News
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme will not have their charges dropped after the state attorney general said the group was “brainwashed” into believing former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, a judge ruled Friday morning.
The decision comes after motions to dismiss charges were filed last week by two defendants, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry. The two defendants are part of a group of 16 Michigan Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.” Each of the 16 faces eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery.
President Joe Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes, a result confirmed by a GOP-led state Senate investigation in 2021.
Attorneys for the defendants argued the case should be thrown out before it began after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Sept. 18 virtual event that the electors “legit believe” Trump won the election.
“These are people who have been brainwashed,” Nessel said, adding that the case would be tried in a county that is “very, very Democratic-leaning.”
An Ingham County District Court judge, Kristen Simmons, said Friday morning that the state attorney general’s comments were “speculation” and were not enough evidence to dismiss the case. She said the matter could be further discussed at evidentiary hearings that are set to begin Oct. 12.
Michigan is one of seven states where false Electoral College certificates were submitted declaring Trump the winner despite the confirmation. But it’s the only state where the accused false electors face criminal charges.
In a motion to dismiss charges, attorneys for both Henry and Brown had argued Nessel’s comments were an admission from prosecutors that there was no criminal intent behind the actions, which is required for all eight of the charges.
Nessel’s office argued in response that the judge could not determine if there was sufficient evidence of intent without first holding a preliminary examination, also known as evidentiary hearings. The office called Nessel’s comments “abbreviated remarks that she intended for a private audience” and said it was an opinion that was not relevant to the case.
Henry and several others, including former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, are scheduled to appear for the Oct. 12 hearing. During this hearing, Judge Simmons will determine whether probable cause exists for the cases to move forward. All 16 defendants have pleaded not guilty.
News
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
Striking United Auto Workers have a long wish list of concessions they want from Detroit’s big three automakers, including higher wages, shorter work weeks, and more benefits.
So far, those demands have proven too big of an ask. Despite thousands of striking workers disrupting production at key auto manufacturing plants, a deal is yet to be struck between workers and Ford Motor Company (F) – Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) – Get Free Report, and Stellantis (STLA) – Get Free Report, which owns Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep.
Ford on Oct. 4 announced bad news impacting many workers who have yet to walk the picket line. Many are likely disappointed.
Striking workers take a toll on Ford Motors
The Great Financial Crisis resulted in bankruptcy for General Motors. Ford narrowly escaped that fate thanks to loans it had taken out in 2006 and concessions from auto workers, including a decision to use company stock to finance half of its new retiree health care trust.
The U.S. auto industry has changed a lot since then. The once embattled automakers are pocketing record profits. Workers believe it’s time for them to step up by offering a record contract.
The UAW’s wish list includes a return to pensions for new workers that were eliminated in the Great Recession, a 32-hour workweek, and cost-of-living increases. They’re also angling for pay increases of up to 40%.
Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have said meeting those demands would put them at risk of losing out to competitors at a critical time for the industry.
Electric vehicles are quickly displacing conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Without significant investments, the big three may struggle to catch up to EV pioneers, including Tesla (TSLA) – Get Free Report, the market share leader.
More Business of EVs:
EVs account for about 7% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. However, analysts believe they’ll represent over one-quarter of all vehicle sales by 2026.
“Our competitors across the country and around the world, most of whom are non-union, will waste no time seizing the opportunity we would be handing them,” wrote General Motors’ President Mark Reuss in a recent op-ed for the Detroit Free Press.
In mid-September, Ford’s Chief Executive Jim Farley claimed meeting the UAW’s demands could put the car company on a path to bankruptcy, hamstringing efforts to keep pace with the likes of Honda (HMC) – Get Free Report, Toyota (TM) – Get Free Report, and others plowing big money into hybrid cars and trucks and EVs.
He isn’t alone in that worry. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on his social media company X (formerly Twitter), that the UAW’s wish list is bad news for the big three.
UAW President Shawn Fain takes issue with that conclusion, noting that meeting worker demands would have left Ford, GM, and Stellantis with billions in profits over the past few years. In the first half of 2023, the three automakers reported about $21 billion in profit, according to Fain.
The impasse is starting to be costly for Ford, causing it to make tough decisions impacting many workers.
Following a recent offer to UAW workers that included higher pay, a faster track to top wages, and higher contributions to worker retirement accounts, Ford announced on Oct. 4 that it would lay off employees because of disruptions caused by striking workers.
Specifically, 400 workers at its Livonia transmission plant and Sterling Heights axle plant in Michigan were given the bad news not to report to work. Including workers previously laid off, the total number of workers sidelined by Ford is above 1,300.
Ford says that its latest decision directly results from reduced production at Chicago Assembly Plant. Workers went on strike there on Sept. 29. The resulting dip in vehicle production, including the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, has reduced the need for auto parts manufactured at the two plants.
Laid-off workers won’t be able to collect unemployment benefits. However, they will receive assistance from the UAW.
Forget Ford – Sign up to see what stocks we’re buying now
News
‘The Last of Us’ star Ashley Johnson sues Brian Foster, alleging ‘depraved’ sexual abuse. Six women join suit
This report contains graphic details of alleged abuse.
“The Last of Us” and “Critical Role” star Ashley Johnson, along with six other women, is suing her ex-boyfriend Brian W. Foster, alleging crimes including sexual battery, stalking and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
On Tuesday, the seven women filed a civil suit in a Los Angeles County court against Foster, best known for hosting and producing “Talks Machina,” a weekly web series that discussed the “Dungeons & Dragons” livestream series “Critical Role.” Johnson is a main cast member on “Critical Role,” but Foster left “Talks Machina” in 2021, and the web series ended with his departure.
The complaints in the lawsuit, obtained by The Times, vary from woman to woman, although several overlap. Allegations include that Foster committed acts of domestic violence, assault, gender violence and violations of civil rights. Foster’s actions made Johnson fear that he was planning to kill her, according to the court filing.
All seven women reside in California, and one of the plaintiffs is Johnson’s sister, Haylie Langseth, who alleges in the lawsuit that she was groped and harassed by an intoxicated Foster at a family party in front of her children.
Foster did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment, and no legal representation for Foster is listed in the complaint.
Read more: In ‘The Last of Us,’ Ashley Johnson gave Ellie life. Here’s why her casting was perfect
“Fueled by chronic abuse of drugs and alcohol, Defendant Brian Wayne Foster has, for the last decade, demonstrated a disturbing pattern and practice of chilling and depraved behavior towards women,” reads the lawsuit. “The women unfortunate enough to have crossed his path were subjected to a common thread of physical and sexual violence as well as mental and emotional abuse. Foster has left a trail of victims whose lives he sought to control through various lies, threats, intimidation, and manipulation.”
According to the lawsuit, Johnson said Foster threatened to extort her for $150,000, saying he would release “personal information.” The actor said she also faced “consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in [Johnson’s] face.” Johnson alleges in the suit that, while berating her, Foster urinated on her floor in an act of aggression and humiliation and that she had to scrub the floor herself when he refused to clean up the mess.
Per the suit, Johnson broke up with Foster in March. At the time, she alleges, he was living in her Los Angeles home and cutting her off from friends and family, in part by tampering with the internet connection at her house. She says she had poor cell service and relied on WiFi for making and receiving calls.
In April, Foster allegedly posted a picture of Johnson’s dogs on Instagram with the location of the photo tagged as “Robert Blake Garden’s.” Robert Blake was an actor infamously known for being acquitted of his wife’s murder (although a civil jury later found that Blake had “intentionally caused” his wife’s death.) “Johnson, terrified by Foster’s post, fled from her home in fear for her life,” reads the suit. “The following day, Johnson went to the police.”
Read more: Jimmie Allen is sued by a former manager for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking
Johnson sought help in May from the Los Angeles Police Department, which investigated her complaints. The suit states that an officer reviewed footage of Foster carrying around a large black duffel bag — allegedly containing two airsoft guns modified to appear to be real guns and a garrote, which is a strangulation device — and an orange ammo case.
“Due to the alarming nature of Foster’s conduct,” the officer “went to an after-hours judge and filed an immediate Emergency Protective Order on behalf of Johnson,” reads the suit. “After the judge signed off on the EPO, Foster was removed from Johnson’s house by the police.”
Foster then allegedly commandeered Johnson’s home security cameras and microphones to monitor her and track her comings and goings, violating the protective order.
In August, Foster filed a response to the Emergency Protective Order, obtained by The Times, in which he refuted Johnson’s allegations of abuse and stated he did not agree to the request for a protective order. “I do not own any firearms, or a gun license, and all of the allegations … that say I was carrying an ‘ammo box’ are untrue,” Foster wrote. “Petitioner knows that I was planning to take a 2 week camping trip. I had purchased a Trail Box from Bespoke Post for that trip.”
Read more: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault; star ‘absolutely’ denies claims
The other women involved in the suit allege that Foster groped them and sexually harassed them in various ways, including by forcing his hands down their pants and sending obscene text messages threatening forcible sexual acts.
“After years of suffering Foster’s abuse and after being pushed towards an emotional breakdown as a result, Plaintiffs have had enough,” the suit reads. “While Plaintiffs have remained private and avoided publicity, they now pursue this action as a cautionary tale. Plaintiffs seek to lift the veil of silence to prevent others from being similarly victimized by Foster. No woman should be forced to live with the cruelty and fear that Plaintiffs and others have experienced at Foster’s hands.
Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
News
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, voiced his disgust for the venue where the Trump civil fraud trial is being held, describing it as having an unpleasant odor and being a “disgrace.”
Eric Trump made these remarks during an interview on the right-wing news channel Newsmax following his day at the New York State Supreme Court building in Lower Manhattan.
“The courthouse I was in today, it’s disgusting. It smells. You had cables running across all the walls. It’s a disgrace and the fact that that’s a representation of our legal system…” he said this week. “You see the same thing at airports. I mean how many times do you fly through an airport and you see acoustical airport tiles that are falling down, right?”
Trending Today:
The civil trial for a $250 million lawsuit brought forth by New York’s Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, the Trump Organization, and his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, commenced on Monday.
Donald Trump, who has largely steered clear of courtrooms, has been attending the Manhattan court where prosecutors accuse him, his company, and his family of deliberately inflating property values to commit insurance fraud. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Eric Trump’s tactless remarks opened him to criticism on social media.
“New York County Supreme Court is not disgusting, nor does it smell,’’ wrote one X user. “It has a magnificent mural in the ceiling of its central rotunda detaling the history of justice from ancient times. It is a consummate courthouse, and Eric Trump is just a whining crybaby.”
The New York State Court website says the New York Supreme Court’s first-floor entrance boasts a dramatic vestibule leading to a majestic colonnade and the grand rotunda. It highlights Italian and American marbles throughout the space.
Wait until you get a wiff of jail! Former President Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump, raged about how offensive he found the smell of the New York courtroom where their civil trial for fraud is being conducted, Newsweek reported on Thursday!
—
Linda #PerSista!⚘ (@LindaResista) October 5, 2023
While the fraud trial is ongoing, the Trumps have already suffered a significant setback. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Sept. 26 that Trump and his associates had inflated property values in financial statements, misleading banks and insurers. The civil trial will primarily determine the size of the penalty.
In response to Judge Engoron’s summary judgment, which ordered the revocation of some of their business licenses in New York and the transfer of properties named in the judgment to independent receivers, on Wednesday, Trump and his sons appealed the judge’s pre-trial ruling.
During this week’s proceedings, Cameron Harris, an accountant from Whitley Penn, Trump’s accounting firm, testified. Harris asserted that Eric Trump “set the tone at the top” of the Trump Organization and emphasized that the Trumps bore ultimate responsibility for their financial statements.
“Eric Trump whining about the smell and appearance of a courtroom is the height of hypocrisy, given the fact that he and his family are accused of massive fraud. He should be more worried about the smell of prison soap,” wrote another X user.
Read the original story here.
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
‘The Last of Us’ star Ashley Johnson sues Brian Foster, alleging ‘depraved’ sexual abuse. Six women join suit
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: ‘Shocking stuff’
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
Why a Tennessee Powerball jackpot winner won’t get $1.4 billion
Ukrainian Armed Forces say long-range “fire fist” hinders Russia’s counter-battery warfare
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
Interesting Articles
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LANSING,...
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Striking...
‘The Last of Us’ star Ashley Johnson sues Brian Foster, alleging ‘depraved’ sexual abuse. Six women join suit
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: ‘Shocking stuff’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp For...
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Tech...
Why a Tennessee Powerball jackpot winner won’t get $1.4 billion
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp (NEXSTAR)...
Ukrainian Armed Forces say long-range “fire fist” hinders Russia’s counter-battery warfare
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Western...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News5 days ago
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
-
News5 days ago
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
-
News4 days ago
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
-
News4 days ago
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
-
News3 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News4 days ago
In election year, Taiwan’s national day becomes polarising celebration
-
News7 days ago
See inside the world’s largest private jet, a Boeing 747 typically used by governments and the world’s top elite