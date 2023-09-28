News
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president’s companies removed from his control and dissolved.
Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans.
Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.
If not successfully appealed, the order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in the state.
Trump, in a series of statements, railed against the decision, calling it “un-American” and part of an ongoing plot to damage his campaign to return to the White House.
“My Civil rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether federal or state, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision,” he wrote on his Truth Social site. He insisted his company had “done a magnificent job for New York State” and “done business perfectly,” calling it “A very sad Day for the New York State System of Justice!”
Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, said they would appeal, calling the decision “completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.”
Engoron’s ruling, days before the start of a non-jury trial in James’ lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of Trump’s carefully coiffed image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.
Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favorable loan terms and lower insurance costs, Engoron found.
Those tactics crossed a line and violated the law, the judge said, rejecting Trump’s contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing.
“In defendants’ world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies,” Engoron wrote in his 35-page ruling. “That is a fantasy world, not the real world.”
Manhattan prosecutors had looked into bringing criminal charges over the same conduct but declined to do so, leaving James to sue Trump and seek penalties that aim to disrupt his and his family’s ability to do business.
Engoron’s ruling, in a phase of the case known as summary judgment, resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but several others remain. He’ll decide on those claims and James’ request for $250 million in penalties at a trial starting Oct. 2. Trump’s lawyers have asked an appeals court for a delay.
“Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” James said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”
Trump’s lawyers, in their own summary judgment bid, had asked the judge to throw out the case, arguing that there wasn’t any evidence the public was harmed by Trump’s actions. They also argued that many of the allegations in the lawsuit were barred by the statute of limitations.
Engoron, noting that he had rejected those arguments earlier in the case, equated them to the plot of the film “Groundhog Day.” He fined five defense lawyers $7,500 each as punishment for “engaging in repetitive, frivolous” arguments, but denied James’ request to sanction Trump and other defendants.
James, a Democrat, sued Trump and the Trump Organization a year ago, accusing them of routinely inflating the value of assets like skyscrapers, golf courses and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, padding his bottom line by billions.
Engoron found that Trump consistently overvalued Mar-a-Lago, inflating its value on one financial statement by as much as 2,300%. The judge also rebuked Trump for lying about the size of his Manhattan apartment. Trump claimed his three-story Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size, valuing it at $327 million.
“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote.
On X in the wake of the ruling, Eric Trump insisted his father’s claims about Mar-a-Lago were correct, writing that the Palm Beach estate is “speculated to be worth well over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable residential property in the country.” He called the ruling and the lawsuit “an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York.”
Under the ruling, limited liability companies that control some of Trump’s key properties, such as 40 Wall Street, will be dissolved and authority over how to run them handed over to a receiver. Trump would lose his authority over whom to hire or fire, whom to rent office space to, and other key decisions.
“The decision seeks to nationalize one of the most successful corporate empires in the United States and seize control of private property all while acknowledging there is zero evidence of any default, breach, late payment or any complaint of harm,” Kise said after the decision.
James’ lawsuit is one of several legal headaches for Trump, the Republican front-runner in next year’s election. He has been indicted four times in the last six months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.
The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud last year in an unrelated criminal case for helping executives dodge taxes on perks such as apartments and cars. The company was fined $1.6 million. One executive, Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and served five months in jail.
James’ office previously sued Trump for misusing his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. Trump was ordered to give $2 million to charity as a fine while his own charity, the Trump Foundation, was shut down.
__
Associated Press reporters Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C., Jill Colvin in Summerville, South Carolina and Bernard Condon and David B. Caruso in New York contributed to this report.
News
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu could have chosen practically any car in the world when billionaire Warren Buffett offered to buy him a vehicle.
But in 2008, the archbishop picked a modest Toyota Corolla with manual transmission over the luxury BMWs and Mercedes Benz favoured by government ministers. He gave the cash left over from the U.S. investor’s present to the poor.
The Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, which manages his legacy, has put the old car on show along with his books and possessions in honour of Tutu’s 92nd birthday, which he would have celebrated on Saturday.
“We hope this lesson … by the Arch about us not being tempted by opulence, by being sensitive to the least amongst us is the takeaway people (who have) seen that car will make,” Trust chairperson Mamphela Ramphele told Reuters, referring to Tutu by his nickname.
“We cannot but keep that prophetic voice alive to remind us that we can be better, as he would tell us, that we are designed for better things,” Ramphele said.
The car, displayed in Cape Town, the city where the archbishop lived for most of his later life, became a symbol of Tutu’s values.
Former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his long-time friend as “the voice of the voiceless”.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died in 2021.
Widely revered across South Africa’s racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a “Rainbow Nation” in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.
(Reporting by Esa Alexander; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Andrew Heavens)
News
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
-
Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization controller, testified at Trump’s fraud trial.
-
He said Eric Trump directed him to account for unbuilt mansions to inflate the value of a property.
-
McConney detailed other methods he used to make Trump properties appear more valuable.
A former Trump Organization controller testified that Eric Trump asked him to take into account homes not yet built by the company in order to inflate Trump’s property values.
Jeffrey McConney, who took the stand Friday on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump‘s New York fraud trial, told the courtroom some of the properties he misrepresented were the same ones ruled fraudulent by state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in September, according to CNN.
“You have treated, for the purposes of this valuation, a profit of $23 million per home as if it were realized immediately?” Amer asked, per ABC News.
“Correct,” McConney said on the stand.
McConney, questioned by the NY Attorney General’s special counsel Andrew Amer, testified that when valuing Trump’s Seven Springs development in Westchester County, New York, in 2011, seven mansions not yet built at the property were added to the calculations. McConney said he did this after a phone conversation with Eric Trump, who now serves as Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization.
Attorneys for Eric Trump previously told the court he did not believe that his phone calls with McConney were being used to make decisions about how Trump’s assets should be calculated, per CNN.
Attorneys for Donald Trump and Eric Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
McConney also told the courtroom he used other methods to increase the value of Trump properties, according to CNN, indicating 71 unbuilt units as realized profits when valuing Trump’s Briarcliff golf course, failing to factor rent-stabilized apartments when valuing Trump’s Park Avenue property, and adding the value of the Trump brand in their calculations of some of Trump’s golfing properties — contradicting financial statements explicitly stating the opposite.
McConney, who began working with Trump in 1987 and retired in February of this year, also said he helped former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg commit financial fraud but said he did so because he feared for his job as Weisselberg’s right-hand man.
Engoron’s September pre-trial ruling gave New York AG Letitia James the ability to revoke and deny Trump’s New York business licenses. The trial, now underway, will determine if Trump intentionally inflated his net worth to secure benefits when applying for loans.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Residents may have noticed these new “Missing Mom” and “Find Heidi Planck” billboards popping up on the west side of Los Angeles.
Heidi Planck, 39, vanished without a trace in 2021. Loved ones are still distraught as no answers have been given since her disappearance. They’re hoping the billboards will renew the search for answers and closure.
On Oct. 17, 2021, Planck had left her son’s football game that day. She was later seen on surveillance video leaving her Mid-City home with her dog and walking near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A. That would be the last time she was spotted alive.
Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise building, but Planck was nowhere to be found.
Her disappearance set off a massive search across the city and local landfills for the possibility of a body, but nothing turned up.
Family members and her son, who was 11 at the time, have placed large billboards up on the anniversary of her disappearance, hoping to find some answers and bring renewed attention to her case.
“The billboards are in and around where she lived, worked and dined,” explained Planck’s friend, who did not wish to be identified. “I think the big thing for us is just for people to understand yes, it’s been two years but this hasn’t gone away.”
Planck’s loved ones said they refuse to let her case go ignored so long as her whereabouts remain a mystery.
“There’s a son who needs to know what happened to his mother,” said a loved one. “There are friends and family who loved Heidi. Honestly, you can’t really move on. There’s no resolution. There are no answers.”
“The LAPD has reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that there are four or five individuals who know exactly what happened to Heidi that evening,” said
LAPD detectives said they discovered forensic evidence inside that downtown L.A. building which led them “to believe that an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.”
In Nov. 2021, about a month after Planck’s disappearance, authorities searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic for her body, but nothing was found.
In Feb. 2023, Planck was officially declared dead on the date of her disappearance. Her body, however, was never found.
“We’re absolutely not giving up,” said Danielle, Planck’s friend. “This is going to get figured out. I believe that with all my heart.”
Planck’s friends and family will be holding a memorial on Oct. 17 near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Walgreens pharmacy employees plan walkout at US stores, CNN reports
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig
Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports
19-year-old planned multiple mass shootings, did ‘recon’ at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, officials say
Michael Cohen reacts to testimony about Eric Trump
Oregon seeks $27M for dam repair it says resulted in mass death of Pacific lamprey fish
Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Interesting Articles
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp CAPE...
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Donald...
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Residents...
Walgreens pharmacy employees plan walkout at US stores, CNN reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp (Reuters)...
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PENFIELD,...
Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ABC...
19-year-old planned multiple mass shootings, did ‘recon’ at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, officials say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FORT...
Michael Cohen reacts to testimony about Eric Trump
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Oregon seeks $27M for dam repair it says resulted in mass death of Pacific lamprey fish
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PORTLAND,...
Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ALEXANDRIA,...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News6 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News6 days ago
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
-
News5 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News7 days ago
PepsiCo reveals truth about Tesla’s semitruck fleet after subjecting them to ‘hellacious’ and dangerous delivery routes
-
News6 days ago
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
-
News7 days ago
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
-
News6 days ago
Grant Cardone argues these two major US cities are some of ‘the worst markets to be in right now’ for real estate investors — here’s why