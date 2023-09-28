Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

Whether it is Valentine’s week or not, there is no need for a special occasion to take a quick romantic escape. If you are a couple from Delhi or planning to stay in Delhi, there are a plethora of things for you to explore together. However, a romantic getaway should be the kind that will not just give you a break from the routine but also let you connect with your partner and spend quality time together. The key to a smoother itinerary that allows you to have quality time together lies in striking a balance between exploration and luxury. With perfect planning, you can make even the shortest of your staycations the most memorable ones.

Here are some of the important factors that should be looked after if you want a hassle-free getaway. The capital city has been notorious for untoward incidents regarding women’s safety. In this article, we give you some tips to ensure you have a nice getaway with beautiful memories.

Things to Consider When Planning a Romantic Getaway in and Around Delhi

1. Safety

Delhi has often been tagged as unsafe for couples, especially women. However, this common notion does not have to deter you from planning a romantic getaway with your partner around the city. The best way is to select a reputable and star-reviewed stay that has appropriate security measures and good hygiene standards. Feel free to verify the ratings, comments, and facilities of resorts and hotels near Delhi. In case you are feeling uncomfortable or threatened by anyone or anything, it is advisable to seek help from the hotel desk. If you’re looking for safe resorts near Delhi for couples, consider booking your room at Vasant Continental Hotel in New Delhi. The well-appointed luxurious rooms also promise the utmost privacy, safety and security.

2. Select a feasible destination

If you are planning a romantic getaway, you can simply select a plush resort that has various experiences under one roof. Jaypee Greens, Golf and Spa Resort is one of the most reputed 5-star hotels in Greater Noida, which is absolutely ideal for a couple’s love-filled plans. One of the other ways is to find a stay which is closer to the nearest airport, or railway station or which is easily accessible through roadways. This saves a lot of your time on commuting, leaving plenty of space for making personal plans.

3. Host a Surprise Dinner

The best way to add a smile to your partner’s face is by adding some personal touches, such as a special gift, a romantic dinner, or a fun activity. Make sure you know their food and ambience preferences beforehand so that you can plan accordingly. You can also make it playful by giving them clues or hints or letting them choose from a list of options leading them to the dinner area. One of the best resorts near Delhi for couples has to be Jaypee Vasant Continental. The staff helps you to enjoy the special moment with your partner by arranging a three-course menu by the moonlit poolside cabana set-up which is decorated in a romantic way.

4. Have a Couple Spa-Sessions

There are many spas in Delhi that offer couple spa packages, but they may vary in terms of quality, price, and services. Booking a couple spa package is a great way to treat yourself and your partner to a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Find a spa that offers the package you want and suits your budget and preferences. From Ayurveda to Thai spa there are many options for you to connect with your partner through these soothing sessions. You can book your package in advance and confirm the date, time, and duration by researching the menu online. If you are looking for 5 star hotels in Greater Noida or Delhi, try out. the Tamaya Spa which has tempting offers for couples.

5. Make a Flexible Itinerary

A flexible itinerary allows you to explore the attractions, activities, and culture of the place you are visiting. It also gives you more options and freedom to choose the best deals and value for your money. Leave some room in your getaway to be more spontaneous and adventurous, and try new things that you might not have planned before. It also helps to calmly navigate unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, traffic, delays, or closures, that might affect your plans. Resorts near Delhi for couples including Jaypee have a lovely bucket list for the couples to try out which you might not have thought of before.

6. Say No to Digital Devices

Unplugging from electronics when on a couple’s getaway is a good idea if you want to focus on your partner and the present moment. It can also help you reduce stress, save money, and avoid potential damage to your devices. Instead, spend time with each other and by exploring eateries, resort vicinity or nearby attractions without any distraction. This will help in strengthening your bond with your partner. Plush resorts near Delhi for couples have ample facilities that will allow you to make the most of your time together.

Choose The Best Resort For A Couples’ Getaway Near Delhi

The Jaypee Greens, Golf & Spa Resort is one of the top esteemed 5 star hotels in Greater Noida, ideal for a couple’s retreat. The vast property has everything from ponds, lakes, a garden and a golf course. You will also get to experience the one-of-a-kind spa session at the luxurious Tamaya Spa which has deluxe specially curated suites for the couples. You can have a private luxurious and romantic stay in one of the 170 cordially designed rooms here. If you are a foodie couple, there are six fun dining experiences for you on the property including a bakery. You can also have fun splash with your partner in the swimming pool. Above all, what makes it one of the most cherished resorts near Delhi for couples is its eye-pleasing ambience and expert staff in all the areas of the resort. Choose your next getaway at the Jaypee Hotels for a wholesome romantic getaway experience.