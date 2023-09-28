News
8 moments that stood out from the second GOP 2024 presidential debate : NPR
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Candidates vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination met at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif. Wednesday night for a second debate, and though former President Donald Trump was not present, he loomed large over the event.
Several candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, said Trump — who currently has a sizable lead in the crowded field — should have been on stage defending his record. Trump has missed both Republican debates so far.
Seven candidates qualified to take the stage due to slightly stricter qualifying rules from the Republican National Committee: DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Trump, however, was in Michigan during the debate speaking at an auto parts manufacturing plant. That plant, owned by Drake Enterprises, is a non-union shop, according to the AFL-CIO. Other sources familiar with the situation say it is not affiliated with the UAW or the ongoing strikes.
Here are some of the night’s more memorable moments from the 2024 presidential hopefuls.
Attacks on Trump more welcome at second debate
While focusing more on Republican priorities and attacking President Biden, the Republican candidates also attacked Trump.
Christie addressed Trump directly, accusing him of skipping the debate out of fear. He said Trump deserves a new nickname: “Donald Duck.”
“You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record,” Christie said. “You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen. You keep doing that. No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We’re going to call you Donald Duck.”
Unlike at the last debate in Wisconsin where his attacks on Trump were shouted down, Christie actually received a few giggles to his critical comments.
DeSantis also took an early swipe at Trump for skipping the debate.
“You know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action,” DeSantis said. “He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”
Trump has missed the last two debates because of his refusal to sign an RNC pledge stating that he will support whoever primary voters chose as their nominee in 2024.
DeSantis also partially blamed Trump and his policies for the looming federal shutdown. DeSantis played a key role in the 17-day shutdown in 2013.
Abortion and the meaning of ‘pro-life’
Abortion continues to be what Trump recently called a “very delicate” issue for Republicans. More than a year after a Supreme Court that included three justices chosen by Trump rolled back abortion rights, Trump has been warning Republicans to be cautious about the way they discuss the issue.
During the debate, DeSantis pushed backed on Trump’s recent comments that anti-abortion politicians often lose elections because they “do not know how to discuss this topic,” and his criticism of DeSantis” decision to sign a six-week abortion ban as a “terrible mistake.”
“I reject this idea that pro-lifers are to blame for mid-term defeats,” DeSantis said, repeating his earlier criticism of Trump for skipping the debate and calling on Trump to address the issue directly on the stage. Christie used the abortion question to pivot to a discussion of the fentanyl overdose epidemic, calling for more focused government efforts to respond to that challenge: “If you’re pro-life, you’ve gotta be pro-life for the entire life,” Christie said.
At a time when polls show voters largely support abortion access in most or all cases, many of his rivals for the Republican nomination have struggled to stake out positions on questions including whether they’d support a national abortion ban and what gestational limits they’d endorse. Trump can largely rise above those questions by campaigning as the former president whose Supreme Court picks overturned Roe v. Wade.
Ramaswamy calls out Republican silence with young voters
In response to a question over his recent decision to make a TikTok account, Ramaswamy chalked up the decision as part of his effort to engage with young Americans – given TikTok’s popularity among Gen Z and Millennials.
“While the Democrats are running rampant, reaching the next generation three to one. There’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people. And that’s me.”
The 38-year-old businessman is the youngest candidate in the GOP primary race and the first millennial.
And ahead of the 2024 election, millennial and Gen Z voters (people under 42) are expected to continue growing as a portion of the electorate and will make up nearly half next year. Both generations have also decidedly voted for Democratic candidates in recent major elections. Ramaswamy also supports a controversial policy raising the voting age to 25.
Republican candidates say they support ‘parental consent’ laws for students who change their gender identity
Many of the candidates said they want schools to notify parents if their child were to change their gender identity.
Ramaswamy said “parents have the right to know” if their child is seeking to affirm their gender. He also made incendiary comments about families who support their transgender children, and called gender affirming medical care “barbaric.”
Candidates were also asked about the rising amount of violence aimed at LGBTQ Americans. Pence was asked what he plans to do about it, but he mostly sidestepped the question to state his support for “parental rights” laws, which he says is an effort to “protect our kids from this radical gender ideology.”
In the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of bills introduced in mostly Republican-led states that restrict access to gender affirming care for children. A small percentage of those bills have passed so far and some have been blocked by the courts. However, advocates say legislation that has been instituted so far have made medical care harder for young people to access – which they say could have a serious impact on their mental health.
Pence wants an ‘expedited’ death penalty for mass shooters
When asked about the scourge of mass shootings in America, many of which continue to take place in schools, the former vice president said he wants to expedite criminal penalties against perpetrators of these mass killings.
“I am sick of these mass shootings,” he said.
Pence said, if elected, he would push for a federal expedited death penalty for mass shooters. He said this would ensure they would “meet their fate in months, not years.”
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Ramaswamy: Revoke birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants
During a discussion about curbing illegal immigration, Ramaswamy called for ending the practice of granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States, in cases where the parents were in the country illegally at the time of the birth.
Ramaswamy warned that Democrats would “howl” at this idea and complain that it violates the U.S. Constitution. He argued that there is precedent for denying citizenship to some people born on U.S. soil, given that children of diplomats are not given citizenship. It’s important to note, however, that birthright citizenship is denied to those children as a specific carveout, because diplomats generally are given immunity under international law. Diplomats therefore are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States as outlined in the Constitution, and their children are not automatically eligible for citizenship.
Ramaswamy was also in the hot seat during the debate as several candidates raising concerns about his business ties in China. The businessman and political newcomer had one of the standout performances during the first debate and is polling third behind Desantis in some national polls.
Scott accused Ramaswamy of previously being in business with “the Chinese communist party” and even accused him of sharing business ties with Hunter Biden.
Pence added that it was “a good thing” Ramaswamy pulled out of business in 2018 which he claimed was probably around the time Ramaswamy started voting for the first time. Ramaswamy has admitted to participating in U.S. elections later in his adult life.
Trump taunts Republican rivals over debate
Trump went 30 minutes into his speech to Michigan autoworkers before mentioning the second GOP debate.
He pointed to his lead in the polls and ridiculed his Republican rivals, suggesting that they were competing for a job in his future administration.
“We’re competing with the job candidates. They’re all running for a job,” Trump said. “They’re all job candidates. They’ll do anything, Secretary of something. They even say VP. Has anybody seen a VP anywhere?”
It’s another sign that Trump is looking ahead to the general election and focusing on Biden. Trump’s visit comes just a day after Biden was in Michigan where he joined union autoworkers on the picket line.
Michigan voters helped both Trump and Biden win the White House — Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Those elections were largely clinched with union voters.
Candidates weigh in on President Biden joining auto worker picket line
Republican presidential hopefuls took aim at Biden for walking the picket line on Tuesday with UAW workers. This week, Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to join a picket line.
Scott said the president “should not be on the picket line, he should be on the southern border.”
Pence commented that the president instead belongs on the “unemployment line.”
Ramaswamy instead focused on the workers. He said he blames the White House for their financial woes, but he understands why workers are upset. Ramaswamy said he doesn’t “have patience with union bosses but sympathizes with the workers.”
He did, however, accuse some of the striking workers of playing the role of victims and said “victimhood is a choice.”
— Franco Ordonez, Sarah McCammon and Elena Moore contributed to this story.
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu could have chosen practically any car in the world when billionaire Warren Buffett offered to buy him a vehicle.
But in 2008, the archbishop picked a modest Toyota Corolla with manual transmission over the luxury BMWs and Mercedes Benz favoured by government ministers. He gave the cash left over from the U.S. investor’s present to the poor.
The Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, which manages his legacy, has put the old car on show along with his books and possessions in honour of Tutu’s 92nd birthday, which he would have celebrated on Saturday.
“We hope this lesson … by the Arch about us not being tempted by opulence, by being sensitive to the least amongst us is the takeaway people (who have) seen that car will make,” Trust chairperson Mamphela Ramphele told Reuters, referring to Tutu by his nickname.
“We cannot but keep that prophetic voice alive to remind us that we can be better, as he would tell us, that we are designed for better things,” Ramphele said.
The car, displayed in Cape Town, the city where the archbishop lived for most of his later life, became a symbol of Tutu’s values.
Former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his long-time friend as “the voice of the voiceless”.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died in 2021.
Widely revered across South Africa’s racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a “Rainbow Nation” in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.
(Reporting by Esa Alexander; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Andrew Heavens)
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
-
Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization controller, testified at Trump’s fraud trial.
-
He said Eric Trump directed him to account for unbuilt mansions to inflate the value of a property.
-
McConney detailed other methods he used to make Trump properties appear more valuable.
A former Trump Organization controller testified that Eric Trump asked him to take into account homes not yet built by the company in order to inflate Trump’s property values.
Jeffrey McConney, who took the stand Friday on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump‘s New York fraud trial, told the courtroom some of the properties he misrepresented were the same ones ruled fraudulent by state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in September, according to CNN.
“You have treated, for the purposes of this valuation, a profit of $23 million per home as if it were realized immediately?” Amer asked, per ABC News.
“Correct,” McConney said on the stand.
McConney, questioned by the NY Attorney General’s special counsel Andrew Amer, testified that when valuing Trump’s Seven Springs development in Westchester County, New York, in 2011, seven mansions not yet built at the property were added to the calculations. McConney said he did this after a phone conversation with Eric Trump, who now serves as Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization.
Attorneys for Eric Trump previously told the court he did not believe that his phone calls with McConney were being used to make decisions about how Trump’s assets should be calculated, per CNN.
Attorneys for Donald Trump and Eric Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
McConney also told the courtroom he used other methods to increase the value of Trump properties, according to CNN, indicating 71 unbuilt units as realized profits when valuing Trump’s Briarcliff golf course, failing to factor rent-stabilized apartments when valuing Trump’s Park Avenue property, and adding the value of the Trump brand in their calculations of some of Trump’s golfing properties — contradicting financial statements explicitly stating the opposite.
McConney, who began working with Trump in 1987 and retired in February of this year, also said he helped former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg commit financial fraud but said he did so because he feared for his job as Weisselberg’s right-hand man.
Engoron’s September pre-trial ruling gave New York AG Letitia James the ability to revoke and deny Trump’s New York business licenses. The trial, now underway, will determine if Trump intentionally inflated his net worth to secure benefits when applying for loans.
Read the original article on Business Insider
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Residents may have noticed these new “Missing Mom” and “Find Heidi Planck” billboards popping up on the west side of Los Angeles.
Heidi Planck, 39, vanished without a trace in 2021. Loved ones are still distraught as no answers have been given since her disappearance. They’re hoping the billboards will renew the search for answers and closure.
On Oct. 17, 2021, Planck had left her son’s football game that day. She was later seen on surveillance video leaving her Mid-City home with her dog and walking near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A. That would be the last time she was spotted alive.
Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise building, but Planck was nowhere to be found.
Her disappearance set off a massive search across the city and local landfills for the possibility of a body, but nothing turned up.
Family members and her son, who was 11 at the time, have placed large billboards up on the anniversary of her disappearance, hoping to find some answers and bring renewed attention to her case.
“The billboards are in and around where she lived, worked and dined,” explained Planck’s friend, who did not wish to be identified. “I think the big thing for us is just for people to understand yes, it’s been two years but this hasn’t gone away.”
Planck’s loved ones said they refuse to let her case go ignored so long as her whereabouts remain a mystery.
“There’s a son who needs to know what happened to his mother,” said a loved one. “There are friends and family who loved Heidi. Honestly, you can’t really move on. There’s no resolution. There are no answers.”
“The LAPD has reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that there are four or five individuals who know exactly what happened to Heidi that evening,” said
LAPD detectives said they discovered forensic evidence inside that downtown L.A. building which led them “to believe that an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.”
In Nov. 2021, about a month after Planck’s disappearance, authorities searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic for her body, but nothing was found.
In Feb. 2023, Planck was officially declared dead on the date of her disappearance. Her body, however, was never found.
“We’re absolutely not giving up,” said Danielle, Planck’s friend. “This is going to get figured out. I believe that with all my heart.”
Planck’s friends and family will be holding a memorial on Oct. 17 near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
