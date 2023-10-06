News
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
Sleeping “pods,” which have become popular with San Francisco’s tech workers, are not up to code.
A San Francisco authority issued a violation for the pods on Tuesday, The SF Examiner reported.
The $700-a-month pods are four-foot-high boxes made out of wood and steel.
Tiny sleeping “pods,” which have proved a hit with San Francisco’s tech community, are not up to code, city officials said.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection issued a notice violation for the pods, which contain beds, but no windows, on Tuesday, The San Francisco Examiner reported. The department said the pods, located in Mint Plaza, were illegally installed without a residential building permit.
If the building wants to keep the pods, it must file the required permits by the start of November, obtain official approval by December 2, and have inspectors sign off on the changes before the start of the new year, the outlet reported.
Representatives for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, made outside normal working hours.
The pods, which are four-foot-high boxes constructed from wood and steel, made headlines after tech workers praised the spaces in interviews with ABC 7 News.
In San Francisco, the Brownstone-made pods go for $700 per month. Brownstone CEO James Stallworth told SFGATE the company had a lot of inquiries from people who are interested in AI.
Young workers flocking to the city for new opportunities praised the spaces for their ease and networking opportunities.
Tech startup founder Christian Lewis posted photos of his experience in one of the pods on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month.
“People are getting bitchy but i’m not sure what for. i’m just trying to stay within the city of San Francisco without paying $4,000 a month or getting stabbed, and i think this is a great solution so far,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of cool people here too.”
Why a Tennessee Powerball jackpot winner won’t get $1.4 billion
(NEXSTAR) — After more than 30 consecutive drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.4 billion. However, if you’re lucky enough to win during Saturday’s drawing, you should know — you won’t exactly be an instant billionaire.
At its current size, the jackpot ranks as the third-largest in Powerball history, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California and a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, and Tennessee) in 2016. It’s also the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, though it could grow again before the next drawing:
$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California
$1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida
$1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee
$1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina
$1.4 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 7, 2023
$1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine
$1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois
$1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California
$1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
$768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
These are the best, worst states to win the lottery in
As fun as it is to fantasize about scoring a $1.4 billion paycheck, anyone lucky enough to beat the overwhelming odds to win the jackpot will be taking home far less than that.
There are a few reasons for this.
First, how the jackpot is paid out. Powerball jackpot winners can either take their winnings as a lump sum or an annuitized option of a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year. The annuitized option is represented by the estimated jackpot size of $1.4 billion, while the lump sum is the cash value — $643.7 million for the current series.
The cash option (which you may want to think twice about taking) is what Powerball officials consider to be the amount of money needed to fund the annuity option. That means for this jackpot, Powerball officials estimate they’ll have $643.7 million in the prize pool at the time of the drawing and that that is enough to fund the annuity option.
If you win the jackpot and want your money right away, you’ll want to opt for the cash option, and if you want the largest payout in the end, you’ll want the annuity option. Opting for the annuity payout doesn’t guarantee you’ll be a billionaire, though.
Win the Powerball jackpot? Think twice before taking the cash
That is because of taxes.
While there are nine states that do not have a state lottery withholding on winnings, including Tennessee, every state lottery has to withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes this large. After you tack on additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld. At best, you’ll find yourself with a lump sum of roughly $405.6 million, or $883.1 million total in annuitized payments, according to an analysis by USA Mega.
But, depending on where you live, you’ll see even more withheld for state taxes. A winner with a single federal filing status in Arizona would have the best outcome, receiving either $389.5 million in a lump sum, or about $848.1 million after 30 annuitized payouts, USA Mega reports. A New York winner would lose the most to taxes, with a lump sum of $335.4 million or $730.5 million in annuitized payments.
That is, of course, if they are the sole Powerball jackpot winner.
If there are multiple tickets that match the winning numbers, the jackpot will be split. Of the more than 200 Powerball jackpots that have been won since 2003, 18 have been split by two or more winning tickets.
Powerball: What’s the largest jackpot ever won in Tennessee, other states?
The most recent was a $632.6 million jackpot split by two tickets, one each in California and Wisconsin in January 2022. Both winners selected cash options, equating to about $225.1 million (the cash value was $450.2 million when the jackpot was won) before taxes.
Experts do say, however, that there are certain numbers you can select when buying your Powerball ticket that will help you avoid sharing the prize (though your odds at the jackpot will remain the same, slim rate as everyone else’s).
If you’re ready to try your luck, the next Powerball drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition to Saturdays, drawings are held every Monday and Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.
Ukrainian Armed Forces say long-range “fire fist” hinders Russia’s counter-battery warfare
Western rocket and artillery systems have enabled the Ukrainian Armed Forces to create a long-range “fire fist” that impedes the Russian army’s ability to effectively conduct counter-battery operations.
Source: Military Media Center, citing Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Rocket Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the Ukrainian General Staff
Details: Baranov said that the pillars of modern artillery are the highest level of automation, the latest digital developments for artillery reconnaissance, automated fire control systems and counter-battery weapons.
Nowadays, the absolute majority, sometimes up to 90%, of the fire damage to Russian forces and equipment falls on rocket forces and artillery, the officer noted.
Quote: “We don’t wait for enemy artillery to open fire; we detect it beforehand and destroy it before the enemy is ready to strike our positions. We do this with great care to avoid harm to our troops, civilians and infrastructure. The enemy cannot get our long-range assets while we can hit theirs.
We combined Western high-precision missile and artillery systems and created a long-range ‘fire fist’ that hits so firmly that the enemy is no longer able to conduct effective counter-battery warfare against us.
We achieve this success through the professionalism of our personnel, the use of new software products, and the introduction of an automated fire control system.
We do everything we can to force the enemy to end this war on our terms and to ensure that they no longer have any desire to fight against Ukraine.”
Details: Baranov believes that “an artilleryman must know what the infantry is supposed to do better than the infantry itself”, as rocket forces and artillerymen develop suggestions for engaging the Russians in a way that does not hit the Ukrainian troops and ensures a joint victory.
“Sometimes I jokingly wish my brothers-in-arms: I wish you to put a 155-calibre shell in the eye of a squirrel 28 kilometres away,” said the officer.
The brigadier general also stated that Ukrainians are mastering Western artillery systems many times faster than stipulated by NATO standards.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB says
SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the Sept. 4, 2022, crash, said Thursday that a single component of a critical flight control system failed, causing an unrecoverable, near-vertical descent into Puget Sound’s Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island.
About 85% of the aircraft was recovered from the ocean floor several weeks after the crash.
NTSB investigators examining the wreckage found that a component called an actuator, which moves the plane’s horizontal tail and controls the airplane’s pitch, had become disconnected. That failure would have made it impossible for the pilot to control the airplane.
Evidence showed the failure happened before the crash, not as a result of it, investigators concluded.
The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes. It was headed to the Seattle suburb of Renton from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, when it abruptly fell into Mutiny Bay and sank. The pilot and all nine passengers died.
Witnesses said, and video showed, that the plane had been level before climbing slightly and then falling, the NTSB said.
“The Mutiny Bay accident is an incredibly painful reminder that a single point of failure can lead to catastrophe in our skies,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a news release.
Weeks after the crash, the NTSB said the cause appeared to be the disconnected actuator and issued a recommendation that all operators of the DHC-3 planes immediately inspect that part of the flight control system. In early November, the FAA issued an emergency directive to operators mandating the inspections, The Seattle Times reported.
The NTSB in its final report recommends that the Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada require operators of those planes to install a secondary locking feature, so “this kind of tragedy never happens again,” Homendy said.
Friday Harbor Seaplanes didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.
Those who died in the crash include pilot Jason Winters, Sandy Williams of Spokane, Washington; Ross Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and their child Remy Mickel, of Medina, Washington; Joanne Mera of San Diego; Patricia Hicks of Spokane, Washington; Rebecca and Luke Ludwig, of Excelsior, Minnesota; and Gabrielle Hanna of Seattle.
Lawsuits have been filed in King County Superior Court by the family members of the victims against the aircraft’s charter operator, Friday Harbor Seaplanes; as well as the DHC-3 Otter manufacturer, de Havilland Aircraft of Canada; and the plane’s certificate holder, Viking Air — saying they are responsible for the deaths.
Nate Bingham, who is representing the Ludwigs’ families, said the plane crashed because of “an antiquated design with a single point of failure.”
The companies have not responded to requests for comment about the lawsuits. Northwest Seaplanes said last year it was “heartbroken” over the crash and was working with the FAA, NTSB and Coast Guard.
