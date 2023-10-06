News
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, voiced his disgust for the venue where the Trump civil fraud trial is being held, describing it as having an unpleasant odor and being a “disgrace.”
Eric Trump made these remarks during an interview on the right-wing news channel Newsmax following his day at the New York State Supreme Court building in Lower Manhattan.
“The courthouse I was in today, it’s disgusting. It smells. You had cables running across all the walls. It’s a disgrace and the fact that that’s a representation of our legal system…” he said this week. “You see the same thing at airports. I mean how many times do you fly through an airport and you see acoustical airport tiles that are falling down, right?”
The civil trial for a $250 million lawsuit brought forth by New York’s Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, the Trump Organization, and his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, commenced on Monday.
Donald Trump, who has largely steered clear of courtrooms, has been attending the Manhattan court where prosecutors accuse him, his company, and his family of deliberately inflating property values to commit insurance fraud. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Eric Trump’s tactless remarks opened him to criticism on social media.
“New York County Supreme Court is not disgusting, nor does it smell,’’ wrote one X user. “It has a magnificent mural in the ceiling of its central rotunda detaling the history of justice from ancient times. It is a consummate courthouse, and Eric Trump is just a whining crybaby.”
The New York State Court website says the New York Supreme Court’s first-floor entrance boasts a dramatic vestibule leading to a majestic colonnade and the grand rotunda. It highlights Italian and American marbles throughout the space.
Wait until you get a wiff of jail! Former President Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump, raged about how offensive he found the smell of the New York courtroom where their civil trial for fraud is being conducted, Newsweek reported on Thursday!
Linda #PerSista!⚘ (@LindaResista) October 5, 2023
While the fraud trial is ongoing, the Trumps have already suffered a significant setback. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Sept. 26 that Trump and his associates had inflated property values in financial statements, misleading banks and insurers. The civil trial will primarily determine the size of the penalty.
In response to Judge Engoron’s summary judgment, which ordered the revocation of some of their business licenses in New York and the transfer of properties named in the judgment to independent receivers, on Wednesday, Trump and his sons appealed the judge’s pre-trial ruling.
During this week’s proceedings, Cameron Harris, an accountant from Whitley Penn, Trump’s accounting firm, testified. Harris asserted that Eric Trump “set the tone at the top” of the Trump Organization and emphasized that the Trumps bore ultimate responsibility for their financial statements.
“Eric Trump whining about the smell and appearance of a courtroom is the height of hypocrisy, given the fact that he and his family are accused of massive fraud. He should be more worried about the smell of prison soap,” wrote another X user.
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
By Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sam Bankman-Fried’s college roommate and ex-colleague, Gary Wang, testified on Thursday at the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder’s fraud trial that Bankman-Fried told him to give a hedge fund they co-owned special trading privileges on FTX.
The special privileges granted to the hedge fund, Alameda Research, included a $65 billion line of credit, several orders of magnitude bigger than the amount other users were able to borrow, he said. Alameda had withdrawn $8 billion from FTX by the time of the exchange’s bankruptcy in November 2022, Wang testified.
“It withdrew so much that FTX was not able to repay customers who were trying to withdraw,” Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer, said on the stand. He added that Bankman-Fried had directed him to implement the changes giving Alameda special privileges.
Wang, 30, is the first of three former close associates of Bankman-Fried to testify at the trial, which began on Tuesday. All three have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Bankman-Fried’s trial kicked off nearly a year after FTX froze customer withdrawals and declared bankruptcy in a dramatic collapse that shocked financial markets and left its founder’s reputation in tatters.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say the 31-year-old former billionaire stole billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to plug losses at Alameda, buy real estate and donate to U.S. political candidates.
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Mark Cohen, said in his opening statement that cooperating witnesses like Wang may be “spinning” Bankman-Fried’s decisions they agreed with at the time as “sinister.”
Earlier on Thursday, Matt Huang, the head of a crypto-focused hedge fund, Paradigm, which invested in FTX, said he was told Alameda received “no preferential treatment” on the platform.
Huang said he was concerned about links between the two firms, but said Paradigm was “assured that they would become less linked over time.”
Paradigm invested $278 million in FTX starting in 2021, but has now written off the investment entirely, Huang said.
‘NO ONE DOESN’T LIKE RESEARCH’
Wang said he was born in China and moved to the United States at age 7. He met Bankman-Fried at a math camp in high school and they later became roommates at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prosecutors showed the jury a picture of the pair smiling outdoors at MIT, with Wang wearing a green T-shirt and Bankman-Fried in a blue T-shirt.
He and Bankman-Fried founded Alameda in 2017. While both moved on to FTX after it was founded in 2019, they remained Alameda’s sole owners, with Bankman-Fried owning 90% and Wang the remaining 10%. They were among 10 roommates at a $35 million penthouse in the Bahamas, where FTX was based.
Wang said Bankman-Fried decided to name the firm Alameda Research because it “makes it easier to do business if the name doesn’t mention trading or cryptocurrency.”
Prosecutors then played the jury a recording of an interview in which Bankman-Fried said he knew banks would not work with Alameda if it were called “Shitcoin Daytraders Inc.”
“But no one doesn’t like research,” Bankman-Fried said in the recording.
Wang is expected to continue testifying on Friday. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.
Other cooperating witnesses set to testify include Nishad Singh, FTX’s former engineering chief, and Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former chief executive officer and Bankman-Fried’s on-and-off girlfriend.
BANKMAN-FRIED’S PARENTS PASS NOTES
Earlier on Thursday, jurors heard from Adam Yedidia, a former FTX computer programmer who reported to Wang and was also friends with Bankman-Fried at MIT.
Yedidia said that in fixing an error in FTX’s code in June 2022, he saw that Alameda owed FTX $8 billion. The debt had arisen because the exchange could not open its own bank accounts and had instructed FTX’s users to wire money to Alameda, he said.
But Yedidia grew concerned that the debt was too large, and asked Bankman-Fried about it while playing padel tennis at their Bahamas apartment complex. He said Bankman-Fried appeared worried as well.
“Sam said something like, ‘we were bulletproof last year, but we’re not bulletproof this year,'” Yedidia testified on Thursday.
At the trial on Thursday, Bankman-Fried took a break from typing on a laptop on the defense table in front of him to look up at Yedidia as he walked by before testifying. Yedidia did not turn to look at him.
The defendant’s parents, the Stanford Law School professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, took notes on a yellow legal pad that they passed back and forth to each other as Yedidia testified.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Amy Stevens and Matthew Lewis)
Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: ‘Shocking stuff’
For the most part, consumers don’t see where their trash ends up after they put it in a bin out on the curb. A shocking video shared on Reddit’s r/anticonsumption forum shows one location that is bearing the consequences of the world’s trash and recycling problem.
The video shows copious amounts of plastic bottles, trash, and plastic washing up on the shores of Guatemala. With each movement of the waves, the debris topples over itself and fills almost the entire frame.
Worldwide, developing countries like Guatemala are a significant contributor of marine plastics in part because they lack adequate waste infrastructure to handle their growing consumer economies.
Guatemala has a historically poor waste management program. In the country, there are limited water treatment facilities and regulated landfills. Sewage pours into riverways, which deposit into our oceans and critical habitats like coral reefs.
The Intercept reported that “in recent years, several internationally funded projects to build new wastewater infrastructure have been put on hold, possibly a result of Guatemala’s scandal-plagued government.”
Further, the United States continues to send hundreds of thousands of tons of waste to Latin American countries each year, including Guatemala, effectively using the region as a dump and exacerbating the problem, according to Latin American Post.
One effort that has been made in recent years is the installation of bio-fences — plastic booms made from recycled plastic bottles and netting — to try and capture the floating waste so it can be removed from waterways. However, the scale of this tool is limited and still requires human intervention to haul the debris away.
Commenters were disturbed by the sheer volume of trash.
“Shocking stuff. This Earth is suffering so bad and yet we still push this ‘consume more junk’ attitude,” one commenter wrote.
“There is no such place as ‘Away.’ We don’t throw things ‘away’ when we’re done with them,” another user wrote. “They don’t disappear into a magical place called ‘Away’ where they never trouble anyone again. It all ends up somewhere.”
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire member of his Mar-a-Lago club who then shared it with at least 45 others, according to ABC News and The New York Times.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team and the FBI have interviewed the billionaire, Anthony Pratt, at least twice, according to ABC News. Pratt is among more than 80 potential witnesses that may testify against Trump in the classified documents trial, according to the Times.
Pratt, the owner of US-based packaging company Pratt Industries, shared the information with more than a dozen foreign officials as well as employees and journalists, sources told the outlet.
Pratt told investigators that he brought up the U.S. submarine fleet, which they had discussed before, sources said.
Via ABC News:
According to Pratt’s account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump — “leaning” toward Pratt as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.
After meeting with Trump, Pratt shared the information with at least 45 others, according to the report. Pratt told investigators he could not determine whether what Trump told him was true but investigators cautioned him not to repeat the numbers Trump allegedly told him, underscoring the potentially sensitive nature of the information, sources told the outlet.
Another witness who previously worked at Mar-a-Lago also told investigators that he heard Pratt relaying the information to others within minutes of his meeting with Trump. The ex-employee told investigators that he was “shocked” and “bothered” that Trump provided seemingly sensitive information to a foreign citizen, according to the report.
Pratt told investigators that Trump did not show him any government documents and insisted that what he told others was to show them that he was advocating for his country in the U.S., according to ABC’s sources. Some of the officials who were told were involved in negotiations with the Biden administration to purchase nuclear submarines from the United States at the time.
The incident was not included in Smith’s indictment of Trump, who was charged with illegally retaining national security documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.
A Trump spokesperson told ABC News that the report lacks “proper context and relevant information.”
“President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law,” the spokesperson said.
Joe Hockey, a former Australian ambassador to the U.S., downplayed the information that was shared.
“If that’s all that was discussed, we already know all that,” he told the Times. “We have had Australians serving with Americans on U.S. submarines for years, and we share the same technology and the same weapons as the U.S. Navy.”
But the Times also noted that Trump has been known to share classified information with others, including at an infamous 2017 White House meeting with two Russian officials shortly after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that prosecutors will likely use Pratt’s testimony to “establish a pattern of Trump being cavalier with sensitive information and the government’s secrets.”
“There was an infamous Oval Office meeting with two Russian officials where he is said to have spilled some sensitive information that upset Israeli officials,” she said, according to Mediaite. “He tweeted out a classified picture of an Iranian launch site, I think it was in 2019. This is something he has done for a while. This is the kind of behavior that added to why President Biden cut off Trump’s briefings that ex-presidents get to sensitive information and classified briefings, because according to the current president, you know, what could happen other than that Trump would slip up and say something?”
“Hard to envision a trained, well-funded foreign intelligence service not taking advantage of this personality trait,” former FBI counterintelligence official Pete Strzok tweeted.
Columnist David Rothkopf predicted that the report was just “the tip of the iceberg.”
“He didn’t keep all those classified docs because his inner archivist demanded it. It was because he saw value in them…and the value came from sharing the information with people who shouldn’t have it,” he wrote.
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen predicted that the incident would be used by prosecutors to show Trump’s “culpability.”
“It also sheds light on his intent. In any criminal case, you have to prove state of mind, and so it’s relevant on that ground,” he said, according to Mediaite. “But we do have to caution, of course, it’s a media report now. It does not appear to be in the case, certainly is not in the existing charges. We’ll see if it enters the case, but very damaging, even if it turns out not to have been strictly accurate.”
Former Defense Secretary William Cohen blasted Trump over the reported revelation.
“He’s given away secrets in the past ― will do so in the future. In this case here, he’s being given the benefit of the doubt ― how much more evidence do we need of his misbehavior in terms of attacking our institution?” he told CNN. “The military, he thinks those who give life and limb for service to the country, are ‘losers’ and ’suckers.’ He’s throwing the intelligence community under the bus in Helsinki. Everything he has done has been to undermine respect for this country of ours.”
“This is just one more example why we should never allow, never vote, to allow him to get his hands on classified information in the future,” Cohen added. “He shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office ever.”
Cohen: How much more evidence do we need… This is just one more example of why we should never vote to allow him to get his hands on classified information in the future. He shouldn’t be anywhere near the oval office ever. pic.twitter.com/DybJLVYRWM
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2023
