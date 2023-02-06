entertainment
4 Essential Keys to Happiness as We Age
When we’re young, many of us gain happiness from material gain; we line up for the latest devices, newest cars, or most fashionable clothes to feel content. But as we age, we realize that the joy we gain from objects can be fleeting. Many of the items we collect lose their emotional value. However, there are immeasurable things, like, experiences, that last forever and fuel our happiness well into our golden years.
Let’s take a deeper look at some keys to happiness as we age:
#1 Good Health
Good health is essential to living a happy life for older adults.
While staying healthy as we age isn’t a straightforward task, eating a balanced diet, living an active lifestyle, and visiting a family physician for regular check-ups can significantly improve anyone’s quality of life.
That’s why many older adults move to retirement communities that promote healthy living. For example, All Seniors Care Living Centres ensure that their residents have the right support systems, amenities, and programs to maintain a healthy lifestyle:
- Professionally cooked delicious and healthy homemade meals and snacks for older adults.
- On-site amenities and events that encourage active living.
- Assistance from trained, courteous, and caring staff members.
- Support systems that match the needs of residents.
- Access to top physicians.
#2 Healthy Relationships
Strong relationships with friends, family and even pets can make us feelhappy and give us a sense of belonging. For example, there’s nothing quite like laughing, sharing stories, or breaking bread with people in your community. In addition to happiness, positive social interactions can improve our lifespans, lower our risk of developing depression, and improve cognitive function.
Developing new friendships at any age can be challenging. But a great way to form new relationships is to live in a community of like-minded people from backgrounds.
#3 Positive Experiences
As mentioned, having positive experiences is essential to feeling happy as we age. Sitting down with a loved one to watch the sunset, taking a walk in the nearby park with other members of the retirement community, or baking cookies for your friends are all examples of small but meaningful life experiences.
Older adults should also consider traveling. After years of working, raising families, and meeting obligations, many people finally have the time and freedom to explore the world and experience different settings.
Studies show that older adults who travel enjoy better mental and physical health. Travelers also get a chance to meet new people, try fresh things, and see interesting places.
#4 Finding Purpose
Finding purpose can bring joy and satisfaction, provide a sense of direction, and offer a positive outlook on the future. Activities such as volunteering, engaging in hobbies or discovering spiritual practices can help older adults develop a sense of purpose.
Many older adults with professional experience offer their services in mentorship programs to find purpose. Sharing skills and expertise to help younger people find their career paths can be immensely rewarding.
Although there are no one-size-fits-all answers, happiness is possible at any age. A sense of purpose and meaningful connections with others are two of the most important factors. Feeling physically, socially, and mentally healthy can also help older adults enjoy their golden years.
entertainment
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!
This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!
-
Smaller Chest
Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.
For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.
-
Bigger Chest
You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.
Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.
-
Broad Shoulders
If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.
-
Flatter Booty
Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.
-
Larger Booty
An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!
Image Credit: Pixabay
-
Stick Straight
Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!
-
Tummy Pooch
Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.
First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.
Wear What You Want
At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!
entertainment
How to Save Money on Cable Television?
As per the reports of Leichtman Research Group, an average cable TV bill costs almost 99.10 USD. This means you spend roughly 1200 USD per year on cable. Based on these statistics, it is fair that a number of U.S. households have switched to streaming services. While moving on from cable TV might seem reasonable and cost-effective, it really is not. Relying fully on streaming services means that you would need to subscribe to multiple streaming platforms as well as some sort of live streaming service; such subscriptions can augment your monthly spending by a great extent.
There are several ways to enjoy your traditional cable TV while saving money and we are going to unleash these ways, in this article.
Understand your requirements
The first thing you need to do is to understand your entertainment requirements. Are you someone who lives in a large household where everyone has distinct tastes? Do you live alone and have to cater to your needs only? What channels do you need to have?
You need to know the cable channels and channel categories that you need primarily because your cable plan depends on the channel lineup and why pay for something you do not need, right? Furthermore, you also need to make sure that you sign up with a cable provider who is the best for you in terms of money, plan, discounts, and channel lineup. If my endorsement holds any space for you, you should check out Optimum cable packages to find out the best and most economical cable packages with a vast channel lineup. However, if it does not offer coverage in your area, you need to choose the best option from the cable providers in your locality.
Negotiation is a powerful tool
If you are dissatisfied with your cable bill, talk to your cable provider. This is the first rule in the cable playbook. Just address the issues you are facing and negotiate with them to lower your bill. Cable providers are a customer-oriented business, which means that you have a lot of room to talk about your demands.
Some tips that you can use when negotiating with your cable provider are:
- Be clear with them and discuss the reason for your dissatisfaction.
- Have your record of on-time payments with you and remind them of your loyalty.
- Instead of asking them to lower it on their terms, be prepared and tell them how much you want to pay.
- Before getting on the call, research their competitors and tell them that you can take your business elsewhere.
- Last but not least – be courteous and persistent always.
In the event that your call does not turn up to be anything fruitful, you can always call back again. Different customer reps present different solutions and so it is likely that you can get a positive response on the next call.
Drop some additional services
There are instances when negotiating might just not work – one of them being that you are already paying the least and there is not much room to play around. So what should be your next step? You need to drop some additional services. There are a lot of services that you might think are of absolute necessity, however, simply speaking they are not.
Some of the services that you can drop with ease are:
DVR – do you really need to record everything to watch later? Is it so important? NO. Also, you might have a subscription to Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video where you can watch anything, anytime and without commercials. So why waste money on DVR, am I right, or am I right!
Movie Channels – have a lot of movie channels seems like a great idea until you do not have them. You do not need to have Star, Showtime, HBO, and other premium movie channels included in your plan. There are many free movie streaming platforms like 123Movies, Tubi, Popcornflix, and Solarmovies, etc. You can stream any movie on these sites without paying a dime.
News Channels – we all know that not every news channel is credible to us. Everyone has a news network that they trust but then you can get biased news. Therefore, the logical thing is to get news channels that you trust, are known to be unbiased, and provide real content. Having 3 to 4 news channels is enough for you to be aware of the world’s happenings and so you do not need all of them.
Bundle up services
It is common knowledge that buying in bulk means that your price can be reduced. Most cable providers also offer internet and phone services. This means that if you bundle up your services, you can avail better rates.
Bundling up cable, internet, and phone not only reduces your overall bill, it further eases you by providing all the billings through one provider. You rid yourself of the hassle to have three service sessions, three equipment centers, and three bills to pay. Furthermore, the relationship between provider and clients becomes more durable when there are multiple services involved. It also supplements your worth as a customer and so you can ask for favors, discounts, and exclusive treatment at any time.
Cut the cord
If after all these tips, you still do not save as much money as you want to, then the last resort is to cut the cord. There are a lot of cable alternatives and you can budget your way through them as there are no hidden charges.
One best thing about streaming services is that you can cancel subscriptions whenever you want to. Consequently, if you plan your binge routine well, you can actually save a great deal of money through streaming.
Some of the best streaming services are:
|Live TV
|Video On-Demand Services
(Subscription fee)
|Video On-Demand Services
(Free)
|Sling TV
fuboTV
Hulu plus Live TV
YouTube TV
Philo TV
AT&T TV
|Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Hulu
Disney Plus
Peacock
HBO Max
|Vudu
Crackle
Kanopy
Haystack News
Hoopla
Tubi
You can also opt for an antenna and watch local channels for absolutely no charges through over-the-air signals.
entertainment
Benefits of Obedience Training for Your Pet Dog
Whether you own a pet dog or not, you would agree that training them can be excellent for their development and ability. It allows dogs to have safe interactions. Still, many people don’t take any action in this direction. As a result, they face frustration and disappointment when faced with their pet’s unacceptable behavioral issues. The dog can injure itself or die. Even the same risks are there for other pets and humans who come into close contact with them. If you want to maintain your sanity and spend wonderful moments playing with them, it is critical to send them for obedience training. It has multiple benefits for them.
Why opt for obedience training for your pet?
Socialization
Schools specializing in obedience training for dogs can provide the best social environment for them. It helps them be at ease when they are in a busy place. When they learn to recognize the presence of other people and pets, they will not fear or cower strongly. Hence, they will not be aggressive too. If your dog doesn’t interact with other dogs, you can send it to a training school for this. They tend to have the required set up to help them become comfortable in a social environment. You can visit and see more about Off Leash K9 Phoenix dog training services to have an idea about how this process works.
Safety
You call them, but they don’t come back to you. Or, the pup gets too excited in your presence and starts jumping. These don’t sound like a problem. However, getting your dog accustomed to a few things is crucial for its safety. If they respond to your calls amicably, the risk of injuries or getting lost minimizes. Besides, it can protect them from car accidents, which happen to be one of the common causes of their deaths.
However, obedience training is also for your and others’ safety. Anyone can get hurt if a dog snatches food from them. A trained dog will not behave in such an aggressive fashion.
Strong bonding
A disciplined and well-behaved puppy allows you to bond with it quickly. When you spend time together in each other’s company, you build respect. You enjoy your pup’s company, and your puppy starts trusting you. Hence, they listen to you out of admiration. And this can be the most beautiful thing that you get to experience as a pet lover.
Some private lessons are also available for pet owners. It can be handy for first-time adopters because it is critical to train yourself too. After all, you both would have each other’s company. So don’t ignore the training aspect. A little bit of knowledge for you and discipline for your dog can ensure safety and plenty of happy moments. Do you wonder whether private training centers will be safe for your pet? You can pick the ones with experience and presence in multiple locations. Their business growth can be a sign they will take good care of your pet. You can also consult with them to gain more clarity.
entertainment
Queen of Sass or Father of Sarcasm – Use These Funny Things In Your Daily Conversation
The world is big, brutal and unfriendly. It has global warming, nation’s fighting, forest burning, scarcity and crisis for drinking water and so many other issues that keep you worried about how you are going to spend a great long life on this earth. Along with that, we are often surrounded by the people with the most eccentric behaviors that might bug the hell out of you. And expressing what you are thinking will be not very pleasant to share.
So, in such a situation, you can think of something funny to say that will not only change the mode of conversation but will also help you tell them what you want without offending them. Are you wondering what things you can say in such moments to express what you feel, but with a touch of sass or sarcasm? Take a look at the following examples to get inspired.
“Take My Advice- I am not using it.”
This one is a perfect example of sarcasm. It sounds almost like Chandler Bing talking. There are many people who often ask for our advice. We give them advice alright. But they anyway end up doing what they wanted to do all along even when the advice is not something even close to that. And when this has already happened several times, it is needless to say that you will be least bothered to offer your advice again. Now, if that person again comes to you asking for what you think about a particular situation and how they should act, you might not want to hurt their feelings. In such a case, you can think of saying, “Take my advice- I am not using it.” Basically you are not refusing to give advice so to say but you are actually telling them that you have to offer something futile to consider even as a piece of advice.
“It’s Not That I Trust You. I am Just Feeling Lazy Today.”
Maybe you are a lazy person who finds no motivation whatsoever in working or for that matter, in doing anything. And if it is possible, you believe in passing on the responsibility to someone else too. Now, when you are thinking of delegating your work most of the time, you will need newer excuses every time, isn’t it? And for that, you need to know about random things to say. So, when you are asking someone else to do your work, you can just say, “It’s not that I trust you. I am just feeling lazy today.” And that should be enough reason for you to refusing to work and delegating it without being too demanding.
“The only thing I understand about Algebra: I look at my X and I wonder Y”
Have you recently broken up and finally have realized that you deserve better than the bloke or the bimbo you spend a lot of time with? And still, people are having some difficult time understanding and accept that you are finally free and away from the disastrous relationship you had? And as a reply you just want to say something really sassy in answer or want to post a killer status on social media? “The only thing I understand about Algebra: I look at my X and I wonder Y” is the perfect line to express your current mood that is all ready to come up with the sassiest comebacks.
So, now as you know about these weird things to say that won’t offend people but will put out your message loud and clear, what are you waiting for? Start using them in your daily conversations.
entertainment
Mobile Phones Accessories Every Gamer Should Possess
Gaming takes us into a whole different world. With advancements in technology and designing powerful graphics, game developers are instrumental in offering an enhanced experience to gamers. However, gaming is not restricted to PC, laptops, or big screens. Game Boy, PSP, and Nintendo DS offer an excellent gaming experience on the go. Though these devices offer a great experience in their own way, they fall short in offering the best experience that home consoles offer. As the technology progressed in smartphones, gamers are not preferring separate gadgets dedicated to gaming. Powerful and high-end devices such as iPhone XS Max and OnePlus 6T have hit the market and provide an optimal experience as same or better as handheld gaming consoles. These handheld devices are constrained by screen size, battery power, and other factors. Mobile phone accessories are needed to enhance the experience and enjoy the gaming with the fullest passion. The market for mobile phone accessories is experiencing a tremendous growth. According to the research firm Allied Market Research, the global mobile phone accessories market is expected to reach $255.14 billion by 2023. There are some of the must-have mobile phone accessories for gaming aficionados that would enhance the overall experience. Following is the list of accessories that gamers should possess for an optimal experience:
Controller
Controllers free up the device screen for an unobstructed view and enable gamers more control and convenience. This would offer a better immersive experience. From small add-ons that provide various capabilities in games such as PUBG to large-sized controllers to play games such as FIFA, these controllers can offer an enhanced overall experience. Choose a controller based on gaming preferences and budget.
Headphones
When it comes to mobile gaming, headphones become a necessary accessory. Along with immersive experience, they help gamers in concentrating and listening to actions. Moreover, it helps in better collaboration with teammates. Headphones should be preferred for competitive gaming. The best benefit of the smartphone is that it enables gamers to play anywhere without disturbing others with the sound effects in the game. Though standard headphones are great, gamers have been giving preference to Bluetooth headphones. These headphones can eliminate the burden of wires that can distract along with disrupting the grip on the controller. From earbuds to over-the-ear headphones, there is a wide range of headphones that can offer great sound and optimal experience.
Power banks
Though the current high-end smartphones can offer advanced graphics and immersive experience, it is no surprise the battery will drain so fast. For hours long uninterrupted gaming experience, power banks become a necessity. An external power bank or battery pack would ensure the device will not turn off while you are on the verge of reaching the next level or beating an opponent to the ground. Though there are various options available such as phone cases with built-in batteries, they can interfere with other accessories such as wired controllers or headphones.
VR Gadgets
Virtual Reality (VR) headsets offer gamers an opportunity to design their own world and interact with objects and characters created in the virtual world. VR headsets in the market are compatible with iOS and Android devices and connected through an app. Some of the headsets have the ability to create a virtual battlefield to bring an immersive and intense experience to real life. These headsets also provide directional audio sounds to show the direction in which the shots are emerging. There are various capabilities installed in every VR headset and you can choose based on what kind of experience you need.
HDMI Cables
As there are technological advancements in terms of graphics and processing power in smartphones, connecting a smartphone device to PC or TV would offer an enhanced experience. Recent game titles such as PUBG and Fortnite offers outstanding visuals. Though there are wireless ways in which the mobile screen can be cast on the PC or TV or the big screen through SmartView, AirPlay, and others, there are chances of lagging. This may disrupt the gaming experience. The lag can be tolerated while watching videos, but gaming is a different thing. For a seamless experience, the traditional HDMI cable would connect the smartphone to TV or big screen. This would free gamers from frustrating experience of lagging or disruption.
entertainment
Why must children listen to nursery rhymes – does it help?
There are a lot of benefits from learning about nursery rhyme activities. The nursery rhymes can help children in learning about rhythm, music, rhymes, and influence their auditory skills. These rhymes can also help to develop the memory and cognitive skills in children. In this article, you will learn about the different benefits of exposing your children to nursery rhymes.
Many studies have been conducted to determine the effectiveness of nursery rhymes. The studies have shown that nursery rhymes will help children who have difficulties learning to read and recognize words that rhyme. Preschools and even daycare centers place importance on rhymes and familiarizing children with them daily.
The nursery rhymes will allow your children in developing the necessary auditory memory skills as they will be working hard to learn about the words from the rhymes and poems they hear. You can help your children learn how they can speak at an early age by making them listen to nursery rhymes. Nursery rhymes will help them in memorizing things quickly and remembering them for longer times. It will go on to help them in building upon other essential skills in the future which they will be exposed to in their school. Here are the best possible ways on how to teach 2 year old to read, recognize pictures and many more.
Word Pictures:
One of the most significant benefits of nursery rhymes is in the promotion of word pictures. A lot of nursery rhyme boos would be filled with photos and images of various things which can help children in increasing their creativity. These pictures found from the books will help in activating awareness for a lot of object and several other things when children see them. They will also be more willing to learn from nursery rhymes.
Nursery rhymes can also promote in helping children acquire acting and such related skills. You can take any ordinary nursery rhyme and then change it into a fun nursery rhyming game. If your children can read, sing, or act out the rhymes together, then you can help them in learning together and make the experience more fun. The most useful way to make children acquire good habits is by getting them to learn it by themselves. You can help your child get more active in his learning abilities by spending some time with your children to help them read nursery rhymes.
Humor:
Perhaps a unique benefit of nursery rhymes is that they will help in teaching children about humor. Children will learn how they can develop and also understand different types of humor from listening to nursery rhymes. They will also help in promoting their mathematical skills. A lot of nursery rhymes incorporate mathematical reasoning in the form of counting, heights, measurements, weather, positions, temperature, and so on.
When you are reading nursery rhymes out to your children, you can consider in taking some time to explain some mathematical concepts also. You can also use these rhymes in boosting their reading and listening prowess. You can find other benefits which listening to nursery rhyme can bring to your children.
If you want to read more about the benefits of nursery rhymes, you can subscribe to our website now!
Related News: