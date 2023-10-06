News
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire member of his Mar-a-Lago club who then shared it with at least 45 others, according to ABC News and The New York Times.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team and the FBI have interviewed the billionaire, Anthony Pratt, at least twice, according to ABC News. Pratt is among more than 80 potential witnesses that may testify against Trump in the classified documents trial, according to the Times.
Pratt, the owner of US-based packaging company Pratt Industries, shared the information with more than a dozen foreign officials as well as employees and journalists, sources told the outlet.
Pratt told investigators that he brought up the U.S. submarine fleet, which they had discussed before, sources said.
Via ABC News:
According to Pratt’s account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump — “leaning” toward Pratt as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.
After meeting with Trump, Pratt shared the information with at least 45 others, according to the report. Pratt told investigators he could not determine whether what Trump told him was true but investigators cautioned him not to repeat the numbers Trump allegedly told him, underscoring the potentially sensitive nature of the information, sources told the outlet.
Another witness who previously worked at Mar-a-Lago also told investigators that he heard Pratt relaying the information to others within minutes of his meeting with Trump. The ex-employee told investigators that he was “shocked” and “bothered” that Trump provided seemingly sensitive information to a foreign citizen, according to the report.
Pratt told investigators that Trump did not show him any government documents and insisted that what he told others was to show them that he was advocating for his country in the U.S., according to ABC’s sources. Some of the officials who were told were involved in negotiations with the Biden administration to purchase nuclear submarines from the United States at the time.
The incident was not included in Smith’s indictment of Trump, who was charged with illegally retaining national security documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.
A Trump spokesperson told ABC News that the report lacks “proper context and relevant information.”
“President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law,” the spokesperson said.
Joe Hockey, a former Australian ambassador to the U.S., downplayed the information that was shared.
“If that’s all that was discussed, we already know all that,” he told the Times. “We have had Australians serving with Americans on U.S. submarines for years, and we share the same technology and the same weapons as the U.S. Navy.”
But the Times also noted that Trump has been known to share classified information with others, including at an infamous 2017 White House meeting with two Russian officials shortly after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that prosecutors will likely use Pratt’s testimony to “establish a pattern of Trump being cavalier with sensitive information and the government’s secrets.”
“There was an infamous Oval Office meeting with two Russian officials where he is said to have spilled some sensitive information that upset Israeli officials,” she said, according to Mediaite. “He tweeted out a classified picture of an Iranian launch site, I think it was in 2019. This is something he has done for a while. This is the kind of behavior that added to why President Biden cut off Trump’s briefings that ex-presidents get to sensitive information and classified briefings, because according to the current president, you know, what could happen other than that Trump would slip up and say something?”
“Hard to envision a trained, well-funded foreign intelligence service not taking advantage of this personality trait,” former FBI counterintelligence official Pete Strzok tweeted.
Columnist David Rothkopf predicted that the report was just “the tip of the iceberg.”
“He didn’t keep all those classified docs because his inner archivist demanded it. It was because he saw value in them…and the value came from sharing the information with people who shouldn’t have it,” he wrote.
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen predicted that the incident would be used by prosecutors to show Trump’s “culpability.”
“It also sheds light on his intent. In any criminal case, you have to prove state of mind, and so it’s relevant on that ground,” he said, according to Mediaite. “But we do have to caution, of course, it’s a media report now. It does not appear to be in the case, certainly is not in the existing charges. We’ll see if it enters the case, but very damaging, even if it turns out not to have been strictly accurate.”
Former Defense Secretary William Cohen blasted Trump over the reported revelation.
“He’s given away secrets in the past ― will do so in the future. In this case here, he’s being given the benefit of the doubt ― how much more evidence do we need of his misbehavior in terms of attacking our institution?” he told CNN. “The military, he thinks those who give life and limb for service to the country, are ‘losers’ and ’suckers.’ He’s throwing the intelligence community under the bus in Helsinki. Everything he has done has been to undermine respect for this country of ours.”
“This is just one more example why we should never allow, never vote, to allow him to get his hands on classified information in the future,” Cohen added. “He shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office ever.”
Cohen: How much more evidence do we need… This is just one more example of why we should never vote to allow him to get his hands on classified information in the future. He shouldn’t be anywhere near the oval office ever. pic.twitter.com/DybJLVYRWM
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2023
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
-
Sleeping “pods,” which have become popular with San Francisco’s tech workers, are not up to code.
-
A San Francisco authority issued a violation for the pods on Tuesday, The SF Examiner reported.
-
The $700-a-month pods are four-foot-high boxes made out of wood and steel.
Tiny sleeping “pods,” which have proved a hit with San Francisco’s tech community, are not up to code, city officials said.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection issued a notice violation for the pods, which contain beds, but no windows, on Tuesday, The San Francisco Examiner reported. The department said the pods, located in Mint Plaza, were illegally installed without a residential building permit.
If the building wants to keep the pods, it must file the required permits by the start of November, obtain official approval by December 2, and have inspectors sign off on the changes before the start of the new year, the outlet reported.
Representatives for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, made outside normal working hours.
The pods, which are four-foot-high boxes constructed from wood and steel, made headlines after tech workers praised the spaces in interviews with ABC 7 News.
In San Francisco, the Brownstone-made pods go for $700 per month. Brownstone CEO James Stallworth told SFGATE the company had a lot of inquiries from people who are interested in AI.
Young workers flocking to the city for new opportunities praised the spaces for their ease and networking opportunities.
Tech startup founder Christian Lewis posted photos of his experience in one of the pods on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month.
“People are getting bitchy but i’m not sure what for. i’m just trying to stay within the city of San Francisco without paying $4,000 a month or getting stabbed, and i think this is a great solution so far,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of cool people here too.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Why a Tennessee Powerball jackpot winner won’t get $1.4 billion
(NEXSTAR) — After more than 30 consecutive drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.4 billion. However, if you’re lucky enough to win during Saturday’s drawing, you should know — you won’t exactly be an instant billionaire.
At its current size, the jackpot ranks as the third-largest in Powerball history, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California and a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, and Tennessee) in 2016. It’s also the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, though it could grow again before the next drawing:
-
$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California
-
$1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida
-
$1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee
-
$1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina
-
$1.4 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 7, 2023
-
$1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine
-
$1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois
-
$1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California
-
$1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
-
$768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
These are the best, worst states to win the lottery in
As fun as it is to fantasize about scoring a $1.4 billion paycheck, anyone lucky enough to beat the overwhelming odds to win the jackpot will be taking home far less than that.
There are a few reasons for this.
First, how the jackpot is paid out. Powerball jackpot winners can either take their winnings as a lump sum or an annuitized option of a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year. The annuitized option is represented by the estimated jackpot size of $1.4 billion, while the lump sum is the cash value — $643.7 million for the current series.
The cash option (which you may want to think twice about taking) is what Powerball officials consider to be the amount of money needed to fund the annuity option. That means for this jackpot, Powerball officials estimate they’ll have $643.7 million in the prize pool at the time of the drawing and that that is enough to fund the annuity option.
If you win the jackpot and want your money right away, you’ll want to opt for the cash option, and if you want the largest payout in the end, you’ll want the annuity option. Opting for the annuity payout doesn’t guarantee you’ll be a billionaire, though.
Win the Powerball jackpot? Think twice before taking the cash
That is because of taxes.
While there are nine states that do not have a state lottery withholding on winnings, including Tennessee, every state lottery has to withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes this large. After you tack on additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld. At best, you’ll find yourself with a lump sum of roughly $405.6 million, or $883.1 million total in annuitized payments, according to an analysis by USA Mega.
But, depending on where you live, you’ll see even more withheld for state taxes. A winner with a single federal filing status in Arizona would have the best outcome, receiving either $389.5 million in a lump sum, or about $848.1 million after 30 annuitized payouts, USA Mega reports. A New York winner would lose the most to taxes, with a lump sum of $335.4 million or $730.5 million in annuitized payments.
That is, of course, if they are the sole Powerball jackpot winner.
If there are multiple tickets that match the winning numbers, the jackpot will be split. Of the more than 200 Powerball jackpots that have been won since 2003, 18 have been split by two or more winning tickets.
Powerball: What’s the largest jackpot ever won in Tennessee, other states?
The most recent was a $632.6 million jackpot split by two tickets, one each in California and Wisconsin in January 2022. Both winners selected cash options, equating to about $225.1 million (the cash value was $450.2 million when the jackpot was won) before taxes.
Experts do say, however, that there are certain numbers you can select when buying your Powerball ticket that will help you avoid sharing the prize (though your odds at the jackpot will remain the same, slim rate as everyone else’s).
If you’re ready to try your luck, the next Powerball drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition to Saturdays, drawings are held every Monday and Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Ukrainian Armed Forces say long-range “fire fist” hinders Russia’s counter-battery warfare
Western rocket and artillery systems have enabled the Ukrainian Armed Forces to create a long-range “fire fist” that impedes the Russian army’s ability to effectively conduct counter-battery operations.
Source: Military Media Center, citing Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Rocket Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the Ukrainian General Staff
Details: Baranov said that the pillars of modern artillery are the highest level of automation, the latest digital developments for artillery reconnaissance, automated fire control systems and counter-battery weapons.
Nowadays, the absolute majority, sometimes up to 90%, of the fire damage to Russian forces and equipment falls on rocket forces and artillery, the officer noted.
Quote: “We don’t wait for enemy artillery to open fire; we detect it beforehand and destroy it before the enemy is ready to strike our positions. We do this with great care to avoid harm to our troops, civilians and infrastructure. The enemy cannot get our long-range assets while we can hit theirs.
We combined Western high-precision missile and artillery systems and created a long-range ‘fire fist’ that hits so firmly that the enemy is no longer able to conduct effective counter-battery warfare against us.
We achieve this success through the professionalism of our personnel, the use of new software products, and the introduction of an automated fire control system.
We do everything we can to force the enemy to end this war on our terms and to ensure that they no longer have any desire to fight against Ukraine.”
Details: Baranov believes that “an artilleryman must know what the infantry is supposed to do better than the infantry itself”, as rocket forces and artillerymen develop suggestions for engaging the Russians in a way that does not hit the Ukrainian troops and ensures a joint victory.
“Sometimes I jokingly wish my brothers-in-arms: I wish you to put a 155-calibre shell in the eye of a squirrel 28 kilometres away,” said the officer.
The brigadier general also stated that Ukrainians are mastering Western artillery systems many times faster than stipulated by NATO standards.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
