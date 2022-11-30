Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

China tries to quell protests
Amid the most widespread protests in decades, the Chinese government is mobilizing on multiple fronts to stifle dissent, relying on its toolkit of repression and surveillance. By late Tuesday, the protests already seemed smaller and more dispersed. Here’s what the videos show about what protesters want — and the risks.
The campaign is led by the security apparatus built by Xi Jinping, the country’s leader. In pursuit of unwavering dominance, he has expanded police forces, promoted loyal security officials, and declared that “political security” must be the foundation of national security.
Along with imposing a crackdown, the government announced that it would step up vaccination of the elderly. The move is seen as crucial to easing China’s tough Covid controls, which have fueled public anger – signaling that as Beijing cracks down on dissent, it is also poised to tackle the problem underlying the protests.
Details: Public safety personnel and vehicles covered potential protest sites. Police are searching some residents’ phones for banned apps. Officials visit the homes of potential protesters to warn them of illegal activity and take some of them for questioning. Censors clean protest symbols and slogans from social media.
Analysis: “They say as little as possible for as long as possible,” William Hurst, a Cambridge University professor who studies politics and protest in China, said of the country’s leaders. “If they talk, it could escalate the situation, so it’s best to sit back and pretend nothing has happened.”
US pledges $53 million for Ukrainian power grid
As Ukraine faces the prospect of a heatless winter, US officials yesterday pledged to give Ukraine $53 million to repair a power grid crippled by relentless Russian airstrikes and sought to rally other allies to make similar offers. The money is to be used to purchase equipment such as distribution transformers and circuit breakers, the State Department said.
On the first day of a two-day NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, officials discussed how best to support Ukraine in its reconstruction, as well as how to better protect NATO member countries those closest to Ukraine against any potential spillover of the conflict. Furthermore, the Secretary General pointed out that the alliance could one day expand to include Ukraine.
US and European officials say Moscow is trying to break Ukrainians’ morale by depriving them of basic public services during the winter. He adopted the tactic after the Russian military began to suffer major setbacks in recent months, including being forced to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson and the Kharkiv region in the northeast.
The context: NATO countries have so far supplied about $40 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine, roughly the size of France’s annual defense budget. But Ukraine has torn up its stockpiles, sparking a rush to supply the country with what it needs while replenishing the arsenals of NATO members.
In other wartime news:
Inflation slows slightly in Germany and Spain
Price rises in Germany and Spain slowed in November after months of steady increases as lower energy prices helped ease pressure on consumers and businesses in two of Europe’s largest economies. In Germany, the annual inflation rate fell to 11.3% from 11.6%, while in Spain it fell to 6.6% from 7.3% in October.
But even as signals pointed to a drop in inflation, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said she did not believe inflation had peaked in the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency. change. Consumer prices in the eurozone jumped in October by a record annual rate of 10.7%. The latest data will be released today.
Inflation has recently come down slightly in many countries around the world, including Singapore, Belgium and Australia. But worries about a global recession persist amid growing food shortages and threats of an oil shock and financial crisis. A strong US dollar has increased the debt burden of developing economies, increasing the risk of government default.
In The Times Magazine, playwright Tom Stoppard, 85, talks to David Marchese about a rising tide of anti-Semitism, how to tackle hate speech and his new play, ‘Leopoldstadt’.
“I’m always interested in who I am and why,” he says. “What I write about, as a playwright or a writer of fiction, is something that happens parallel to that.”
Breaking the shine of Kylian Mbappé: The flick, the dink, the smart header, the calm side foot – Frenchman Mbappé can do it all, and Alan Shearer explains how.
Did Ronaldo score against Uruguay? : The Portuguese star appeared to score his country’s first goal against Uruguay – he celebrated as if he had – but Bruno Fernandes got the credit.
United States vs Iran: Star Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in the Americans’ win-win showdown yesterday but had to come off after picking up an injury on the play. A tense but scoreless second half meant the United States were in phase direct elimination.
Where is Isabel dos Santos?
Angolan authorities have requested Interpol’s help in locating Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former Angolan president, who was once considered Africa’s richest woman. An effort to arrest her comes after years of investigations into the enormous fortune she amassed while her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, was in office. He died in July.
Authorities said they plan to charge him with economic crimes related to his tenure as head of the state-owned oil company. With a net worth once estimated at $3.5 billion, dos Santos became the face of corruption in Angola after her father resigned in 2017.
Angolan authorities say letters sent to his home in the Netherlands, Britain and the United Arab Emirates have all gone unanswered. “My address is known, my whereabouts are known,” dos Santos told The Times this month. She called the investigation “political persecution” and accused the Angolan courts of bias.
“I’m not a fugitive,” said dos Santos, who posts regularly on Instagram. “I’m not hiding from anyone.” Many of her assets around the world, including those in Portugal and the Netherlands, have been frozen due to the corruption charges against her. — Lynsey Chutel, Writer of Briefings in Johannesburg
