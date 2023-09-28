News
US judge refuses to block venture capital fund’s grants for Black women
By Nate Raymond
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Atlanta on Tuesday rejected a bid to bar a small venture capital fund from awarding grants to businesses run by Black women, in a case brought by the anti-affirmative activist behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash during a hearing denied a request by Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights for a preliminary injunction blocking Fearless Fund from considering applications for grants only from businesses led by Black women.
Blum’s group had asked the judge to temporarily block the Fearless Fund’s “racially exclusive program” while the court considered the merits of the case. The judge said he would issue a written decision later.
With a Saturday deadline approaching for this year’s grant applications, Blum’s organization quickly filed an emergency appeal asking the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent Fearless Fund from picking a grant winner.
It said Thrash’s decision rested on a single ground: That Fearless’ charitable grant program was a form of speech protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, a holding that Blum’s group said “would obliterate nondiscrimination law.”
Fearless Fund founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons in a joint statement said they were pleased that Thrash rejected Blum’s attempt to shut down their grant program, part of their initiative to address ongoing racial disparities in the venture capital arena.
“We realize there is still a long road ahead, but today we remain fearless and steadfast in creating pathways that empower women of color entrepreneurs,” Simone and Parsons said.
The lawsuit is one of three that Blum’s Texas-based group had filed since August challenging grant and fellowship programs designed by the venture capital fund and two law firms to help give Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups greater career opportunities.
A different group founded by Blum, who is white, was behind the litigation that led to the June decision, powered by the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority, declaring race-conscious student admissions policies used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unlawful.
According to the Fearless Fund, businesses owned by Black women in 2022 received less than 1% of the $288 billion that venture capital firms deployed.
The fund aims to address that disparity, and counts JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and MasterCard as investors. It has invested nearly $27 million in 40 businesses led by minority women since its founding in 2019.
It also provides grants, and Blum’s lawsuit took aim at its Fearless Strivers Grant Contest, which awards Black women who own small businesses $20,000 in grants and other resources to grow their businesses.
The lawsuit alleges that the program’s criteria illegally excludes applicants who are white, Asian or other races, in violation of Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act.
That federal law was enacted after the U.S. Civil War to guarantee all people the same right to make and enforce contracts “as is enjoyed by white citizens.”
While the law was adopted with formerly enslaved Black people in mind, courts have interpreted it for decades as protecting white people from racial discrimination as well.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi and David Gregorio)
News
Walgreens pharmacy employees plan walkout at US stores, CNN reports
(Reuters) – Pharmacy employees at some U.S. Walgreens stores, including pharmacists, technicians and support staff, plan a walkout between Monday and Wednesday, CNN reported on Friday, citing an organizer.
Some employees plan to walk out for one day, while others expect to close their pharmacies for all three, the network said, citing employees in three states.
The walkout is in response to what pharmacy employees call burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations placed on pharmacists, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately reach employees involved in the reported action for comment.
Walgreens said in an emailed response it was engaged and listening to concerns raised by some of its team members. “We are making significant investments in pharmacist wages and hiring bonuses to attract/retain talent in harder to staff locations,” the company said.
In the biggest ever U.S. healthcare sector strike, Kaiser Permanente nurses, medical technicians and support staff walked off the job at hospitals and clinics for 72 hours this week.
The strike by 75,000 workers ended on Friday as the two sides agreed to resume stalled contract talks, although union officials warned of possible further walkouts.
(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Devika Nair and Rishabh Jaiswal; Editing by Sandra Maler, Rosalba O’Brien and William Mallard)
News
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig
PENFIELD, Pa. (AP) — In the heart of Pennsylvania elk country, Eric McCarthy and his client, Don Reichel, got up before sunrise to scour the forest floor for so-called “brown gold” — a rack of freshly shed antlers to add to Reichel’s collection back home.
One hill over, a team of FBI agents was also hunting for gold. The metallic yellow kind.
The FBI’s highly unusual search for buried Civil War-era treasure more than five years ago set in motion a dispute over what, if anything, the agency unearthed and an ongoing legal battle over key records. There’s so much intrigue that even a federal judge felt compelled to note in a ruling last week: “The FBI may have found the gold — or maybe not.”
Now, two witnesses have come forward to share with The Associated Press what they heard and saw in the woods that late-winter morning, raising questions about the FBI’s timeline and adding plot twists to a saga that blends elements of legend, fact and science – and a heavy dose of government secrecy.
The FBI insists nothing came of the March 2018 excavation in Dents Run, a remote wooded valley about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. But a treasure hunter who led FBI agents to the hillside where an 1863 gold shipment might have been buried is challenging the government’s denials. How could the dig have come up empty, he asks, when the FBI’s own scans showed the likelihood of a buried metal mass equaling hundreds of millions of dollars in gold?
McCarthy, a 45-year-old elk guide, had never met treasure hunter Dennis Parada. But he watched from afar as Parada took the FBI to court and told his story in the media. McCarthy recently decided to share his own story because he thought Parada, who spent years looking for the gold before approaching the FBI with his findings, has been treated unfairly.
“I just felt like I needed to say what I saw, you know?” McCarthy explained. “I have no ties to anybody here. It’s just I felt like they were wronged.”
In an interview at a remote hunting camp about 25 miles (40 km) from Dents Run, McCarthy recalls hearing the unexpected clang of heavy equipment as he worked his way up the mountain in near-darkness, a dusting of snow on the ground from a recent squall.
Later that day, while breaking for lunch, McCarthy and Reichel watched a trio of armored trucks rumble past. One of the vehicles rode low, as if it was carrying a full load.
“They took something out of Dents Run,” McCarthy insists now. “Something heavy.”
Reached by phone, Reichel, McCarthy’s 73-year-old shed hunting client, corroborated his account of hearing early-morning clatter and seeing a loaded truck on March 14, 2018. Their recollections echo earlier statements from residents who told the AP of hearing a backhoe and jackhammer overnight and seeing a convoy of FBI vehicles, including armored trucks.
Parada, co-founder of the treasure-hunting outfit Finders Keepers, views the eyewitness accounts as important because they could bolster one of his main contentions — that the FBI conducted a secret overnight dig for the gold and spirited it away. The FBI’s warrant to excavate the site limited work to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
The agency strenuously denies it dug after hours, saying FBI police merely conducted nighttime ATV patrols to secure the site.
“No gold or other items of evidence were located or collected. The FBI continues to unequivocally reject any claims or speculation to the contrary,” said spokesperson Carrie Adamowski.
Indeed, there’s little historical evidence to substantiate apocryphal accounts that an Army detachment lost a gold shipment in the Pennsylvania wilderness, possibly after an ambush by Confederate sympathizers. But the legend has inspired generations of treasure hunters, Parada among them.
Scientific testing suggested he was on to something.
The FBI said in a 2018 court document that its own geophysical consultant identified an underground metallic mass weighing up to 9 tons, with the density of gold, at the site identified by Finders Keepers. A federal judge approved a search and seizure warrant, and the FBI set up camp in Dents Run, later describing it as a possible “cultural heritage site containing gold belonging to the United States government.” Parada hoped to earn a finder’s fee from the potential recovery.
On the second day of the FBI dig, McCarthy and Reichel awoke at 4 a.m. and were on a mountain that parallels the narrow Dents Run valley sometime between 5 and 5:30.
By then, the FBI’s presence had become the talk of the backcountry, with speculation running rampant that agents were hunting for gold. The FBI had shooed McCarthy away from a different part of Dents Run a day earlier. But he was determined to help his client find an elk shed. Splitting up to increase their odds, McCarthy dropped Reichel off then parked more than a mile away.
He said he could hear the distant hum of a running engine as soon as he got out of his truck. The noise grew louder as he made his way up the hill and he heard metal on stone, or metal on metal — what sounded to him like heavy equipment meeting earth.
McCarthy said he got to the top of the ridge and started back down the other side. That’s when he laid eyes on the FBI operation, on the opposite slope, about 400 yards (meters) away. He saw lights powered by a generator. A parked excavator. A smaller piece of equipment, perhaps a skid-steer or quad, moving up and down the hill. A brown-black gash in the earth surrounded by snow. People huddling under a makeshift canopy.
“It looked to me like they were wrapping up a dig,” he said.
Reichel, who was farther away from the dig site, said he heard machinery when he crested the ridge.
“I can hear some machines, or something, clanging and banging and roaring and all that stuff,” said Reichel, a retired manufacturing worker. He said he was too far away to be able to see anything.
An FBI timeline says the search team didn’t arrive at the dig site until 8 a.m. that morning, and an excavator operator arrived even later. That’s well after the time that McCarthy and Reichel say they detected signs of activity.
The pair reconvened for lunch several hours later. It was then, they said, that a convoy of unmarked black SUVs and armored trucks drove by them on Pennsylvania Route 555, heading out of Dents Run. McCarthy and Reichel said one of the three armored trucks seemed to be weighed down — more squat than the other two and lagging behind.
“Eric and I both made the comment that one must be loaded.” Reichel said.
“It was loaded to the gills,” said McCarthy, adding he’s driven overloaded dump trucks and “I know what it looks like.”
Not so, the FBI says. While “appropriate vehicles and equipment” were brought to Dents Run, armored trucks were not among them, according to Adamowski, the FBI spokesperson.
Warren Getler, a consultant who has worked closely with Finders Keepers, argued the eyewitness accounts add up to one thing – a clandestine night dig.
“And why would you do a night dig,” he said, “unless you wanted to remove the gold under cover of darkness?”
Getler, co-author of “Rebel Gold,” a book exploring the possibility of buried Civil War-era caches of gold and silver, joined Parada in Dents Run for the 2018 dig. But the FBI mostly kept them confined to their cars at the bottom of the hill, showing them an empty hole when the work was done.
The agency subsequently stonewalled Parada’s Freedom of Information Act request for records on the dig, prompting him to file a lawsuit. In 2022, a judge forced the FBI to release a trove of photos and documents.
But the agency refuses to turn over its operational plan for the gold dig — which Parada and Getler believe might include information about an overnight excavation — and other records the government says are exempt from disclosure. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told the FBI on Sept. 27 it needed to come up with a better justification for keeping the disputed records under wraps.
While Parada pursues the FBI in court, he hasn’t given up his search in the Dents Run area. He recently hired a New Jersey geophysical company that identified several underground anomalies near the site of the original FBI dig, one of which measures 25 feet (7.62 meters) by 8 feet (2.44 m).
Finders Keepers’ own equipment detected metal objects in the same location, perhaps 15 feet down, presumably in a tunnel or cave, said Parada, playing a video that shows a detector emitting a high-pitched squeal as it is swept across the ground.
He’s now seeking to partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which owns the land, on a new excavation in Dents Run. Parada, his lawyer and top officials from the conservation agency plan to meet later this month.
“It’s a part of our history that’s hidden away,” Parada said, “and I think it’s time that should be told.”
News
Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports
ABC News and the New York Times are reporting that special counsel Jack Smith has learned in the course of his investigation that Donald Trump blurted details of U.S. nuclear submarine capability to an Australian billionaire who then shared that information with dozens of other people. Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Devlin Barrett, justice reporter for The Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump’s bad habit of playing fast and loose with U.S. national security secrets and what this latest story might mean in the context of Trump’s classified documents criminal case.
Walgreens pharmacy employees plan walkout at US stores, CNN reports
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig
Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports
19-year-old planned multiple mass shootings, did ‘recon’ at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, officials say
Michael Cohen reacts to testimony about Eric Trump
Oregon seeks $27M for dam repair it says resulted in mass death of Pacific lamprey fish
Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom
2 teens indicted on murder, battery charges in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist captured on video
Downers Grove man secretly recorded hundreds of women, 13-year-old girl: prosecutors
Ukraine’s First Lady Goes on $1.1M Cartier Spending Spree During September 2023 NYC Trip?
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
Interesting Articles
Walgreens pharmacy employees plan walkout at US stores, CNN reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp (Reuters)...
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PENFIELD,...
Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ABC...
19-year-old planned multiple mass shootings, did ‘recon’ at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, officials say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FORT...
Michael Cohen reacts to testimony about Eric Trump
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Oregon seeks $27M for dam repair it says resulted in mass death of Pacific lamprey fish
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PORTLAND,...
Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ALEXANDRIA,...
2 teens indicted on murder, battery charges in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist captured on video
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp RENO,...
Downers Grove man secretly recorded hundreds of women, 13-year-old girl: prosecutors
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DUPAGE...
Ukraine’s First Lady Goes on $1.1M Cartier Spending Spree During September 2023 NYC Trip?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Claim:...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News5 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News5 days ago
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
-
News6 days ago
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
-
News5 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News6 days ago
PepsiCo reveals truth about Tesla’s semitruck fleet after subjecting them to ‘hellacious’ and dangerous delivery routes
-
News7 days ago
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
-
News5 days ago
Grant Cardone argues these two major US cities are some of ‘the worst markets to be in right now’ for real estate investors — here’s why