or so until the flour can no longer be seen or smelled.

Add the rehydrated mushrooms, reserved soaking liquid, cheese crust and plenty of black peppercorns. Mix well and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the liquid begins to evaporate and glazes all the mushrooms well, about 15 to 20 minutes more.

Adjust the salt, remove the rind from the cheese (serve it as a treat on the side, cut into chunks) and serve the stew over pasta, rice or potatoes – or on its own – with a generous sprinkling of chopped parsley.

