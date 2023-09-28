Sports
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Real Madrid host Las Palmas on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways after a derby loss to bitter rivals Atletico ended a perfect start to the season in La Liga. Carlo Ancleotti’s men host a Canary Island outfit looking to build on their first win of the campaign over Granada. Real had won six games in a row including a UEFA Champions League opener against Union Berlin with Jude Bellingham scoring six times in that run before Diego Simeone’s Atleti triumphed on Sunday at Metropolitano Stadium. Las Palmas are struggling to score but have the tightest defense around, so Los Blancos will need to be sharp in front of goal which they were not against their Madrid rivals.
- Date: Wednesday, September 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain
- TV/Live stream: ESPN+
- Odds: Real -500; Draw: +550; Las Palmas +1200
Team news
Real: Vinicius Junior missed Atleti due to illness and not injury so he could return if he has recovered while Dani Carvajal has missed the last few games injured. Eder Militao, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are longer term absentees so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain in goal. Bellingham will be expedcted to continue to back up Rodrygo going forward with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde likely to start once more despite the Atleti loss.
Potential Real XI: Arrizabalaga; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Garica; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Modric; Bellingham, Rodrygo.
Las Palmas: Mika Marmol will be absent while Fabio Gonzalez, Alberto Moleiro, Benito Ramirez and Sandro Ramirez are also injured. Saul Coco should come in for Marmol while Munir El Haddadi could be the lone attacking outlet in a possible 4-5-1 approach from Garcia Pimienta’s side.
Potential Las Palmas XI: Valles; Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona; Pejino, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera; Munir.
Prediction
It might not be easy to break Las Palmas down at first but Real should manage to do so and eventually go on to secure the win. Ancelotti needs a response from his players are the Madrid derby and he should get it. Pick: Real 3, Las Palmas 1.
News
Watch Cagliari vs. AC Milan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Unipol Domus
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Cagliari at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Unipol Domus. Despite being away, AC Milan is nonetheless the favorites in this one.
Last Saturday, AC Milan never let their opponents score. They had just enough and edged Verona out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for AC Milan who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.
Meanwhile, Cagliari has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atalanta on Sunday. Atalanta’s two goals came from Ademola Lookman at minute 33 and Mario Pasalic at minute 76.
What a start it’s been for AC Milan: they’ve won four of their first five matchups so far this season, giving them a steller 4-0-1 record. To be fair, it’s not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-1-2 Verona (AC Milan’s opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 38.3% over those games). Meanwhile, Cagliari’s loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-2-3.
AC Milan beat Cagliari by a goal in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, winning 1-0. Will AC Milan repeat their success, or does Cagliarihave a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.
Odds
AC Milan is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -163 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Cagliari.
- Mar 19, 2022 – AC Milan 1 vs. Cagliari 0
- Aug 29, 2021 – AC Milan 4 vs. Cagliari 1
- May 16, 2021 – Cagliari 0 vs. AC Milan 0
- Jan 18, 2021 – AC Milan 2 vs. Cagliari 0
- Aug 01, 2020 – AC Milan 3 vs. Cagliari 0
- Jan 11, 2020 – AC Milan 2 vs. Cagliari 0
- Feb 10, 2019 – AC Milan 3 vs. Cagliari 0
- Sep 16, 2018 – AC Milan 1 vs. Cagliari 1
- Jan 21, 2018 – AC Milan 2 vs. Cagliari 1
- Aug 27, 2017 – AC Milan 2 vs. Cagliari 1
Luxury Calling: Indulge in Relaxing Spa Hotels in Delhi
Whether it is Valentine’s week or not, there is no need for a special occasion to take a quick romantic escape. If you are a couple from Delhi or planning to stay in Delhi, there are a plethora of things for you to explore together. However, a romantic getaway should be the kind that will not just give you a break from the routine but also let you connect with your partner and spend quality time together. The key to a smoother itinerary that allows you to have quality time together lies in striking a balance between exploration and luxury. With perfect planning, you can make even the shortest of your staycations the most memorable ones.
Here are some of the important factors that should be looked after if you want a hassle-free getaway. The capital city has been notorious for untoward incidents regarding women’s safety. In this article, we give you some tips to ensure you have a nice getaway with beautiful memories.
Things to Consider When Planning a Romantic Getaway in and Around Delhi
1. Safety
Delhi has often been tagged as unsafe for couples, especially women. However, this common notion does not have to deter you from planning a romantic getaway with your partner around the city. The best way is to select a reputable and star-reviewed stay that has appropriate security measures and good hygiene standards. Feel free to verify the ratings, comments, and facilities of resorts and hotels near Delhi. In case you are feeling uncomfortable or threatened by anyone or anything, it is advisable to seek help from the hotel desk. If you’re looking for safe resorts near Delhi for couples, consider booking your room at Vasant Continental Hotel in New Delhi. The well-appointed luxurious rooms also promise the utmost privacy, safety and security.
2. Select a feasible destination
If you are planning a romantic getaway, you can simply select a plush resort that has various experiences under one roof. Jaypee Greens, Golf and Spa Resort is one of the most reputed 5-star hotels in Greater Noida, which is absolutely ideal for a couple’s love-filled plans. One of the other ways is to find a stay which is closer to the nearest airport, or railway station or which is easily accessible through roadways. This saves a lot of your time on commuting, leaving plenty of space for making personal plans.
3. Host a Surprise Dinner
The best way to add a smile to your partner’s face is by adding some personal touches, such as a special gift, a romantic dinner, or a fun activity. Make sure you know their food and ambience preferences beforehand so that you can plan accordingly. You can also make it playful by giving them clues or hints or letting them choose from a list of options leading them to the dinner area. One of the best resorts near Delhi for couples has to be Jaypee Vasant Continental. The staff helps you to enjoy the special moment with your partner by arranging a three-course menu by the moonlit poolside cabana set-up which is decorated in a romantic way.
4. Have a Couple Spa-Sessions
There are many spas in Delhi that offer couple spa packages, but they may vary in terms of quality, price, and services. Booking a couple spa package is a great way to treat yourself and your partner to a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Find a spa that offers the package you want and suits your budget and preferences. From Ayurveda to Thai spa there are many options for you to connect with your partner through these soothing sessions. You can book your package in advance and confirm the date, time, and duration by researching the menu online. If you are looking for 5 star hotels in Greater Noida or Delhi, try out. the Tamaya Spa which has tempting offers for couples.
5. Make a Flexible Itinerary
A flexible itinerary allows you to explore the attractions, activities, and culture of the place you are visiting. It also gives you more options and freedom to choose the best deals and value for your money. Leave some room in your getaway to be more spontaneous and adventurous, and try new things that you might not have planned before. It also helps to calmly navigate unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, traffic, delays, or closures, that might affect your plans. Resorts near Delhi for couples including Jaypee have a lovely bucket list for the couples to try out which you might not have thought of before.
6. Say No to Digital Devices
Unplugging from electronics when on a couple’s getaway is a good idea if you want to focus on your partner and the present moment. It can also help you reduce stress, save money, and avoid potential damage to your devices. Instead, spend time with each other and by exploring eateries, resort vicinity or nearby attractions without any distraction. This will help in strengthening your bond with your partner. Plush resorts near Delhi for couples have ample facilities that will allow you to make the most of your time together.
Choose The Best Resort For A Couples’ Getaway Near Delhi
The Jaypee Greens, Golf & Spa Resort is one of the top esteemed 5 star hotels in Greater Noida, ideal for a couple’s retreat. The vast property has everything from ponds, lakes, a garden and a golf course. You will also get to experience the one-of-a-kind spa session at the luxurious Tamaya Spa which has deluxe specially curated suites for the couples. You can have a private luxurious and romantic stay in one of the 170 cordially designed rooms here. If you are a foodie couple, there are six fun dining experiences for you on the property including a bakery. You can also have fun splash with your partner in the swimming pool. Above all, what makes it one of the most cherished resorts near Delhi for couples is its eye-pleasing ambience and expert staff in all the areas of the resort. Choose your next getaway at the Jaypee Hotels for a wholesome romantic getaway experience.
Sachin Tendulkar pens a ‘musical’ note for Asha Bhosle on her 90th birthday: Aapki aawaz ke saamne ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’
On Asha Bhosle’s 90th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo of himself and his wife Anjali posing with the singer.
Singer Asha Bhosle and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have long been vocal supporters of one another. The two icons get along well together as well. Sachin posted a photo of Asha and the two of them posing together on her 90th birthday. Additionally, he wrote the great singer a “musical” note (Also Read: Asha Bhosle broke down in tears when she heard Sudesh Bhosle sing SD Burman’s song).
On Asha Bhosle’s 90th birthday, Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar sent their greetings.
On Asha Bhosle’s 90th birthday, Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar sent their greetings.
The musical note Sachin left for Asha
On Friday, Sachin posted a picture of him, Anjali, and Asha posing on X (previously Twitter). Anjali chose a pink top, while Sachin wore a dark blue one. Asha is pictured sporting her distinctive red bindi and pearl necklace with a light blue sari. As Sachin and Anjali sit next to her, bending, posing, and grinning, she holds one of each of their hands.
“Dear Asha Tai, ” read Sachin’s caption. Itne salon se ‘Chura Liya Hai’ aapki awaaz ne jo dil ko, par aapki awaaz ke saamne, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai. Aisa bhi sunne mein aaya hai aapke gaanon par toh ‘Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanware’. Aapka sangeet mein hona, and usse hamari zindagi mein hona, have much ‘Sona Re’! Happy 90th birthday, Tai @ashabhosle!”
