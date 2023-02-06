4 Essential Keys to Happiness as We Age

As per the reports of Leichtman Research Group, an average cable TV bill costs almost 99.10 USD. This means you spend roughly 1200 USD per year on cable. Based on these statistics, it is fair that a number of U.S. households have switched to streaming services. While moving on from cable TV might seem reasonable and cost-effective, it really is not. Relying fully on streaming services means that you would need to subscribe to multiple streaming platforms as well as some sort of live streaming service; such subscriptions can augment your monthly spending by a great extent.

There are several ways to enjoy your traditional cable TV while saving money and we are going to unleash these ways, in this article.

Understand your requirements

The first thing you need to do is to understand your entertainment requirements. Are you someone who lives in a large household where everyone has distinct tastes? Do you live alone and have to cater to your needs only? What channels do you need to have?

You need to know the cable channels and channel categories that you need primarily because your cable plan depends on the channel lineup and why pay for something you do not need, right? Furthermore, you also need to make sure that you sign up with a cable provider who is the best for you in terms of money, plan, discounts, and channel lineup. If my endorsement holds any space for you, you should check out Optimum cable packages to find out the best and most economical cable packages with a vast channel lineup. However, if it does not offer coverage in your area, you need to choose the best option from the cable providers in your locality.

Negotiation is a powerful tool

If you are dissatisfied with your cable bill, talk to your cable provider. This is the first rule in the cable playbook. Just address the issues you are facing and negotiate with them to lower your bill. Cable providers are a customer-oriented business, which means that you have a lot of room to talk about your demands.

Some tips that you can use when negotiating with your cable provider are:

Be clear with them and discuss the reason for your dissatisfaction.

Have your record of on-time payments with you and remind them of your loyalty.

Instead of asking them to lower it on their terms, be prepared and tell them how much you want to pay.

Before getting on the call, research their competitors and tell them that you can take your business elsewhere.

Last but not least – be courteous and persistent always.

In the event that your call does not turn up to be anything fruitful, you can always call back again. Different customer reps present different solutions and so it is likely that you can get a positive response on the next call.

Drop some additional services

There are instances when negotiating might just not work – one of them being that you are already paying the least and there is not much room to play around. So what should be your next step? You need to drop some additional services. There are a lot of services that you might think are of absolute necessity, however, simply speaking they are not.

Some of the services that you can drop with ease are:

DVR – do you really need to record everything to watch later? Is it so important? NO. Also, you might have a subscription to Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video where you can watch anything, anytime and without commercials. So why waste money on DVR, am I right, or am I right!

Movie Channels – have a lot of movie channels seems like a great idea until you do not have them. You do not need to have Star, Showtime, HBO, and other premium movie channels included in your plan. There are many free movie streaming platforms like 123Movies, Tubi, Popcornflix, and Solarmovies, etc. You can stream any movie on these sites without paying a dime.

News Channels – we all know that not every news channel is credible to us. Everyone has a news network that they trust but then you can get biased news. Therefore, the logical thing is to get news channels that you trust, are known to be unbiased, and provide real content. Having 3 to 4 news channels is enough for you to be aware of the world’s happenings and so you do not need all of them.

Bundle up services

It is common knowledge that buying in bulk means that your price can be reduced. Most cable providers also offer internet and phone services. This means that if you bundle up your services, you can avail better rates.

Bundling up cable, internet, and phone not only reduces your overall bill, it further eases you by providing all the billings through one provider. You rid yourself of the hassle to have three service sessions, three equipment centers, and three bills to pay. Furthermore, the relationship between provider and clients becomes more durable when there are multiple services involved. It also supplements your worth as a customer and so you can ask for favors, discounts, and exclusive treatment at any time.

Cut the cord

If after all these tips, you still do not save as much money as you want to, then the last resort is to cut the cord. There are a lot of cable alternatives and you can budget your way through them as there are no hidden charges.

One best thing about streaming services is that you can cancel subscriptions whenever you want to. Consequently, if you plan your binge routine well, you can actually save a great deal of money through streaming.

Some of the best streaming services are:

Live TV Video On-Demand Services (Subscription fee) Video On-Demand Services (Free) Sling TV fuboTV Hulu plus Live TV YouTube TV Philo TV AT&T TV Netflix Amazon Prime Video Hulu Disney Plus Peacock HBO Max Vudu Crackle Kanopy Haystack News Hoopla Tubi

You can also opt for an antenna and watch local channels for absolutely no charges through over-the-air signals.