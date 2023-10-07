News
Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents
Gen Z creators have been known to get candid on TikTok, especially when it comes to delving into their strained relationships with one or both parents. In fact, this past summer, a Toronto-based creator spoke on the “disrespect” that daughters endure at the hands of their toxic fathers.
In a similar vein, TikTokers are discussing their decision to go “no contact” with one or both of their parents, and young people on the app are supporting that sometimes difficult decision.
Ameya Marie Okamoto (@ameyamarieokamoto), a New York City artist and nail technician, spoke on the importance of respecting someone’s decision to go no contact with family members, as well as their right to privacy about their personal situations.
“If you come across people who have had to make this very hard decision to go no contact with their born-given support system, which maybe was not a support system for them, do not offer your f***ing opinion,” Okamoto said on Aug. 7. “It’s not your place … they do not have to explain themselves to you.”
Several TikTok users, presumably those who connected with Okamoto’s video, took to her comments to share how often they feel the need to “validate” their decision to go no contact.
“This irks me soooo much bc i always feel like i have to revalidate my decision over and over,” @hillyhayborn wrote in response to the video.
“People act like I’m the crazy person and that I need to have that relationship,” @contrashelby also commented. “I’ve cried myself to sleep too many times.”
“My inner child doesn’t understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that,” @wendyslife10 replied.
For his 2020 book Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them, author Karl Andrew Pillemer, a professor of human development at Cornell University, conducted a survey and found that about one in four Americans are believed to be estranged from another family member, according to the BBC.
“The declaration of ‘I am done’ with a family member is a powerful and distinct phenomenon. It is different from family feuds, from high-conflict situations and from relationships that are emotionally distant but still include contact,” he told the news outlet.
Cutting off a parent or loved one, according to Steve Carleton, a licensed clinical social worker, is a “multifaceted decision.”
“There can be numerous contributing factors for this choice, such as enduring physical, emotional, or psychological abuse,” he told In The Know by Yahoo in an email. “In some instances, the patterns of toxic behavior persist over time, leaving the individual feeling drained, manipulated, or belittled.
“The decision to go ‘no contact’ can serve as a protective mechanism to safeguard one’s mental health and wellbeing. It’s a way of drawing a line in the sand, of prioritizing self-care and personal growth over familial bonds,” he added. “Cutting off a parent or loved one may seem like an extreme measure, but for many individuals, it’s a necessary step towards reclaiming their personal agency and creating healthy boundaries.”
On Sept. 22, Gabi (@buttchickencheesestick), whose TikTok bio reads that she is a licensed graduate social worker and children’s therapist, revealed in a post that she felt Olivia Rodrigo‘s track “The Grudge” off her sophomore album GUTS accurately describes a person’s choice to go no contact with a parent.
“This song hits different when you’re no contact with a parent who’s made a lot of choices to hurt people,” she adds in text overlaying her video.
And Lawyer Bae (@adayinthelifeoflawyerbae) argued in a video that parents shouldn’t be praised for taking care of and providing for the children they chose to have.
“Wasn’t this your choice to have a kid? You had me, that’s what you were supposed to do,” she said on Sept. 14. “You get no gold star for doing what you’re supposed to do.”
Bunny Hedaya (@bunnyhedaya) shared her perspective as someone who chose to go no contact with her mother, who has since died.
“My mom told me that my whole life, ‘You’re gonna regret every time you’ve talked to me, whatever… The fact of the matter is that I don’t feel that way,” she revealed on Aug. 28.
Prior to her mother’s death, Hedaya contemplated having a conversation with her to let her know the ways that she’d hurt her. Ultimately, though, she decided not to bring it up.
“Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about being no contact or minimal contact … because you may actually regret the interactions that you have with that person.”
In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!
The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
More from In The Know:
Beanies, flannels and perpetual heartbreak: Gen Z-ers are ushering in Midwest emo fall
‘My hair was a way to make myself hypervisible’: One Asian creator reflects on return to natural hair color after 7 years
TikTok says these matte black shower shelves will transform your bathroom — and I believe it
9 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday
News
Stocks flip to big gains after jobs report surprise: Stock market news today
Stocks rose on Friday, coming back from losses after a stronger-than-forecast US jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up almost 1%, or about 300 points, as all the major stock gauges emerged from the red. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was also up 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained around 1.3%.
The September jobs data did not show the signs of cooling in the labor market that were forecast. The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, almost twice the number expected. That could give the Fed more evidence that the labor market remains strong, making the case for a more restrictive policy for longer.
Friday’s data is the last key payrolls report before the central bank’s next policy meeting.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
The Fed is also watching the bond markets, as Fed official Mary Daly said Thursday that if long-term bond yields remain around current levels, then policymakers may not need to raise interest rates again. The rally in yields continued Friday after the jobs print, with 10-year US Treasury yields (^TNX) going back up past 4.8%.
The bond sell-off may well continue, given there’s no clear catalyst to stem the bleeding, according to some analysts. It would take a washout in stocks or softening in the economy to prompt a retreat in yields, they believe.
Worries about growth have weighed on oil prices, which are set for their biggest weekly loss since March thanks to a clouded demand outlook. WTI crude oil futures (CL=F) wavered around $83 a barrel on Friday, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) kept hold of the key $84 level.
-
How the food industry might adapt to more widespread weight loss drugs
Consumer packed goods companies are confronting the possibility that a new wave of appetite suppressing drugs will change the way Americans eat. In the years ahead, if the medications are more widely adopted, that could translate to new shopping habits, where carts are filled with less food, and with snacks and meals that pack fewer calories.
But as Conagra CEO Sean Connolly said Friday, after the company reported earnings, food companies have been grappling with shifting consumer fads and trends for decades. “Back in the ’90s with Snack Wells, it was all about fat and calories. And if you just look in the last few years, we’ve gone from grain-free to cauliflower to keto. I mean it’s constantly evolving,” Connolly said.
Rather than being caught flat-footed by pharmaceutical advancements, Connolly described a product design process in which companies are plugged into the latest desires of the consumer, changing things like packaging, serving size and ingredients to keep up with the trends that shoppers are chasing.
“If we end up seeing changes in consumer eating patterns, let’s say they go to smaller portions, then we evolve the innovations, and we design smaller portions. If they switch to different types of nutrients, we evolve the innovation, we switch to different types of nutrients. If they change the kind of pack sizes they snack on, we’ll change that.”
Connolly also acknowledged that the potential consumer shifts prompted by the new class of drugs won’t happen overnight. “So this is the kind of stuff that will happen over 5, 10, 15 years, not over the next 6 months. But I think the key to navigating these kinds of just constantly evolving consumer environment is you have to be externally focused. You’ve got to study these consumer trends and you’ve got to rapidly design in what the consumer is looking for into your products,” he said.
-
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in afternoon trading on Friday:
Walmart (WMT): Shares of the retail giant fell by more than 3% Friday afternoon following remarks from an executive who noted that the company is seeing a “slight change” in the carts of shoppers on the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic, Wegovy, and other appetite suppressants.
Overstock (OSTK): The company’s surge continued on Friday afternoon, rising more than 12% after Camping World (CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis joined Overstock’s board, and proceeded to buy over 33,000 shares.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): Shares of the shale producer surged more than 11% Friday afternoon after reports that oil giant Exxon Mobil was finalizing a blockbuster deal to acquire it, worth about $60 billion.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Shares rose more than 2% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected decline in revenue, boosted by demand for AI and other advanced chips. Taiwan Semiconductor produces chips for Apple, Nvidia and other tech companies.
-
Dow gains more than 200 points in reversal
A Friday morning trading session that began on a sour note has turned into an afternoon surge as Wall Street reconsiders the impact of a stunning jobs report.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.8% or 250 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed more than 1%.
-
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in morning trading on Friday:
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): Shares of the shale producer surged more than 10% Friday morning after reports that oil giant Exxon Mobil was finalizing a blockbuster deal to acquire it, worth about $60 billion.
Levi Strauss (LEVI): After reporting that revenue fell short of expectations and cutting its full-year sales guidance, the clothing company fell 0.83%.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Shares rose more than 1% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected decline in revenue, boosted by demand for AI and other advanced chips. Taiwan Semiconductor produces chips for Apple, Nvidia and other tech companies.
Tesla (TSLA): Shares in Tesla fell over 2% Friday morning after the company again cut prices of its Model 3 compact sedan and the Model Y SUV. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is also suing the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk , to compel him to testify over his actions surrounding the purchase of Twitter, now called X.
-
Stunning jobs report bolsters the ‘higher for longer’ stance at the Fed
The blockbuster September jobs report released on Friday came in nearly double the figure that economists had predicted. The muscular reading offered yet another data point showing the economy is more resilient than many had expected, even in the face of an aggressive tightening campaign by the Federal Reserve.
Experts say the strong labor market bolsters the case for the Fed to increase rates again, and further drives home the need for the central bank to maintain elevated rates for a longer period of time.
“Friday’s jobs report suggests that the labor report remains very strong and cements the case for an additional Fed rate hike this year, and it also likely delays the pace of eventual rate cuts,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management. “Investors will need to get used to the higher for longer narrative on interest rates given the strength of the economy.”
The market is now predicting a greater likelihood the Fed will increase rates next month, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Just a day before the jobs report, the forecast showed a 20% probability of a rate increase in November. That number jumped to nearly 30% on Friday.
Since job losses aren’t piling up as a consequence of the Fed’s prior rate hikes, some experts point to the increasing likelihood of a soft landing. “Resilient jobs growth shows there is some cushion for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool inflation without causing job losses,” said Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor’s lead economist. “‘As the labor market is in a resilient holding pattern, we’re one month closer to exiting 2023 without a recession.”
-
Stocks open lower after blockbuster jobs report
The first week of October headed for more losses after stocks sank at the opening bell on Friday. Investors recoiled after the newly released September jobs report showed the US economy added 336,000 jobs, shattering expectations that had called for 170,00 additions. The latest jobs data fueled concerns that the labor market isn’t slowing as fast as the Federal Reserve would like as it struggles to lower inflation.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) decreased by about 0.3% or nearly 100 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gave up about 0.5%.
-
Tesla, Activision Blizzard, and Coca-Cola: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Tesla (TSLA): Shares in Tesla fell over 2%. Tesla again cut prices of its Model 3 compact sedan and the Model Y SUV.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Activision’s shares rose almost 1% premarket. Reports said Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13.
Coca-Cola (KO): Shares in Coca-Cola rose almost 1% premarket after the previous day’s drop. The fizzy drinks company’s shares have taken a hit amid focus on the impact of weight-loss drugs.
Nestlé (NESN.SW): Nestlé shares fell 3% on Friday. The food and drink maker’s shares were under pressure as investors weighed the potential impact of weight-loss drugs and how it could reduce spending on food.
-
The US labor market was so back in September
The US labor market added 336,000 jobs in September, nearly double the 170,000 expected by Wall Street economists and a sign the labor market’s resilience may continue to push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated or even raise rates further.
The unemployment rate in September was unchanged at 3.8% as labor participation remained steady from the prior month. A rise in participation pushed unemployment higher in August.
Wage growth slowed modestly in September, with average hourly earnings rising 4.2% over the prior year, less than the 4.3% that was expected, which would’ve matched the increase seen in August.
In the initial aftermath of this report odds the Fed raises rates next month rose to about 29% from 20% as of Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on where these odds shake out over the coming weeks, and particularly ahead of inflation data due out next Thursday.
-
Stock futures rise with all eyes on US payrolls print
The major US stock indexes were poised to open higher on Friday, as investors waited for the release of the key US monthly jobs report that could set the tone for Federal Reserve policy.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.24%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.22%, or 74 points. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 stepped 0.28% higher.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
News
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme will not have their charges dropped after the state attorney general said the group was “brainwashed” into believing former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, a judge ruled Friday morning.
The decision comes after motions to dismiss charges were filed last week by two defendants, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry. The two defendants are part of a group of 16 Michigan Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.” Each of the 16 faces eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery.
President Joe Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes, a result confirmed by a GOP-led state Senate investigation in 2021.
Attorneys for the defendants argued the case should be thrown out before it began after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Sept. 18 virtual event that the electors “legit believe” Trump won the election.
“These are people who have been brainwashed,” Nessel said, adding that the case would be tried in a county that is “very, very Democratic-leaning.”
An Ingham County District Court judge, Kristen Simmons, said Friday morning that the state attorney general’s comments were “speculation” and were not enough evidence to dismiss the case. She said the matter could be further discussed at evidentiary hearings that are set to begin Oct. 12.
Michigan is one of seven states where false Electoral College certificates were submitted declaring Trump the winner despite the confirmation. But it’s the only state where the accused false electors face criminal charges.
In a motion to dismiss charges, attorneys for both Henry and Brown had argued Nessel’s comments were an admission from prosecutors that there was no criminal intent behind the actions, which is required for all eight of the charges.
Nessel’s office argued in response that the judge could not determine if there was sufficient evidence of intent without first holding a preliminary examination, also known as evidentiary hearings. The office called Nessel’s comments “abbreviated remarks that she intended for a private audience” and said it was an opinion that was not relevant to the case.
Henry and several others, including former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, are scheduled to appear for the Oct. 12 hearing. During this hearing, Judge Simmons will determine whether probable cause exists for the cases to move forward. All 16 defendants have pleaded not guilty.
News
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
Striking United Auto Workers have a long wish list of concessions they want from Detroit’s big three automakers, including higher wages, shorter work weeks, and more benefits.
So far, those demands have proven too big of an ask. Despite thousands of striking workers disrupting production at key auto manufacturing plants, a deal is yet to be struck between workers and Ford Motor Company (F) – Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) – Get Free Report, and Stellantis (STLA) – Get Free Report, which owns Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep.
Ford on Oct. 4 announced bad news impacting many workers who have yet to walk the picket line. Many are likely disappointed.
Striking workers take a toll on Ford Motors
The Great Financial Crisis resulted in bankruptcy for General Motors. Ford narrowly escaped that fate thanks to loans it had taken out in 2006 and concessions from auto workers, including a decision to use company stock to finance half of its new retiree health care trust.
The U.S. auto industry has changed a lot since then. The once embattled automakers are pocketing record profits. Workers believe it’s time for them to step up by offering a record contract.
The UAW’s wish list includes a return to pensions for new workers that were eliminated in the Great Recession, a 32-hour workweek, and cost-of-living increases. They’re also angling for pay increases of up to 40%.
Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have said meeting those demands would put them at risk of losing out to competitors at a critical time for the industry.
Electric vehicles are quickly displacing conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Without significant investments, the big three may struggle to catch up to EV pioneers, including Tesla (TSLA) – Get Free Report, the market share leader.
More Business of EVs:
EVs account for about 7% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. However, analysts believe they’ll represent over one-quarter of all vehicle sales by 2026.
“Our competitors across the country and around the world, most of whom are non-union, will waste no time seizing the opportunity we would be handing them,” wrote General Motors’ President Mark Reuss in a recent op-ed for the Detroit Free Press.
In mid-September, Ford’s Chief Executive Jim Farley claimed meeting the UAW’s demands could put the car company on a path to bankruptcy, hamstringing efforts to keep pace with the likes of Honda (HMC) – Get Free Report, Toyota (TM) – Get Free Report, and others plowing big money into hybrid cars and trucks and EVs.
He isn’t alone in that worry. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on his social media company X (formerly Twitter), that the UAW’s wish list is bad news for the big three.
UAW President Shawn Fain takes issue with that conclusion, noting that meeting worker demands would have left Ford, GM, and Stellantis with billions in profits over the past few years. In the first half of 2023, the three automakers reported about $21 billion in profit, according to Fain.
The impasse is starting to be costly for Ford, causing it to make tough decisions impacting many workers.
Following a recent offer to UAW workers that included higher pay, a faster track to top wages, and higher contributions to worker retirement accounts, Ford announced on Oct. 4 that it would lay off employees because of disruptions caused by striking workers.
Specifically, 400 workers at its Livonia transmission plant and Sterling Heights axle plant in Michigan were given the bad news not to report to work. Including workers previously laid off, the total number of workers sidelined by Ford is above 1,300.
Ford says that its latest decision directly results from reduced production at Chicago Assembly Plant. Workers went on strike there on Sept. 29. The resulting dip in vehicle production, including the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, has reduced the need for auto parts manufactured at the two plants.
Laid-off workers won’t be able to collect unemployment benefits. However, they will receive assistance from the UAW.
Forget Ford – Sign up to see what stocks we’re buying now
Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents
Stocks flip to big gains after jobs report surprise: Stock market news today
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
‘The Last of Us’ star Ashley Johnson sues Brian Foster, alleging ‘depraved’ sexual abuse. Six women join suit
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: ‘Shocking stuff’
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
Interesting Articles
Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Gen...
Stocks flip to big gains after jobs report surprise: Stock market news today
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Stocks...
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LANSING,...
Ford delivers tough-luck news for UAW workers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Striking...
‘The Last of Us’ star Ashley Johnson sues Brian Foster, alleging ‘depraved’ sexual abuse. Six women join suit
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Whines About the Smell of Courthouse Amid Fraud Case Trial
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: ‘Shocking stuff’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp For...
Experts sound the alarm after Trump blabbed nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
San Francisco says tiny sleeping ‘pods,’ which cost $700 a month and became a big hit with tech workers, are not up to code
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Tech...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News5 days ago
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
-
News5 days ago
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
-
News4 days ago
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
-
News3 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News4 days ago
China military releases animation on Taiwan ‘reunification’
-
News4 days ago
In election year, Taiwan’s national day becomes polarising celebration
-
News7 days ago
See inside the world’s largest private jet, a Boeing 747 typically used by governments and the world’s top elite