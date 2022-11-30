You can grow mushrooms inside the house and use them in these recipes

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
You can grow mushrooms inside the house and use them in these recipes
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

We are able to grow our own food outdoors seasonally only. Indoors is another matter, although anything large scale, of course, is the domain of commercial greenhouses and enclosed grow farms.

However, at home, in addition to a small herb garden in a south-facing window, you might also consider growing some of your own mushrooms for cooking and eating. I did, and it was quite the treat.

Buy a few kits online (prices are around $30 each) and tend your mushroom garden for a few weeks for two to three crops (“flowers,” as they are commonly called). You can see that it’s not as profitable as just buying a box of buttons at the grocery store, but it’s both a lot more fun than that and you can grow much more exotic kinds of mushrooms.

I imagined the two types of pink oyster mushrooms and lion’s manes, which I became particularly fond of. Lion’s Mane is both versatile in the kitchen and valued for its homeopathic benefits.

Here are two recipes, tested and tasted, using both lion’s mane and pink oyster mushrooms from the garden. In the stew, you can use any number of home-grown or store-bought mushrooms, so the recipe isn’t limited to mushrooms from your farm.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crab Cakes

Adapted from aubreyskitchen.com. vegetarian lacto-ovo; see note for preparing as a vegan. Makes 6 cakes.

Ingredients

  • 3-4 cups lion’s mane mushrooms, grated
  • 2 large eggs, lightly whisked
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay brand seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Lemon wedges, extra chopped flat-leaf parsley

denverpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleSome US dioceses lift restrictions on communion cup
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR