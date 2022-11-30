Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

China tries to quell protests

Amid the most widespread protests in decades, the Chinese government is mobilizing on multiple fronts to stifle dissent, relying on its toolkit of repression and surveillance. By late Tuesday, the protests already seemed smaller and more dispersed. Here’s what the videos show about what protesters want — and the risks.

The campaign is led by the security apparatus built by Xi Jinping, the country’s leader. In pursuit of unwavering dominance, he has expanded police forces, promoted loyal security officials, and declared that “political security” must be the foundation of national security.

Along with imposing a crackdown, the government announced that it would step up vaccination of the elderly. The move is seen as crucial to easing China’s tough Covid controls, which have fueled public anger – signaling that as Beijing cracks down on dissent, it is also poised to tackle the problem underlying the protests.

Details: Public safety personnel and vehicles covered potential protest sites. Police are searching some residents’ phones for banned apps. Officials visit the homes of potential protesters to warn them of illegal activity and take some of them for questioning. Censors clean protest symbols and slogans from social media.