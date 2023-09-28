News
State trooper indicted, accused of ‘brutally beating’ 15-year-old who played ding dong ditch prank
A Delaware State Police trooper has been indicted after an investigation into him “brutally beating” a 15-year-old boy who had pranked his house last month.
In a joint announcement Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police announced felony charges against 29-year-old Dempsey R. Walters, who has been with the state police agency for almost seven years. He remains suspended without pay or benefits, though has not been terminated.
Officials said Walters was on duty when the incident occurred. He turned off his body camera during the assault, officials said, but a program in the device meant it was still capturing video. There was no audio.
Officials released Walters’ body-cam video, showing him walking up to the back of a Delaware State Police SUV that was holding the handcuffed boy. Another trooper backs out of the way as Walters strikes the boy in the face.
Walters then walks around the SUV until he again comes to where the boy is being held and flashes a light at the teen, who turns his body to face the inside the the vehicle. Walters hits the button to turn his body camera on, activating its audio.
“You sure about that?” Walters is heard saying.
“Please tell me what I did? Please tell me what I did?” the boy asks.
Walters was charged with second-degree assault, a felony; deprivation of civil rights, a felony; two counts of third-degree assault, misdemeanors; and two counts of official misconduct, also misdemeanors.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Tuesday that the man “chose to extract his own form of personal justice” by “embarking on a violent rampage.”
“As a mother and grandmother, the footage in this case is hard to watch,” Jennings said Tuesday. “As a prosecutor, the constitutional violations are stunning.”
State Police Col. Melissa Zebley apologized to Walters’ victims on Tuesday, including one who did not participate in the prank, and said the agency recognizes “the gravity of the situation.”
“We assure you all that we are taking every possible step to prevent such things from happening in the future,” she said.
What happened to these teens?
Walters was off duty and on his way home on August 17 when he saw a 17-year-old boy near the entrance to his neighborhood in Elsmere, Delaware, according to the indictment. Believing the boy was up to wrongdoing, Walters confronted him causing a verbal altercation, court documents say.
Walters called Elsmere police, who picked up the teen and took him to his home in the nearby development of Lancaster Village.
The teen was not charged, but the indictment says the following day Walters looked up the teen on the state’s law enforcement information database that contains addresses, pedigree and background information.
A few days later, on August 21, a 15-year-old boy and his friends were pranking homes in Elsmere by knocking on doors, then running away also known as “ding-dong ditch.” About 8:30 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked Walters’ door, startling the trooper’s girlfriend. She called Walters, who was on duty.
Walters drove toward his home, calling Delaware State Police troopers and other police agencies for assistance, the indictment said. Police said it was reported as an attempted home invasion, prompting the deployment of the state police helicopter and various K-9 units.
While at his house, the indictment said, Walters spoke to a witness who told him several juveniles had run past him and toward the street where the 17-year-old boy from the earlier incident lived.
Walters and an officer from nearby Newport went to the home of the 17-year-old boy and, at gunpoint, removed them from the house, according to the indictment. The 17-year-old and his friend had not been involved in the ding-dong ditch prank.
The teens were forced to the ground, where one can be heard on body camera video saying “please help me” and calling for his mom.
The teen’s family said they were held in hot police cars for hours before they were released. The mother of the 17-year-old boy was told it was all a “misunderstanding,” The Delaware News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, has previously reported.
“Some kids were over in the other neighborhood playing [ding-dong ditch] and they hit a door that belonged to a state trooper police officer,” the mother said an officer told her. “Your son is not on the video. He has nothing to do with it.”
Her son was released after being detained for about four hours with police not providing an incident report. She said Walters had been knocking on doors in the neighborhood and told one of the neighbors that someone had tried to break into his home.
The indictment claims Walters left the scene after handcuffing the 17-year-old and went to where another trooper had detained the 15-year-old boy and his friends. The 15-year-old was face-down on the ground being handcuffed when Walters arrived.
Walters then struck the 15-year-old in the back of the neck and head with his knee, according to the indictment.
With the 15-year-old’s hands cuffed behind him, another trooper took the boy to a state police SUV and was placing him in the rear passenger seat. That’s when the indictment said Walters turned off his body-cam, walked to the police vehicle and struck the boy’s face twice causing an orbital fracture.
Another black eye for the badge
Walters’ indictment adds to the growing list of Delaware law officers who have been recently charged with or convicted of crimes.
Delaware State Police trooper James D. Boyda was placed on six-month probation after he pleaded guilty last year to illegally using a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend.
Edwin Ramirez, a former Delaware State Police corporal, was indicted in 2021 in a fraudulent traffic warning scheme. He pleaded guilty to falsifying business records and official misconduct in October and was sentenced to a year of probation and 33 hours of community service — one hour for every false e-warning he filed.
A state police spokesperson said the agency will be looking to see if other officers violated policies in the instance for which Walters was indicted.
“When an incident involving the Delaware State Police occurs, we follow a bifurcated process,” Sgt. India Sturgis, a police spokesperson, told The Delaware News Journal. “First and foremost, we prioritize the criminal investigation as was announced today. The next step in the process is for DSP to identify any potential policy violations committed by troopers on the scene.”
Contact Esteban Parra at [email protected], Xerxes Wilson at [email protected], and Isabel Hughes at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @izzihughes_.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware state trooper charged with assaulting teens playing pranks
Desmond Tutu’s modest car reminds South Africans of his values
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu could have chosen practically any car in the world when billionaire Warren Buffett offered to buy him a vehicle.
But in 2008, the archbishop picked a modest Toyota Corolla with manual transmission over the luxury BMWs and Mercedes Benz favoured by government ministers. He gave the cash left over from the U.S. investor’s present to the poor.
The Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, which manages his legacy, has put the old car on show along with his books and possessions in honour of Tutu’s 92nd birthday, which he would have celebrated on Saturday.
“We hope this lesson … by the Arch about us not being tempted by opulence, by being sensitive to the least amongst us is the takeaway people (who have) seen that car will make,” Trust chairperson Mamphela Ramphele told Reuters, referring to Tutu by his nickname.
“We cannot but keep that prophetic voice alive to remind us that we can be better, as he would tell us, that we are designed for better things,” Ramphele said.
The car, displayed in Cape Town, the city where the archbishop lived for most of his later life, became a symbol of Tutu’s values.
Former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his long-time friend as “the voice of the voiceless”.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died in 2021.
Widely revered across South Africa’s racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a “Rainbow Nation” in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.
(Reporting by Esa Alexander; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Andrew Heavens)
Former Trump Org exec testified he accounted for multi-million dollar mansions not yet built when valuing a company at the request of Eric Trump
-
Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization controller, testified at Trump’s fraud trial.
-
He said Eric Trump directed him to account for unbuilt mansions to inflate the value of a property.
-
McConney detailed other methods he used to make Trump properties appear more valuable.
A former Trump Organization controller testified that Eric Trump asked him to take into account homes not yet built by the company in order to inflate Trump’s property values.
Jeffrey McConney, who took the stand Friday on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump‘s New York fraud trial, told the courtroom some of the properties he misrepresented were the same ones ruled fraudulent by state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in September, according to CNN.
“You have treated, for the purposes of this valuation, a profit of $23 million per home as if it were realized immediately?” Amer asked, per ABC News.
“Correct,” McConney said on the stand.
McConney, questioned by the NY Attorney General’s special counsel Andrew Amer, testified that when valuing Trump’s Seven Springs development in Westchester County, New York, in 2011, seven mansions not yet built at the property were added to the calculations. McConney said he did this after a phone conversation with Eric Trump, who now serves as Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization.
Attorneys for Eric Trump previously told the court he did not believe that his phone calls with McConney were being used to make decisions about how Trump’s assets should be calculated, per CNN.
Attorneys for Donald Trump and Eric Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
McConney also told the courtroom he used other methods to increase the value of Trump properties, according to CNN, indicating 71 unbuilt units as realized profits when valuing Trump’s Briarcliff golf course, failing to factor rent-stabilized apartments when valuing Trump’s Park Avenue property, and adding the value of the Trump brand in their calculations of some of Trump’s golfing properties — contradicting financial statements explicitly stating the opposite.
McConney, who began working with Trump in 1987 and retired in February of this year, also said he helped former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg commit financial fraud but said he did so because he feared for his job as Weisselberg’s right-hand man.
Engoron’s September pre-trial ruling gave New York AG Letitia James the ability to revoke and deny Trump’s New York business licenses. The trial, now underway, will determine if Trump intentionally inflated his net worth to secure benefits when applying for loans.
Read the original article on Business Insider
‘Missing mom’ billboards pop up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished
Residents may have noticed these new “Missing Mom” and “Find Heidi Planck” billboards popping up on the west side of Los Angeles.
Heidi Planck, 39, vanished without a trace in 2021. Loved ones are still distraught as no answers have been given since her disappearance. They’re hoping the billboards will renew the search for answers and closure.
On Oct. 17, 2021, Planck had left her son’s football game that day. She was later seen on surveillance video leaving her Mid-City home with her dog and walking near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A. That would be the last time she was spotted alive.
Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise building, but Planck was nowhere to be found.
Her disappearance set off a massive search across the city and local landfills for the possibility of a body, but nothing turned up.
Family members and her son, who was 11 at the time, have placed large billboards up on the anniversary of her disappearance, hoping to find some answers and bring renewed attention to her case.
“The billboards are in and around where she lived, worked and dined,” explained Planck’s friend, who did not wish to be identified. “I think the big thing for us is just for people to understand yes, it’s been two years but this hasn’t gone away.”
Planck’s loved ones said they refuse to let her case go ignored so long as her whereabouts remain a mystery.
“There’s a son who needs to know what happened to his mother,” said a loved one. “There are friends and family who loved Heidi. Honestly, you can’t really move on. There’s no resolution. There are no answers.”
“The LAPD has reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and that there are four or five individuals who know exactly what happened to Heidi that evening,” said
LAPD detectives said they discovered forensic evidence inside that downtown L.A. building which led them “to believe that an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.”
In Nov. 2021, about a month after Planck’s disappearance, authorities searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic for her body, but nothing was found.
In Feb. 2023, Planck was officially declared dead on the date of her disappearance. Her body, however, was never found.
“We’re absolutely not giving up,” said Danielle, Planck’s friend. “This is going to get figured out. I believe that with all my heart.”
Planck’s friends and family will be holding a memorial on Oct. 17 near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
