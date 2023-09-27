News
New York is on the verge of anarchy – and nobody seems to care
This past weekend I spent an hour exercising in an underground Harlem gym, where the work-out was accompanied by copious amounts of marijuana. Everything about the experience was illegal: the basement of the bustling restaurant where we worked our core as waiters ferried food orders. The pot – although technically legal in New York State – was being smoked in an unlicensed distribution site. What’s more, the marijuana itself was grown in the Pacific Northwest, technically illegal in New York State where all marijuana consumed must be grown, yes, in New York.
There’s a new sense of lawlessness coursing through New York City, and I’m not talking about the city’s well-documented crime spikes. I mean a return to rampant low-level vice that feels at once entirely out of control – yet inexplicably well-behaved – and thoroughly post-pandemic. From the city’s thousands of unlicensed pot dispensaries and the throngs of illegal vendors now crowding the Brooklyn Bridge, to my clandestine Uptown exercising and the dozens of Queens prostitutes now operating in broad daylight, New York’s newest tag-line might as well be “anything goes.”
But this new era of openness is not without consequence, particularly as the police prove ineffective at reigning in the illicitness. Nationwide confidence in law enforcement dropped to a new low last year, including in New York, where the local force has been battered by budget cuts, misconduct probes and accusations of bias. A series of particularly public violent crimes has only added to the city’s discord, as has a nearly 20 per cent rise in homeless numbers just this year alone. Add in the now constant smell of cannabis, flocks of deadly, unregulated electric delivery bikes – along with a 65 per cent decline in new police recruits and thousands of undocumented migrants – and the city is like the Wild West rendered in glass-and-steel. And most bafflingly of all, no one seems to care.
It’s a recipe for disaster – and early figures suggested catastrophe was at hand. Heavily fueled by 2019’s progressive-led bail-reforms, crime rose by double digits across New York in both 2020 and 2021. But something intriguing has begun to emerge: as laws are further flouted, violent crime numbers are actually declining city-wide. Indeed, shootings fell by 17 per cent in 2022 and so far in 2023, serious crimes such as murder, rape and burglary have decreased by double-digits across most of New York. The NYPD may be hemorrhaging officers while felons are increasingly permitted by prosecutors to walk free, but the city has yet to turn into the bloody free-for-all conjured in films such as The Purge.
Why not? For one thing, even as illegality explodes around us, the vast majority of New Yorkers remain particularly well-behaved. Crime hasn’t just declined: in most of New York, it’s back to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, when measured against the city’s historic highs during the 1980s and 1990s, this is still among the safest-ever eras to make New York City home.
Indeed, according to NYPD Compstat data, most of New York’s violent crime now occurs in just a few poor and minority communities – by just a few poor and minority criminals – far from Manhattan’s power centers. As DAs treat crime as just another public nuisance, for the moment at least, wealthy white New Yorkers are practically immune from its consequences, further fueling entitlement among those with the resources to enjoy it most.
Bad behavior was practically nonexistent at my cannabis workout on Saturday. Amid exposed concrete floors and blaring rap, everyone did what they were told – whether perfecting their plank, making way for waiters, or lighting up in approved smoking spots – with little fear of repercussion. Over on the Brooklyn Bridge, tourists happily pose with those rogue hawkers with minimal fuss or fanfare. While the Department of Transport says it’s working to formally ban illegal operators, few appear bothered by them except for the handful of licensed sellers who want their turf back.
A vast chasm is now growing between urban officials demanding increased enforcement and average citizens who just don’t give a damn. Battered by the pandemic, skyrocketing inflation and housing costs, safety fears and culture wars, New Yorkers have been lulled into a kind of care-free complacency in which the privileged are cocooned from everyday unpleasantries while the poor are too battered by them to fight back. There’s a sudden do-as-we-please attitude in town; a performative untouchability that’s resulted in a tolerance for petty scourges aided by lax law enforcement and almost unimaginable even five years ago. (New York is a city, after all, where it’s still illegal to drink beer on the street).
New York has always been a place of rules – and rule followers – but never more so than today. In a way, we have no other choice. The police are untrustworthy and ineffective, while local prosecutors are powerless to lock up criminals in the face of soft-on-crime progressive law-makers up in Albany. How soft? In 2021, for instance, nearly 70 per cent of criminal cases were dropped by the city’s court system. But the rules New Yorkers now follow appear highly selective and often self-generated. Somehow, everyone has found a way to indulge without fear of consequences.
But those consequences are actually everywhere, particularly as modest indulgences evolve into outright impunity. Pharmacies and convenience stores now barricade ice cream bars behind chains to combat the rampant shoplifting crisis that’s accompanied New York’s fentanyl crisis. Meanwhile, Fentanyl is now encroaching far beyond the city’s blighted fringes as everyone from toddlers to investment bankers succumb to its potency. In Union Square, a social media-inspired gathering erupted into a mass riot this past August. Also in Union Square: Illegal hawkers peddling pepper spray canisters for self-defense. Guess what? They’re illegal too; because bafflingly, you can’t sell pepper spray in New York City. New York’s unanticipated laxness may still appear tolerable – but the rising casualties and chaos suggest it’s ultimately unsustainable.
No matter the tax bracket, rising citizen disdain for police and politicians suggests that the mythical purge could actually be close at hand. But convincing New Yorkers to return to law and order will prove far harder now that laissez-faire legality has become the cultural norm. Post George Floyd, New York has little taste for the petty crime crackdowns that defined the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations. Now accustomed to doing what we want, where we want, when we want it, our standards for citizenship and civility have never felt more fluid.
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu could have chosen practically any car in the world when billionaire Warren Buffett offered to buy him a vehicle.
But in 2008, the archbishop picked a modest Toyota Corolla with manual transmission over the luxury BMWs and Mercedes Benz favoured by government ministers. He gave the cash left over from the U.S. investor’s present to the poor.
The Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, which manages his legacy, has put the old car on show along with his books and possessions in honour of Tutu’s 92nd birthday, which he would have celebrated on Saturday.
“We hope this lesson … by the Arch about us not being tempted by opulence, by being sensitive to the least amongst us is the takeaway people (who have) seen that car will make,” Trust chairperson Mamphela Ramphele told Reuters, referring to Tutu by his nickname.
“We cannot but keep that prophetic voice alive to remind us that we can be better, as he would tell us, that we are designed for better things,” Ramphele said.
The car, displayed in Cape Town, the city where the archbishop lived for most of his later life, became a symbol of Tutu’s values.
Former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his long-time friend as “the voice of the voiceless”.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died in 2021.
Widely revered across South Africa’s racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a “Rainbow Nation” in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.
(Reporting by Esa Alexander; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Andrew Heavens)
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization controller, testified at Trump’s fraud trial.
He said Eric Trump directed him to account for unbuilt mansions to inflate the value of a property.
McConney detailed other methods he used to make Trump properties appear more valuable.
A former Trump Organization controller testified that Eric Trump asked him to take into account homes not yet built by the company in order to inflate Trump’s property values.
Jeffrey McConney, who took the stand Friday on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump‘s New York fraud trial, told the courtroom some of the properties he misrepresented were the same ones ruled fraudulent by state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in September, according to CNN.
“You have treated, for the purposes of this valuation, a profit of $23 million per home as if it were realized immediately?” Amer asked, per ABC News.
“Correct,” McConney said on the stand.
McConney, questioned by the NY Attorney General’s special counsel Andrew Amer, testified that when valuing Trump’s Seven Springs development in Westchester County, New York, in 2011, seven mansions not yet built at the property were added to the calculations. McConney said he did this after a phone conversation with Eric Trump, who now serves as Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization.
Attorneys for Eric Trump previously told the court he did not believe that his phone calls with McConney were being used to make decisions about how Trump’s assets should be calculated, per CNN.
Attorneys for Donald Trump and Eric Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
McConney also told the courtroom he used other methods to increase the value of Trump properties, according to CNN, indicating 71 unbuilt units as realized profits when valuing Trump’s Briarcliff golf course, failing to factor rent-stabilized apartments when valuing Trump’s Park Avenue property, and adding the value of the Trump brand in their calculations of some of Trump’s golfing properties — contradicting financial statements explicitly stating the opposite.
McConney, who began working with Trump in 1987 and retired in February of this year, also said he helped former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg commit financial fraud but said he did so because he feared for his job as Weisselberg’s right-hand man.
Engoron’s September pre-trial ruling gave New York AG Letitia James the ability to revoke and deny Trump’s New York business licenses. The trial, now underway, will determine if Trump intentionally inflated his net worth to secure benefits when applying for loans.
Read the original article on Business Insider
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Residents may have noticed these new “Missing Mom” and “Find Heidi Planck” billboards popping up on the west side of Los Angeles.
Heidi Planck, 39, vanished without a trace in 2021. Loved ones are still distraught as no answers have been given since her disappearance. They’re hoping the billboards will renew the search for answers and closure.
On Oct. 17, 2021, Planck had left her son’s football game that day. She was later seen on surveillance video leaving her Mid-City home with her dog and walking near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A. That would be the last time she was spotted alive.
Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise building, but Planck was nowhere to be found.
Her disappearance set off a massive search across the city and local landfills for the possibility of a body, but nothing turned up.
Family members and her son, who was 11 at the time, have placed large billboards up on the anniversary of her disappearance, hoping to find some answers and bring renewed attention to her case.
“The billboards are in and around where she lived, worked and dined,” explained Planck’s friend, who did not wish to be identified. “I think the big thing for us is just for people to understand yes, it’s been two years but this hasn’t gone away.”
Planck’s loved ones said they refuse to let her case go ignored so long as her whereabouts remain a mystery.
“There’s a son who needs to know what happened to his mother,” said a loved one. “There are friends and family who loved Heidi. Honestly, you can’t really move on. There’s no resolution. There are no answers.”
“The LAPD has reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that there are four or five individuals who know exactly what happened to Heidi that evening,” said
LAPD detectives said they discovered forensic evidence inside that downtown L.A. building which led them “to believe that an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.”
In Nov. 2021, about a month after Planck’s disappearance, authorities searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic for her body, but nothing was found.
In Feb. 2023, Planck was officially declared dead on the date of her disappearance. Her body, however, was never found.
“We’re absolutely not giving up,” said Danielle, Planck’s friend. “This is going to get figured out. I believe that with all my heart.”
Planck’s friends and family will be holding a memorial on Oct. 17 near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A.
